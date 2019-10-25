HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for doughnuts and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
Paul’s letter to the church in Rome is a tremendously long one, yet it was — and still is — important because it covered such important issues, and not just about God. In a time when so much of our culture seems bent on divisiveness, Paul addresses similar issues — e.g. racism, politics, and feelings of barely surviving — and encourages unity and grace in the church through God’s power and love. We continue discussing more of this long letter during October.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
During this cold fall weather, please come join us to experience a warm welcome and develop friendships with God and some of His family that will warm your heart.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.). Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, October 27, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
“Looking Back”
Scripture: Matthew 22:15-22
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children aged preschool to eighth grade. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services — come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday, 10 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Tuesday, 10 a.m. Jesus, A Study
Tuesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
Thursday, 7 p.m. Choir practice
Community Dinner Table resumes Oct. 29, 2019. Dinner is served every Tuesday from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table, Inc. is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
The term “catholic” is Greek for universal; in our faith it refers to the entire deposit of our faith, scripture, and tradition centered on Jesus Christ, our Lord in the Holy Trinity. Tonight there will be a special holy hour in adoration of our Lord. A holy hour is a time with Christ in the Holy Eucharist, and each individual can offer their own prayers and devotions silently or quietly. We will begin each adoration with prayers for our leaders, parish members, families, and friends in need. We will also pray for dignity and respect for all human lives. Meet for a rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. Adoration will begin at 7 p.m. and finish 8 p.m. Bring your whole family and help them grow in this holy habit! Holy Hours are scheduled for the last Friday of each month. Are you wanting to know more about the Bible? Join an adult Bible study in the Education Center behind our church at 3 p.m. Sundays. Our adult Catholic faith instruction classes (RCIA) meet Tuesdays from 6:30-8 p.m. in St. Bernard’s office across from the church. Come join us, bring your questions!
Sunday Vigil Mass is Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in the office; Fridays, with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Mass celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Ave.
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule
Sunday: 10 a.m. John 17:6-18; “The “Real’ Lord’s Prayer, Part 2”
Ladies Bible Study: Monday, 10-28-19, at 7 p.m. will meet at the home of Sharon Riddle.
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bible Study: Week 7 Christianity vs. Religion,
“Jehovah’s Witnesses”
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
The Blackfoot Church of Christ is an independent and autonomous group of Christians with Jesus being the only leadership outside the local congregation. We believe the Bible to be the holy and inspired word of God as Paul taught in 2 Timothy 3:16, “All scripture is given by inspiration of God.” We also believe it is wholly sufficient as Paul states in the following verse 17. We pattern our worship services and church activities after the patterns found in the New Testament by worshiping in song by a cappella singing, by commemorating our savior’s sacrifice with weekly communion, by study of scripture. In our Sunday morning Bible class, we are studying through the book of Acts, learning how the Gospel of Christ first spread and churches were established throughout the world. Visitors are always welcome to any of our services or Bible classes and are encouraged to participate. Please contact us with any questions about our work or teachings of the Bible.
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. Our Children’s Good News Club has started again. We meet each Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. Have a happy and safe Halloween. Enjoy the fall season.
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. You can come and hear these messages. For Sunday School, we are studying the names and titles of God. During church we are studying 1 Peter in the New Testament. Remember, “Jesus loves you.”
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following is from Signs of the Times magazine, www.signstimes.com
“Johnny’s Lost!”
“Johnny went with his family on a weekend getaway at their cottage in the woods. When his mother and grandmother went for a walk, leaving him behind, he sulked and he pouted. Then, with his chin up, he started out, determined to find them. His father, who was watching, could have stopped him,but he decided to follow him instead. Down the rough trail Johnny tramped. Sometimes he stopped and looked back, not quite sure whether to continue, but then, his chin would go up and he’d keep walking. He plodded on for almost a mile, but then he became frightened and began to cry. Just then his father stepped out of the woods and said, ‘Well, Johnny, are we going home now?’
“The little fellow said, ‘Johnny’s lost.’
“How like us! God has not made us puppets. He won’t impose His will on us. He won’t stand in the road and block our steps. Instead, He’ll follow along beside us in the shadows. And when we’re ready to say, ‘Johnny’s lost,’ He’ll be there, waiting.”
Luke 19:9-10 (NKJV) And Jesus said to him, “Today salvation has come to this house, ... for the Son of Man has come to seek and to save that which was lost.”