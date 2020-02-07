CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. We hope you stay safe on the roads during our snowy, and windy, winter months. When school is in session, we have our Good News Club for children from preschool age to the sixth grade on Tuesdays from 6:30–7:30 p.m.
On Sundays, we have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word, the Bible. We are studying 1 Peter in the New Testament during our church services. This Sunday we will look at God’s love. You can come and hear these messages. For Sunday School, we are studying the names and titles of God. One of the big reminders of God’s Word (the Bible) is that anyone who put his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). “Jesus loves you.” Come and hear of Jesus and you can express your love for Him. Remember, Valentine’s Day is this coming week. “We love Him, because He first loved us” (1 John 4:19).
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for Salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather for doughnuts, fruit, and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
What would it be like to befriend the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — Prince Harry and Meghan? What kind of marriage do Prince William and Catherine have? What would it be like to have Charles, Prince of Wales for a dad? While we can’t answer questions about Britain’s royal family, there’s a king who made an impact in all the relationships he had — King David of Israel. Join us this month as we learn good and bad lessons from King David about a wide variety of relationships.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our website.
Starting to get “cabin fever?” Get out of the house this Sunday and join us. If you’ve never been to church, look at it as an adventure. If it has been several years, come see what might have changed. You might discover some answers you’ve been looking for ... and maybe some you didn’t know were needed.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.). Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway.
ST. BERNARD’S CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
A retreat for all Confirmation candidates and students, their parents, and sponsors is tomorrow, Feb. 8 at St. Bernard’s Hall, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special speakers and topics to be presented. The “Valentine’s Day” Dinner Dance & Raffle, Feb. 15, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., at Video Mexico is fast approaching. This evening for sweethearts and friends includes dinner, music, and a live band! The event raises funds to update our church building. Get your tickets for the raffle with winners drawn for the car, kayak, fancy BBQ, and more at the Valentine’s Dinner/Dance. Tickets for the dinner/dance and raffle sold at the St. Bernard Parish office during regular business hours. Great thanks to 21st Century Auto Sales for the donation of a nice car. We also thank Chris’ Paint & Glass, Power Lube, Ogden Parts & Service, Dent Tech, Jake’s Auto Body & Repair, and Auto Zone for donations to the raffle prize collection. Life Line Screening will screen for blockages or other problems with your arteries, heart, and bones at a lower cost. This community-wide service for Blackfoot held Feb. 18, from 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. in St. Bernard’s Hall. A few coupons are available for one free screening of your choice. Call 1-800-772-8260 for more information.
Sunday Vigil Mass at St. Bernard Parish is celebrated Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses offered: 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in the office; Fridays with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Mass, beginning each month at 9 a.m.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following Signs of the Times magazine, www.signstimes.com
“Where There’s a Will, There’s a Way”
“At age 14, Michael Dowling almost froze to death in a Minnesota blizzard. The doctor amputated both legs, one arm, and all the fingers on the other hand except the thumb. But instead of pitying himself, Michael proposed to the state that if they gave him a set of artificial limbs and a year’s schooling he would be self-supporting. They accepted his offer. Dowling crowded four years schooling into one. After he had taught a number of years, President McKinley sent him to the Philippines to interest the sultan in education, then the sultan refused to listen. Finally to get the sultan’s attention, Dowling kicked off his wooden legs and threw them on the floor, followed by his arm. Then he grabbed his head.
“‘Keep your head on!’ The sultan shouted. ‘I want to hear what you have to say.’ So Dowling told the ruler what could be accomplished through education if one had only one thumb, a mind, and a will to work. The sultan was convinced and implemented Dowling’s suggestions.”
Philippians 4:13 (NKJV) “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule
Welcome
Sunday: 10 a.m. John 20:1-10; “The ‘Almost Empty’ Tomb”
Ladies Bible Study: Monday, 7 p.m. at the home of Sharon Riddle
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bible Study: 1 Corinthians: “Living for Christ in a Pagan World”
Friday: Youth Group meets at CCB at 6:30 p.m.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org www.jlmumc.org
Sunday, February 9, 2020
10:30 a.m. Worship
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
“Salt and Light”
Scripture: Matthew 5:13-20
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children aged preschool to eighth grade. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services — Come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship – Sunday School
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday, 10 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Tuesday, 10 a.m. Jesus, A Study
Tuesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Community Dinner Table
Thursday, 7 p.m. Choir Practice
Do you have a talent to show off? There’s a place you can do it! The 11th annual talent show — Bingham’s Got Talent — will be Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Lyle Albertson and his Strait Country Band will perform from 6-7 p.m. The admission for the evening is $6 for adults and $4 for children. The talent show is for any person or group to show off their talent in the area of singing, dancing, playing an instrument, juggling, doing magic, giving a comedy or drama routine, or anything else. It is for people of all ages and is not limited to Bingham County residents. The deadline to register is Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. The registration fee is $25 per act. Prizes totaling $250 will be awarded. Tell your family and friends about it, so they can enter. Contact Tom Drysdale, event chairman, at (208) 785-3183 if you have questions.
This is one of the fund-raising events that our church’s Relay for Life team, called Angels Among Us, sponsors. If you are interested in being a part of this fun team, contact Shirley Brumfield, team captain, at (208) 317-7617. We welcome new people.
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
Phil 2:13 reads “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.” This passage is a favorite of many believers and expresses the great confidence that Paul had. The question that might arise is, how can I have such faith? We need to follow his example. He taught the Corinthians this in 1 Corinthians 4:16, “Wherefore I beseech you, be ye followers of me.” Following his example was following Christ. We should also put on the spirit and remove the works of the flesh as is referenced in Ephesians 4:24-32. By doing this, we take on the behavior of Godliness, a key ingredient necessary to have the confidence Paul had. We should also endure the trials in this life. We find that trials of this life are certain and that we are to take joy in them. We are told they are of great value and strengthen us, James 1:2-4 and 1 Peter 1:7-9. By doing these things, we too can have this confidence that Paul had. It is not that we will be free of trials or work in this life. We will have trials, but with our own endurance and with blessings from God; we can overcome these trails in our life, and we will be victorious with God in the end.