BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us for worship and Bible study on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Two important Sacraments of Initiation in our church are occurring this weekend in Blackfoot. These Sacraments of First Communion and Confirmation are called Sacraments of Initiation because the individual receiving the sacraments are drawn further into the life and blessings of the church. From the United States Conference of Bishops, “The saving words and deeds of Jesus Christ are the foundation of what he would communicate in the Sacraments through the ministers of the church. Through the Sacraments, God shares his holiness with us so that we, in turn, can make the world holier.” (http://www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/index.cfm) Confirmation is Friday evening at 7 p.m. in the park near St. Bernard Church, and First Communion is Sunday in English at 10 a.m. in the park and in Spanish at 1 p.m. Face masks, hand sanitation, and social distancing are encouraged.
Mass Schedule: Daily weekday Masses are celebrated Tuesday through Friday at 8 a.m. in St. Bernard Church. Adoration of the Lord in the Holy Eucharist follows the Friday Mass until 12 p.m. Sunday Vigil Mass is Saturday evening at 7 p.m at St. Bernard Church. Sunday Masses are 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Note that any Sunday Mass may be celebrated outdoors behind the church.
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible.
On Sunday, we will be meeting at our Calvary Bible Church for our message in Colossians from God’s Word, the Bible. We will have videos available on Facebook if we are able. Anyone who puts his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). We want you to seek the Lord Jesus before all else at this time. Most importantly, have your trust in Him for your Salvation. He is the only one who can save you. Then serve Him in all you do.
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, July 19, 2020
No in-church services this week.
In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are not having any in-person services or meetings yet. This is so we can do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and especially its impact on our most vulnerable community members.
There are several online worship services available on Facebook on Sundays. We will list them so you can choose whichever service meets your schedule. Everyone is welcome to watch any or all of them at any time.
Pocatello 1st United Methodist Church – Michael Scarlett – 10 a.m.
Cathedral of the Rockies – Duane Anders – 9 a.m.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church – Nancy Amos – 10:30 a.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church – Ruth Marsh – 10 a.m.
Roseberg 1st United Methodist Church – Dave Thompson – 11 a.m.
(Former Jason Lee Pastor)
We encourage everyone to:
- “Do No Harm” by practicing social distancing, practicing healthy hygiene, and saying home if you don’t feel well.
- “Do Good” by helping your neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
- “Stay in Love with God” by praying fervently, worshipping at home, and reading scripture.
- Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints; extend hospitality to strangers. Romans 12: 12-13
We have a sharing box in the front foyer of the church. If you have a little extra shelf-stable food, you can leave it here. If you need something, please take what you need. We will get through this challenging time together by helping each other.
ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC CHURCH
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd.)
Pingree, ID 83262
(208) 317-2209
All masses and other activities are canceled until further notice.
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
As Jesus’ apostles went about their work witnessing of Jesus to mankind, they did so with authority. We find the Holy Spirit gave them powers to show that they spoke by the authority of God. Paul made this claim in 2 Corinthians 12:12, “Truly the signs of an apostle were wrought among you in all patience, in signs, and wonders, and mighty deeds.” The signs of an apostle were proof that Paul was a messenger of God. A spokesman, A Prophet! Jesus presented the same proof, Act 2:22, “…Jesus of Nazareth, a man approved of God among you by miracles and wonders and signs, which God did by him in the midst of you…” We find that God did not leave mankind to wonder if a spokesman was speaking for Him. God gave them miraculous works for proof. Moses taught the Children of Israel how to deal with messengers, Deuteronomy 18:21, “How shall we know the word which the LORD hath not spoken?” He gave the answer in Deuteronomy 18:22, “if the thing follow not, nor come to pass, thou shalt not be afraid of him”. We see even under the Law of Moses, God presented proofs that a prophet spoke by his authority. The proofs provided by Jesus’ apostles confirm their message was from God.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather to worship and connect with God: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children is cancelled for the time being due to COVID-19.
SPECIAL GUEST SUNDAY GATHERING: Pastor Michael McGovern and his wife, Marlene, founded Christian Assembly Foursquare Church in Missoula, Mont., 46 yeas ago. Not only did they shepherd thousands of people in Missoula, but they were instrumental in planting many churches, as well. Pastor Mike and Marlene retired from Christian Assembly in January of 2019, but not from pastoring others. Now they travel around the Northwest caring for and encouraging other churches and their pastors. Join us this Sunday as Pastor Mike encourages the folks of Harvest Foursquare and Blackfoot.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
We have returned to worship God in community. We are gathering together, even while we’re social distancing, wearing masks (or not), and washing our hands ... a lot. Please join us if you wish, but please stay home if you have even a hint of being sick. We are still “gathering” online on Facebook and YouTube, though sermon times will vary between 11:00 and 11:30 a.m.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule – Sunday: 10 a.m.: Jensen’s Grove Large Shelter
Please join us for “Sunday in the Grove,” picnic provided.
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bible Study: 1 Corinthians: “Living for Christ in a Pagan World”