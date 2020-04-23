HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gathering online to worship God virtually together: Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
Please go to our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/HarvestFoursquareChurch/) and click on the appropriate post to “gather” with us virtually. You can also find the message on our website and our YouTube page.
Since Easter, maybe you decided that you wanted to become a follower of Jesus’ ways. Or maybe you decided that you wanted to re-establish that old relationship with Him because ... well, times are scary, and we need to experience that peace and hope that only God can provide in anxious and difficult times. Whatever the reason, you’ve decided to get to know and follow Jesus. Now what?
Those first Christ-followers asked similar questions, including all their doubts and fears. One of them, a doctor named Luke, endeavored to tell their story in the book he wrote, “The Acts of the Apostles,” which is found in the Bible. Join us as we explore this topic in our new online series, “Leaving Base Camp: Following the Path of Jesus.”
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
This is a different way of gathering, but then nothing will likely ever be the same in our lives, including how we worship God. So, join us on this adventure as we learn how to worship God together virtually and keep each other safe from this dangerous virus.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, April 26, 2020
No in-church services this week.
Rev. Patti Money will be preaching
Live on Facebook 10:30 a.m.
Message: “Walk to Emmaus”
Scripture: Luke 24:13-35
In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are not having any in-person services or meetings through April 30. This is so we can do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and especially its impact on our most vulnerable community members.
Pastor Patti will be offering Facebook Live worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on our Facebook page. “Like” our page to be alerted of “Live” events and other updates (search “Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist” on Facebook.)
We encourage everyone to:
- “Do No Harm” by practicing social distancing, practicing healthy hygiene, and staying home if you don’t feel well.
- “Do Good” by helping your neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
- “Stay in Love with God” by praying fervently, worshiping at home, and reading scripture.
- Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints; extend hospitality to strangers. Romans 12: 12-13
We have a sharing box in the front foyer of the church. If you have a little extra shelf-stable food, you can leave it here. If you need something, please take what you need. We will get through this challenging time together by helping each other.
ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd.)
Pingree, ID 83262
(208) 317-2209
All masses and activities canceled until further notice.
Fr. Gabriel Morales
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
When we can meet again — meet with us on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
Seventh-day Adventist churches are sponsoring a livestreamed evangelistic event, “Revelation Today: Hope Awakens.” This event is a 20-presentation campaign from Collegedale, Tenn. We are utilizing the latest technology which will enable us to personally connect with registering guests and also allow us to interact with attendees throughout each night’s presentation and follow up with them after the event.
The meetings are every Friday, Saturday, Tuesday, and Wednesday until Saturday, May 16, and will air online at the following times in Mountain Time: 5 p.m.; 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. each evening.
For more information and to sign up, go to www.itiswritten.com/hopeawakens/.
The following is from Signs of the Times magazine, www.signstimes.com.
“When Love Conflicts With Law”
“A grandfather found his grandson jumping up and down in his playpen, crying at the top of his voice. When Johnnie saw his grandfather, he reached out his chubby little hands and said, ‘Out, Grampa, out.’
“The grandfather reached down and started to pick the little fellow up, but as he did so, the child’s mother said, ‘No Johnnie, you are being punished, so you must stay in your playpen.’
“What should the grandfather do? The child’s tears and chubby hands touched his heart, but the mother’s firmness in correcting her son for misbehavior could not be taken lightly.
“Here was a problem of love versus law, and love found a way. The grandfather could not take the youngster out of the playpen, so he crawled in with him.
“God chose not to keep the three Hebrew children out of the fiery furnace. Instead, He went into the furnace with them.
“God may not always deliver us from trouble, but He promises to be with us always.”
Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you alway, even unto the end of the world. Amen. (Matthew 28:20, KJV).
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
When school is in session, we have our Good News Club for children from preschool age to the sixth grade on Tuesdays from 6:30–7:30 P.M. Our message from Ezra chapter 7 should be seen on facebook this Sunday at 11 a.m. and later on if that helps.
On Sundays, we have been sharing with the online Facebook page of Calvary Bible Church from God’s Word, the Bible. You can watch the videos of these messages. We will be gathering together again as soon as we are able. Anyone who puts his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). Please be careful at this time of year for all of the family and friends you have that could get sick. Most importantly, seek the Lord for those who are sick that they may receive healing from Him.
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Roman Catholic Masses are not publicly celebrated for the rest of April. Updates about the return of public Masses and information for other church sacraments are available at “St. Bernard’s Catholic Church” on Facebook, or on our website, stbernardsblackfoot.org. Our office is closed at present.
During our regular lives, before the COVID-19 virus, the faithful often made a spiritual communion with the Lord throughout each day. Now, it is our only means of connecting with the Lord during this time of social isolation. So, what does the church mean when it asks us to make this spiritual communion, and how do we do it? Fr. Hugh Barbour in an interview found online (Catholic Answers Audio, 3/18/2020) defined spiritual communion as “an act of desire to receive the Blessed Sacrament and to receive the effects of the Blessed Sacrament.” Many saints have encouraged us to practice this communion to help nourish and strengthen our souls during our daily activities and routines. The many Masses we have attended in our lives up to this point are blessing us now in this time of no Masses. Fr. Barbour continues, “… we have to realize that it (spiritual communion) can be as fruitful and as intense as being present and receiving visibly and bodily the sacrament. It’s a very powerful thing.” So how do we do it? We prepare by focusing our thoughts on Christ and our desire, then examining our conscience, and making an act of contrition. Begin talking with Christ and praying for His graces based on our desire to receive Him. Allow hope to encourage you as you reflect on current and historical times where Christians wait months, and even years for sacraments, and are still able to grow and thrive. We build our faith through our desire and prayer, at home, at work, and wherever we are. For truly, wherever we are, our Lord, Jesus Christ is with us. May our prayerful desires speed the end of this pandemic and open the doors of our churches!
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
Near the Shell station
Phone: (208) 785-3247
Email: office@blackfootfellowship.org
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
As we continue to show love for our neighbors by closing our doors during this pandemic, we would like to remind you that during this time, our live Sunday message will be posted on our website and Facebook page every week at 10 a.m. Along with our office email, it’s a great way to connect with us. While we are thankful for technology, we look forward to the day we gather again. Until then, we are praying for our community, state, country, and world.