CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible.
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. We have been studying in 1 Kings about the life of Elijah. You can come and hear these messages. We hope your summer is going well. Be careful in the heat. Remember, “Jesus loves you.”
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
First Saturday Mass is tomorrow at St. Bernard Church at 9 a.m. Consider joining us for this sweet monthly devotion. Preparations for our Kermes/Festival, Sunday, Aug. 18, in Jensen Grove are under way. More volunteers have signed up and more needed as we host families, friends, and the whole community of Blackfoot. We are also selling raffle tickets for a first prize of a newer Chrysler Sebring donated by 21st Century Auto Sales as well as many other prizes including Mary Schroeder’s famous baskets. Increase your Kermes/Festival fun by buying raffle tickets! Purchase yours now following most Masses or at the St. Bernard office. Tickets cost $20 each; buy five tickets, the sixth one is free!
Sunday Vigil Mass is Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. (Spanish) at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in the office; Fridays with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Mass celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org www.jlmumc.org
Sunday, August 4, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Drawn In: Living the Creative Life with God “Re-Integrate”
Scripture: 1 Corinthians 12:12-19
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, Help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services — come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship — Holy Communion will be celebrated
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday–Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. – Summer Sack Lunch Program
Free lunch each weekday for children age 1-18
Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. Knit Wits – Dorothy Hunter’s home (343 E. 475 N., Firth, call (208) 521-3784 for directions)
The Summer Sack Lunch Program will be served July 29 through August 9. We will serve a free lunch for children age 1-18 at the church. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. each weekday. Adult meals are $2 each.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following is an excerpt from the book, “Crafting Authentic Love” (pp. 174,175) by Kay Kuzma. www.lightbearers.org
“Dad always brought us kids something when he returned: a bag of peanuts, balloons, or trinkets he had picked up at a convention. One time he brought us a kaleidoscope. What a wonderful toy. With just a slight twist, the world would take on an endless variety of different looks. Out of curiosity, my brother and I pried off the end and were disappointed to find only a few broken pieces of colored glass. But held to the light, that kaleidoscope transferred those broken pieces into something beautiful and whole.
“Forgiveness is a kaleidoscope for broken relationships. It takes hurt, anger, fear, misunderstanding, shame, embarrassment, pride, and guilt and gives us a new perspective on them. It makes something beautiful out of the ugly pieces of our lives. Extending and accepting forgiveness, which bridges the chasm of alienation and creates a new positive-energy relationship, is perhaps as close as we can come to experiencing the transforming power of God’s creative love.”
Colossians 1:13-14
He has delivered us from the power of darkness and conveyed us into the kingdom of the Son of His love, in whom we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins.
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
The Blackfoot Church of Christ is an independent and autonomous group of Christians with Jesus being the only leadership outside the local congregation. We believe the Bible to be the holy and inspired word of God as Paul taught in II Timothy 3:16, “All scripture is given by inspiration of God”. We also believe it is wholly sufficient as Paul states in verse 17. We pattern our worship services and church activities after the patterns found in the New Testament. We worship in song with a cappella singing. We commemorate our savior’s sacrifice with a weekly communion. Sunday mornings we are studying through the book of Acts, learning how the gospel of Christ first spread and churches were established throughout the world. Wednesday night we are studying how the Bible teaches us to raise our children. Visitors are always welcome to any of our services or bible classes and are encouraged to participate. Please contact us with any questions about our work or teachings of the Bible.
SHELLEY BAPTIST CHURCH
471 South Emerson
Shelley, ID
(208) 552-1102
Pastor John Lovegrove
10 a.m. Morning worship and Sunday School
6 p.m. Evening Service, prayer, singing and Bible Study
We have begun a series of messages going verse by verse through the Book of Revelation. We are in chapter 3 which is part of The Letters to the Seven Churches. This Sunday it will be the letter to the church at Philadelphia. Each of these letters has a description of Christ, something to commend in the church, and then something that needed corrected. Each letter has a promise for the Overcomers and ends with “He that hath an ear to hear, let him hear what the Spirit saith to the churches.” On Aug. 18 we will begin the verse by verse studies through the rest of book of Revelation. On Sunday nights we do a similar study verse by verse of Old Testament books. Now we are in Zechariah which has a lot of prophecy in it.