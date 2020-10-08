ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd.)
Pingree, ID 83262
(208) 317-2209
CDC guidelines will be enforced.
Fr. Gabriel Morales
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us for worship and Bible study on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the word of God, the Bible. We hope you enjoyed some of the fall season already. Any special prayer requests can be shared with us during our prayer time at church. The Good News Club for boys and girls begins Tuesday night, October 13, 2020, from 6:30–7:45 p.m., for those in K-6th grade.
We will be meeting at our church building again for our service next week. We have videos available on Facebook when we are able. Anyone who puts his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). We want you to seek the Lord Jesus before all else at this time. Most importantly, have your trust in Him for your salvation. He is the only One who can save you. Then serve Him in all you do.
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S. University
Blackfoot, ID 83221
Email: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, October 11, 2020
No in-church services this week.
Scriptures: Exodus 32:1-14; Psalm 66:1-12; Philippians 4:1-9; Hebrews 4:12-16; 2 Timothy 2:8-15; Mark 10:17-31.
In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are not having any in-person services or meetings yet. This is so we can do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and especially its impact on our most vulnerable community members.
There are several online worship services available on Facebook on Sundays. We will list them so you can choose whichever service meets your schedule. Everyone is welcome to watch any or all of them at any time.
Pocatello 1st United Methodist Church – Michael Scarlett – 10 a.m.
Cathedral of the Rockies – Duane Anders – 9 a.m.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church – Nancy Amos – 10:30 a.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church – Ruth Marsh – 10 a.m.
Roseberg 1st United Methodist Church – Dave Thompson – 11 a.m. (former Jason Lee pastor)
We encourage everyone to:
- “Do No Harm” by practicing social distancing, practicing healthy hygiene, and saying home if you don’t feel well.
- “Do Good” by helping your neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
- “Stay in Love with God” by praying fervently, worshiping at home, and reading scripture.
- Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints; extend hospitality to strangers. Romans 12: 12-13
We have a “sharing box” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
We will get through this challenging time by helping one another.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809 E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday, 10 a.m. Daniel: 6: “The Lion’s Den”
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bible Study — 1 Corinthians: Resurrection Part 2
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
Gather for prayer: 9:45 p.m.
Gather to worship and connect with God: 10:30 a.m.
Our Children’s Ministry has REOPENED! Children will be excused following the time of worship in song. If your child would like to take part virtually, please contact Pastor Paul, and we can arrange for that to happen.
Mission and vision are two big buzzwords in business, as well as in many church circles. Why are they important? What do they have to do with God and the Bible? This Sunday Pastor Paul begins a short series talking about the mission and vision of Harvest Foursquare Church, and why they’re very important indeed. Join us, and maybe discover where you might be able to plug in to making that vision a reality.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our website.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.