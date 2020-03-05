ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd)
Pingree, ID 83262
(208) 317-2209
Ash Wednesday Mass at 4 p.m.
Stations of the Cross every Friday at 1:30 p.m. during Lent.
Saturday Mass — 5 p.m.
Rosary: 1st Friday of every month.
Fr. Gabriel Morales
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather for doughnuts, fruit, and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
How does the holiday of Easter explain liberation from fear, being set free from addictions, escaping consumerism, or being delivered from a life of always striving to be good enough ... and never quite succeeding? Join us as we explore themes such as these during the weeks leading up to Easter (Apr. 12). This will include a special “Escape Room” event for children, grades K-5. You don’t want to miss out on this fun time.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
Spring officially starts March 19. Come join us as we thank God for the life breaking forth after a long, cold winter ... and maybe see if there’s life that He might want to resurrect in you this year. We’ll have special guests March 22 and 29 this month.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.) Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway.
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. When school is in session, we have our Good News Club for children from preschool age to the sixth grade on Tuesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Remember Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday.
On Sundays, we have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying the book of Ezra from God’s Word, the Bible. You can come and hear these messages. For Sunday School, we are studying the names and titles of God. One of the big reminders of God’s Word (the Bible) is that anyone who put his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). “Jesus loves you.” “We love Him, because He first loved us” (1 John 4:19).
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for Salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Sunday Vigil Mass at St. Bernard Parish is celebrated Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then at 10 a.m. in English, and 1 p.m. in Spanish, at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses offered: 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in the office; Fridays with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Mass, beginning each month at 9 a.m.
Tomorrow is First Saturday Mass, many come to the First Saturdays as a part of a devotion to our Lady, the Virgin Mary, Mother of God for reparation to her Immaculate Heart. (Catholic Answers, Catholic.com, March 3, 2020) Come pray the Stations of the Cross, a prayerful review of Christ’s steps to the Cross, occurs every week in Lent until Holy Week prior to Easter. Join us in this beautiful prayer tradition at St. Bernard Church in English, Thursdays at 7 p.m., and in Spanish, Fridays at 7 p.m.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, March 8, 2020
10:30 a.m. Worship
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Message: “Living on a Prayer: Help Me”
Scripture: Psalm 139
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children aged preschool to eighth grade. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services — come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship – Sunday School
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday, 10 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Tuesday, 10 a.m. Jesus, A Study
Tuesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Community Dinner Table
Thursday, 12 p.m. UMW Meeting & Luncheon
Thursday, 7 p.m. Choir Practice
Church Women United — Saturday, March 14, 2020 — 11 am to 1p.m. – 2020 Vision for the Future — World Community Day. Please come enjoy Christian women fellowship with a Bible study. Our meeting starts with a potluck luncheon so remember to bring finger food to share. Looking forward to seeing women of all faiths working together to promote God’s love through service to others.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule
Welcome
Sunday: 10 a.m. John 21:1-14; “Breakfst By the Sea”
Ladies Bible Sudy: Monday 7p.m. at the home of Sharon Riddle
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bible Study: 1 Corinthians: “Living for Christ in a Pagan World”
Friday: Youth Group meets at CCB at 6:30 p.m.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 am. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following is from Signs of the Times magazine, www.signstimes.com
“The Witness”
“A group of missionaries on a tour of India came to a region where there were no mission churches, hospitals, or Christian schools, yet the people had a spirit of love and brotherhood. When the visitors told the people about Jesus, they were surprised to see those who listened nodding in agreement. Presently one of them said, ‘We know this Man. He lived among us for a whole year.’
“‘Ah, no,’ the missionaries replied. ‘The One of whom we speak lived almost 2,000 years ago.’ However, the people persisted in their declaration that they knew Him. And as the group went from village to village they heard the same testimony. The people didn’t know the man’s name was Jesus, but they knew of a certainty that He had passed that way.
“After several weeks the missionaries finally heard the story of a quiet man of God who, 25 years before, had indeed so lived among these people that when they heard the story of Jesus they felt certain they had seen Him.
“The world needs disciples like that today!”
“But whoever keeps His word, truly the love of God is perfected in him. By this we know that we are in Him. He who says he abides in Him ought himself also to walk just as He walked.” 1 John 2:5-6