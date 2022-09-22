JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: jasonleeumc@gmail.com
Sunday, September 25, 2022
In-Person Worship 10:30 a.m.
Special Guest Preacher: Rev. Karen Hernandez
“Who we are as United Methodists”
Starting September 11 thru November 20 we will be taking an in-depth look at our roots, purpose, beliefs, and practices. Curious? Got questions? That is all part of our spiritual journey!
Masks are optional, use your own discretion.
ALL are welcome.
We are on a year-long journey of Reading the Bible in 1 Year. Each week has a set of readings from the Old Testament, Psalms, and the New Testament. We will post them in this space each week for the following week.
This week’s readings are for September 26 to October 2.
Week 35
Isaiah 23-25; 1 Cor 3
Isa 26-29; Psalm 65; 1 Cor 4
Isa 30-32; 1 Cor 5
Isa 33-35; 1 Cor 6
2 Chr 28; 2 Kings 17; Psalm 66; 1 Cor 7
Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. live in-person, with masks optional or online Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Facebook.
We encourage joining us for worship online if you are not feeling well. Let’s be part of the solution by doing no harm, doing all the good we can, and staying in love with God.
We have a “sharing pantry” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
ALL are WELCOME!
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Ave.
Telephone: 208-785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Pastor Paul Verhoeven, ” Life is Like a Penny”
Tuesday, 7 p.m.: “AA” Meeting (here @CCB)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: We will not be meeting tonight
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.: Men’s Interactive Bible Study — Romans
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 9:45 a.m.
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community: 10:30 a.m.
Join us this Sunday as special guest Mark Melton joins us. Mark is the youth pastor at The Rock Church in Pocatello, and has a heart not only for teens, but also for people who are still checking out what it means to become a Christ follower. Join us as Mark shares some thoughts this Sunday.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.
ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd.)
Pingree, ID 83262
208-317-2209
Mass every Saturday, at 5 pm.
Fr. Gabriel Morales
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. The 9 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
Title: Beyond the Valley
Scripture: Ezekiel 37
Summary: There’s a story in the Old Testament where the prophet Ezekiel finds himself in a desert valley full of old dry bones. It’s one of my favorites. It’s an amazing story of God’s restoration of his rebellious and exiled people. The Lord asks Ezekiel this question, “Son of man, can these bones live?” (Eze. 37:3)
If you’ve ever felt like you’re in a desert place, like there is no hope or life left, then let this vision that God gave to Ezekiel speak to your heart and encourage your spirit. God is mighty to save and powerful to accomplish his promises.
Join us Sunday as we listen to Ezekiel’s response to the Lord’s question and learn what it means for us today.