HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather for doughnuts and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to Worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
The Book of Romans — Paul’s letter to the church in Rome — is tremendously important for our lives today because it covered such important issues, and not just about God. In a time when so much of our culture seems bent on divisiveness, Paul addresses similar issues — e.g. racism, politics, and feelings of barely surviving — and encourages unity and grace in the church through God’s power and love. We finish learning from this profound letter this month with some ways that we can put Paul’s theories and philosophies into daily practice.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
On Nov. 24 Pastor Ned Fiacco will be joining us. Pastor Ned is the founding pastor of Harvest Foursquare Church, and God has given him an encouraging word for us as we get close to our 25th year.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.). Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist fellowship.
The following is from Signs of the Times magazine, www.signstimes.com
“On Sand and in Stone”
“One day two friends began to argue as they walked through the desert. The dispute became so intense that one of them slapped the other one in the face. Without saying a word, the one who had been slapped bent over and wrote in the sand, ‘Today my best friend slapped my face.’
“Continuing their journey, they came to an oasis and bathed in the water. Unfortunately, the one who had been slapped sank in the miry bottom and began to drown, but his friend rescued him. After he had rested a bit, the one who nearly drowned found a flat surface on the sandstone cliff near the oasis where he carved the words, ‘Today my best friend saved my life.’
“His friend said, ‘After I hurt you, you wrote in the sand, but when I saved your life you carved on a stone. Why?’
“He replied, ‘When someone hurts us, we should write the injury in sand so that the winds of forgiveness can blow away the memory. But when someone blesses us, we must engrave the record in stone so that no wind can ever erase it.”
Exodus 31:18 And when He had made an end of speaking with him on Mount Sinai, He gave Moses two tablets of the Testimony, tablets of stone, written with the finger of God.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, November 17, 2019
Celebration Sunday
10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
“A Wonder-full Life: Looking With Gratitude”
Scripture: Acts 4:32-35
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children aged preschool to eighth grade. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services — come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday, 10 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Tuesday, 10 a.m. Jesus, A Study
Tuesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Community Dinner Table
Thursday, 7 p.m. Choir practice
Saturday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary — Soprano Dianne Burt and her family will perform a benefit concert for the Community Dinner Table. No charge for the concert, but coats, warm hats and gloves, canned food, or monetary donations to benefit CDT will be gratefully accepted.
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
Each Veterans Day we remember those who have served in the military for our country. Memorials like these are great because it may be that we do not often consider their service and what they sacrificed for our nation. Rarely can we understand another’s sacrifice until we have experienced similar circumstances, yet we are called to that very thing in Christ. I would say that none can claim to have suffered as Jesus did. When we read the Gospels, we find He sacrificed of himself continually so He could perform the work God had called him to do. We also recognize that through this sacrifice, He paid the ultimate price for our salvation. Jesus redeemed us (bought us back) from the consequences of our sin. This sacrifice deserves our greatest respect. We show that by living our lives in a manner that our Savior desires. The consequences are great if we ignore the great price that was paid for our redemption.
St. John’s Chapel
(Presentation of the Lord)
Sheep Trail Rd.
Pingree, ID 83262
(208) 226-5217
http://www.presentationofthelord.org/
Saturday mass at 5 p.m.
Sunday, November 17 — Oodles of Noodles — 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Members of St. John’s Chapel are once again planning to sell homemade egg noodles at their Christmas Bazaar fundraiser next month.
But first they have to make them and they could use some help because there will be oodles of noodles involved.
They’re inviting people of all ages and faiths to participate, as well as expert noodle makers and those interested in learning how to make pasta for the first time.
Organizers say they will be making the noodles at the church, located on Sheep Trail Road, about a half mile from Highway 39 in Pingree Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thanksgiving mass will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Ave.
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule
Sunday: 10 a.m. Our guest worship leader and speaker: Paul Verhoeven
Ladies Bible Study: Monday at 7 p.m. will meet at the home of Sharon Riddle
Operation Christmas Child ends Sunday! Boxes to be shipped November Monday
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Movie Night at CCB — “God’s Not Dead” — “A Light in Darkness”