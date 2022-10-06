HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Dark Room Faith for Teens: 9 a.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 10 a.m. (note time change)
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community: 10:30 a.m.
After a few Sundays hearing God’s heart from other pastors, we’re jumping back into our study of Paul’s Letter to the Church of Rome. The Apostle Paul wrote this letter in order to bring unity amongst the Roman Christians; a wide sampling of a variety of different cultures, social strata, and religious backgrounds, all coming together under the banner of Jesus’ grace. Join us this Sunday as we discover how our faith, God’s grace, and our hope in His glory can take us through the various difficulties, trials, and sufferings of this life. Jesus is Enough!
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: 208-785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Pastor Mike Eld, Luke 9:37-45:
Tuesday, 7 p.m.: “AA” Meeting (here @CCB)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Praise and Prayer meeting
7 p.m Mid-Week Bible Study: “Revive Us Now, Lord “
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.: Men’s Interactive Bible study
Saturday, 10-15-22 @1 a.m. — Ladies are meeting for a Fall Brunch at C.C.B.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. The 9 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
Series: Stories of the Kingdom
Title: The Kingdom of God Is …
Scripture: Mark 1:15
Summary: Did you know that the thing Jesus spoke of the most was not heaven or hell, money or sex, or political power? Jesus spoke primarily about the kingdom of God. Jesus said, “the secret of the kingdom has been given to you (Mk 4:11), the kingdom of God has come near (Mk 1:15), tax collectors and prostitutes are entering it (Mt 21:31), and in fact, It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich person to enter the kingdom of God. (Mk 10:25)”
I think you could go as far as to say that Jesus was making the case that the kingdom of God should be what preoccupies his followers. One afternoon when talking to a crowd of people about worries, he told them to “seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be provided for you.”
So, what is this kingdom that is near, which lets in sinners while being difficult for the rich to enter, and that we should seek first?
Over the next several weeks, we’ll explore the kingdom of God as the king, Jesus, described it to his followers.
AWANA Kids Club
AWANA is a weekly, non-denominational, Christian club ministry that presents the Gospel to children through a Bible-based curriculum. This club, ages K through sixth grade, will be held every Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Blackfoot Christian Fellowship. Registration is available online at www.blackfootfellowship.org or at our church office at 2550 Rose Road. Call 208-785-3247 or email to office@blackfootfellowship.org for more information.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: jasonleeumc@gmail.com
Sunday, October 9, 2022
In-Person Worship 10:30 a.m.
A foundational piece of Methodism ... the Wesleyan Quadrilateral
Scripture, Traditional, Reason, Experience
Scripture — Romans 15:1-6 and Colossians 2:6-8
Starting September 11 through November 20 we will be taking an in-depth look at our roots, purpose, beliefs, and practices. Curious? Got questions? That is all part of our spiritual journey!
Masks are optional, use your own discretion.
ALL are welcome.
We are on a year-long journey of Reading the Bible in 1 Year. Each week has a set of readings from the Old Testament, Psalms, and the New Testament. We will post them in this space each week for the following week.
This week’s readings are for October 10 to October 16.
Week 37
- Isa 45-48; 1 Cor 13
- Isa 49-52; Psalm 69; 1 Cor 14
- Isa 53-55; Psalm 128; 1 Cor 15
- Isa 56-59; Psalm 70; 1 Cor 16
- Is 60-63; 2 Cor 1
Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. live in-person, with masks optional or online Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Facebook. We encourage joining us for worship online if you are not feeling well. Let’s be part of the solution by doing no harm, doing all the good we can, and staying in love with God.
We have a “sharing pantry” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
ALL are WELCOME!
