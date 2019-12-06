CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. We hope you are looking forward to a special, Merry Christmas. Christmas is the time to remember that God sent His only Son into the world to be our Savior. He was God’s special gift to us (Romans 6:23).
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. You can come and hear these messages. For Sunday School, we are studying the names and titles of God. During church we will be looking at the Bible’s truth about Christmas. “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.” (Luke 2:11). Remember, “Jesus loves you.”
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following is from Signs of the Times magazine, www.signstimes.com
“Parable of the Candle”
“One night a man took a small candle out of a drawer, lighted it, and began to ascend a long, winding staircase.
“‘Where are you going?’ asked the candle.
“‘Away high up,’ said the man.
“‘What are you going to do there?’ said the candle.
“‘I am going to show the ships out at sea where the harbor is,’ said the man.
“‘For we stand here at the entrance to the harbor, and some ships far out on the stormy sea may be looking for our light even now.’
“‘Alas! No ship could ever see my light,’ said the candle, ‘it is so very small.’
“‘If your light is small,’ said the man, ‘keep burning bright, and leave the rest to me.’
“When the man got up to the lighthouse, he took the candle and with it lighted the great lamps that stood ready with their polished reflectors behind them.
“You who think your little light of so small account, can you not see what God may do with it? Shine and leave the rest to Him.”
Matthew 5:16 Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, December 8, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
“Loving Joy”
Scripture: Isaiah 11:1-10
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children aged preschool to eighth grade. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services — come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday, 10 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Tuesday, 10 a.m. Jesus, A Study
Tuesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Community Dinner Table
Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. the Christmas musical, “Joy Has Dawned” by Lloyd Larson, will be performed by the Jason Lee choir and friends.
You will hear wonderful arrangements of some of your favorite hymns such as “Joy to the World,” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” and “Mary Had a Baby,” as well as the narration of the Christmas story.
Please invite your friends and neighbors to celebrate the Christmas message of joy.
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
As the holiday season approaches it is likely that we are all anxiously anticipating family gatherings. We often keep in touch over social media but there is still something special about reuniting with distant family members. Maybe it will be our parents, siblings, or our children and grandchildren. This anticipation warms the heart and has our minds focused upon the day we can once again enjoy one another’s company. We will be making plans for travel, meals, and possibly activities we will engage in together. It is certainly an uplifting time of the year. For a Christian, there is a much greater event we anticipate, Heaven. We may not always consider the day we leave this earth as an event we should anticipate, but the Bible instructs us that we are to be preparing for that day. Jesus’ parable of the 5 wise and 5 foolish bridesmaids is found in Matthew 25 and is written to instruct His disciples about the end of time. In this parable Jesus teaches that we are to always be prepared for “That Day,” because it will not come with warning. God blesses us with years of life and He instructs us to focus these years on preparing for eternity. Those who are prepared can joyfully anticipate this day of reunion, along with all the faithful being invited into eternal bliss. Those who are not prepared have an equally bad destiny.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule
Sunday: 10 a.m. John 18:15-18 ,25-27: “The Sifting of Simon Peter”
Ladies Bible Study: Monday, has ended. We will resume In January.
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and Prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bible Study: Week Nine: Hinduism/Buddhism
Men’s Breakfast will be Saturday, Dec. 14, 8:30 a.m., here at CCB.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Since the earliest times of our faith, Roman Catholics contributed to western culture, and our traditional celebrations at Christmas and Easter reflect our most beautiful and meaningful contributions. Come home to one or more of these events! A December calendar of scheduled events and Masses is full of these special events and Masses. Pick up a schedule at our office and website. Our Lady of Guadalupe Feast, Thursday, Dec. 12, with “Mananitas” at 5 a.m., followed by Masses at 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. The “Our Lady of Guadalupe” Festival is Sunday, Dec. 15 with festival food, music, and dance. Posadas begin Monday evening Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. and continue nightly through Dec. 24. While these events are primarily in Spanish, there will be a warm welcome for you and your family. Join us! Mark your calendars for St. Bernard’s Penance Service set for Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. Donate new or gently used toys to our current toy drive. Our major prizes raffle extended, now called the “Valentine’s Day” Car Raffle tickets available at St. Bernard’s Office or following weekend Masses for $20 each, or six tickets for $100.
Sunday Vigil Mass Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory (small chapel) in the office; Fridays, with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Mass celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m.