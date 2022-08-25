CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: 208-785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Pastor Mike Eld, Luke 9:1-10 – “Traveling Light”
Tuesday, 7 p.m.: “AA” Meeting (here @CCB)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Praise and Prayer time
7 p.m Mid-Week Bible Study: Ezekiel
Saturday 8:30 a.m.: Men’s Interactive Bible Study — Romans
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 9:45 a.m.
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community: 10:30 a.m.
Much of the last half of the Bible is made up of letters that a man named Paul wrote to churches he either started or wanted to visit. One of those letters is written to the Christians in Rome. This church was made up of slaves and free people, men and women, Jew and non-Jews, Roman citizens and those who weren’t. Therefore, Paul wrote his letter to address the many types of cultural conflict that this plurality of members had created. This conflict centered around many cultural beliefs and behaviors. Sound familiar? Join us this Sunday and discover whether you really understand Paul’s statement, “For all have sinned ... “ You may be surprised.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 10:00am on the lawn, weather permitting. Inside otherwise. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
Series: The Gospel of John — 8–28–22
Sermon Title: It Is Finished
Scripture: John 19
Big Idea: Jesus has been arrested in the garden. Now he’s been brought before Pilate the Roman governor. Pilate has Jesus flogged, mocked and crucified. Why did our Lord and Savior put up with such a brutal beating, humiliation and death?
What meaning does Jesus’ crucifixion have for you?
Join us Sunday as we learn the true meaning of “It is finished.”
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: jasonleeumc@gmail.com
Sunday, August 28, 2022
In-Person Worship 10:30 a.m.
Speaker: Jan Simpson
Scriptures: Psalm 147:1-11
Masks are optional, use your own discretion.
ALL are welcome.
We are on a year-long journey of Reading the Bible in 1 Year. Each week has a set of readings from the Old Testament, Psalms, and the New Testament. We will post them in this space each week for the following week.
This week’s readings are for August 29 to September 4.
Week 31
- Jonah; Matt 11
- 2 Kings 13-14; 2 Chr 25; Ps 53; Matt 12
- Amos 1-3; Matt 13
- Amos 4-6; Psalm 55; Matt 14
- Amos 7-9; Matt 15
Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. live in-person, with masks optional, or online Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Facebook.
We encourage joining us for worship online if you are not feeling well. Let’s be part of the solution by doing no harm, doing all the good we can, and staying in love with God.
We have a “sharing pantry” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
ALL are WELCOME!