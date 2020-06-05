ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd)
Pingree, ID 83262
(208) 317-2209
All masses and other activities are canceled until Saturday, July 18. Mass will be held at 5 p.m.
Rosary: 1st Friday of every month.
Fr. Gabriel Morales
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible.
On Sunday, we will be meeting at our Calvary Bible Church for our message in Philemon from God’s Word, the Bible. We will have videos available on Facebook if we are able. We hope you have a great start to your summer. Anyone who puts his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). Also, please continue to be careful at this time of year for all of the family and friends you have that could get sick. Most importantly, seek the Lord for those who are sick that they may receive healing from Him.
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
The Feast of Pentecost last Sunday reminded us of the importance of the Holy Spirit in our lives, and our dependence on Him as a church, community, and individuals. This Sunday celebrates the Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity. This is the basic dogma of faith in the Mystery of the Trinity, one God in three Divine Persons. The ancient sign of the cross is our most historic summary of our Catholic Faith in the Trinity. Today, we also wish to honor our parish priest, Father José Gonzalez, on his 12th anniversary as a priest! Ad multos annos! We appreciate you, Padre!
A reminder, please follow the specific COVID procedures for spacing and personal safety everywhere, and at church. These procedures protect you, your family, and anyone near you. The procedures for our church are available on St. Bernard’s website, or may be picked up at our office across from the church on Sexton Street.
Masses and the Sacrament of Confession available in Blackfoot. Daily Mass celebrated in the main church, 8 a.m., Tuesday through Friday. The times for public Sunday Masses with safety procedures, as follows: Saturday Spanish vigil Masses at St. Bernard Church, 4:30 and 7 p.m.; Sunday English Masses at St. Kateri at 8 a.m., and St. Bernard, at 10 a.m.; Sunday Spanish Mass at 1 p.m., outdoors, near the Education Center behind St. Bernard Church.
EMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
1110 Parkway Drive
Blackfoot
All are welcome to worship and Holy Communion on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Though the word Trinity is not found in the scriptures, today’s second reading includes the apostolic greeting that begins the liturgy. The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, the love of God and the communion of the Holy Spirit be with you all. In the gospel Jesus sends his disciples forth to baptize in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. More than a doctrine, the Trinity expresses the heart of our faith; we have experienced the God of creation made known in Jesus Christ and with us always through the Holy Spirit. We celebrate the mystery of the Holy Trinity to word and sacrament, as we profess the creed, and as we are sent into the world to bear witness to our faith.
The texts for Holy Trinity Sunday are Genesis 1:1-2:4a; Psalm 8; 2 Corinthians 13:11-13; and Matthew 28:16-20.
May God guide you this week through all situations and give you peace.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, June 7, 2020
No in-church services this week
Rev. Patti Money will be preaching
Live on Facebook 10:30 a.m.
Message: “Here I Am, Lord”
In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are not having any in-person services or meetings through June 15. This is so we can do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and especially its impact on our most vulnerable community members.
Pastor Patti will be offering Facebook Live worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on our Facebook page. “Like” our page to be alerted of “Live” events and other updates (search “Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist” on Facebook or go to http://www.facebook.com/jasonleeumc)
We encourage everyone to:
- “Do No Harm” by practicing social distancing, practicing healthy hygiene, and saying home if you don’t feel well.
- “Do Good” by helping your neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
- “Stay in Love with God” by praying fervently, worshiping at home, and reading scripture.
Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints; extend hospitality to strangers. Romans 12: 12-13
We have a sharing box in the front foyer of the church. If you have a little extra shelf-stable food, you can leave it here. If you need something, please take what you need. We will get through this challenging time together by helping each other.
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
One of the great doctrines of the Gospel is that of freedom. Jesus spoke of this freedom to believers in Jn 8:31-32, “If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; and ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” This passage gives great comfort to believers but it also indicates there are conditions to the freedom.
The condition is that they should live in the word. Christians are to live according to pattern that the word reveals. Paul addresses freedom in Gal 4:21-5:12 where he also teaches that the Christian has been set free. In the text following, Gal 5:13-6:10, he then begins to enumerate the obligations of those that have been set free. Within this scripture we see many behaviors that a Christian must avoid, lest he will not inherit the kingdom of God, this is referencing the heavenly reward of the saved. There are also seen in this passage many behaviors a Christian must mimic (Fruit of the Spirit). From the Galatian letter we come to understand that the freedom of a Christian is not without bounds but is limited. These truths are established by our creator. By adapting our lives to them, we can live as God intended.