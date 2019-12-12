CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. We hope you are looking forward to a special, Merry Christmas. Christmas is the time to remember that God sent His only Son into the world to be our Savior. He is God’s special gift to us (Romans 6:23).
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. You can come and hear these messages. For Sunday School, we are studying the names and titles of God. During church we will be looking at the Bible’s truth about Christmas. “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.” (Luke 2:11). Remember, “Jesus loves you.”
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for Salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Road)
Pingree, ID 83221
(208) 317-2209
Christmas Day Mass 3:30 p.m.
Saturday Mass — 5 p.m.
Rosary: 1st Friday of every month.
Fr. Gabriel Morales
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, December 15, 2019
CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS PROGRAM
10:30 a.m. Worship
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
“Unabashed Joy”
Scripture: Luke 2:8-16
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children aged preschool to eighth grade. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services — come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship – Children’s Christmas Program
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday, 10 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Tuesday, 10 a.m. Jesus, A Study
Tuesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Community Dinner Table
December 16 at 7 pm. the Christmas musical, “Joy Has Dawned” by Lloyd Larson, will be performed by the Jason Lee choir and friends. You will hear wonderful arrangements of some of your favorite hymns such as “Joy to the World,” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” and “Mary Had a Baby,” as well as the narration of the Christmas story.
Please invite your friends and neighbors to celebrate the Christmas message of joy!
On Christmas Eve, we will celebrate Christ’s birth at two services: 11 a.m. (for those who can’t drive in the dark, and young families) and 7 p.m. Both services will feature a children’s message, Communion and candlelight. Please mark these events on your calendar and invite your families and friends to join us.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
December is rolling by! Find the schedule of Christmas Eve and Christmas Masses at our office on Sexton, at stbernardsblackfoot.org, or in church. Our Lady of Guadalupe spiritual feast began last Thursday, with singing and masses. Remember Catholics do not worship Mary, but we do honor her and appreciate her! We love Mary, as “Our Lady of Guadalupe,” the Patroness of the Americas. Amazingly, with this vision and the miracles that followed it, millions of people in Mexico became Catholic Christians. Saturday, Dec. 14 we will honor Mary with a rosary, Mass, and Adoration. “Our Lady of Guadalupe” Festival is Sunday, Dec. 15 with abundant food, music, and dance. Posadas begin Monday evening, Dec 16, at 7 p.m. and continue nightly through Dec. 24. While these events are primarily in Spanish, there will be a warm welcome for you and your family. Join us! Lastly, mark your calendars for St. Bernard’s Penance Service set for Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. Remember that penance, or repentance, and confession to a priest each year is a basic requirement for each practicing Catholic.
Sunday Vigil Mass Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory (small chapel) in the office; Fridays, with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Mass celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m.
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
A great lesson from the Bible is that we can become children of God. Paul writing to the Galatian Christians in Galatians 3:26, “For ye are all the children of God by faith in Christ Jesus.” Later in Galatians 4:5, he says we are adopted. Knowing that a Christian is adopted, it is important to notice that adoption comes at a great price. Paul states in Galatians 4:4-5, “God sent forth his Son … To redeem them that were under the law, that we might receive the adoption of sons.” Our adoption came at the cost of Jesus’ life. Paul shows that this adoption by God is not based on one’s birth or social status: Galatians 3:28-29, “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.” It is a great blessing to be adopted, but we should always remember the redemption price paid for this adoption, that is Jesus the Son of God. Knowing this, we are called to live after the manner of a child of God. In Galatians 5:16-26, Paul enumerates many sinful behaviors a child is to flee and spiritual behaviors a child to mimic. Christians show reverence to our father and redemption through Jesus when we behave like his children. Remember, our adoption came at a great cost.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule
Sunday: 10 a.m. John 18:12-14 ,19-24: “Who’s Really On Trial Here?”
Remember: Sunday, December 15 is Potluck Sunday!
Ladies Bible Study
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
Near the Shell station
Phone: (208) 785-3247
Email: office@blackfootfellowship.org
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
At BCF we are all about helping people follow Jesus. Our Sunday services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It’s a come as you are, mild-contemporary service and a sound, Biblical message. All are welcome. We’d love to have you.
Kids 10 and under enjoy Children’s Church, with everything geared towards Christ, during the 11 a.m. service, except for the first Sunday of each month where they stay in the regular service for a family-friendly message.
Awana, for kids age 3 (if potty trained) through the sixth grade is on Wednesday nights from 6:30-8:00 p.m. There is a cost involved. Join anytime. Find out more on our website.
We also offer Youth Group, ladies Bible studies, as well as fellowship/Bible study groups at various times throughout the week. More information is available at our website.
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bible Study: Christianity Vs. Religion
Men’s Breakfast will be Saturday, Dec. 14th. 8:30 a.m., here at CCB.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather for doughnuts and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
Merry Christmas! As we celebrate God becoming man, there are many icons we use to remind us of Christmas truths ... and sometimes we don’t even realize we’re doing so. Lights, trees, poinsettias — these things and more remind us of different aspects of why we celebrate. Join us to discover the deeper meaning to Icons of Christmas during the month of December.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our website.
Don’t forget our Christmas Eve service from 6-7 p.m. the night of Dec. 24. Christmas carols and a special Christmas story to help welcome family and friends to your Christmas celebration. Please bring your family and join our family as we celebrate together.