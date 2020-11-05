HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather to worship and connect with God: 10:30 a.m.
Our Children’s Ministry has REOPENED! Children will be excused following the time of worship in song. If your child would like to take part virtually, please contact Pastor Paul, and we can arrange for that to happen.
The vision of Harvest Foursquare Church is to encounter God, build community, and serve our city; all through the lens of our mission: to go and make disciples. We are currently breaking down what each of those goals look like, and how do we use them to fulfill our mission. This week we’re asking the question: What is the point of serving our city? Does it really matter to God? Yes! Yes it does. Join us to find out how and become a part of building up Blackfoot in some way.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our website.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.
EMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
1110 Parkway Drive
Blackfoot, Idaho 83221
All are welcome to worship and Holy Communion on Sunday at 11 a.m. It is requested that all who attend worship wear a mask.
This Sunday the prophet Amos calls for justice to roll down like waters. Paul urges us to encourage one another with the promised coming of the Lord. Jesus tells the parable of the wise and foolish bridesmaids. Surrounded by the faithful of every time and place, we celebrate Christ’s coming in our midst in the word of life and the feast of victory — the marriage of the lamb.
The texts for the 23rd Sunday after Pentecost are Amos 5:18-25, Psalm 70, 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18, and Matthew 25:1-13.
May God’s presence in your life bring you joy and peace.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, November 8, 2020
No in-church services this week.
Scriptures: Joshua 24:1-3, 14-25; Psalm 78:1-7; Psalm 127; Hebrews 9:24-28; 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18
In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are not having any in-person services or meetings yet. This is so we can do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and especially its impact on our most vulnerable community members.
There are several online worship services available on Facebook on Sundays. We will list them so you can choose whichever service meets your schedule. Everyone is welcome to watch any or all of them at any time.
Pocatello 1st United Methodist Church – Michael Scarlett – 10 a.m.
Cathedral of the Rockies – Duane Anders – 9 a.m.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church – Nancy Amos – 10:30 a.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church – Ruth Marsh – 10 a.m.
Roseberg 1st United Methodist Church – Dave Thompson – 11 a.m. (former Jason Lee pastor)
We encourage everyone to:
- “Do No Harm” by practicing social distancing, practicing healthy hygiene, and saying home if you don’t feel well.
- “Do Good” by helping your neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
- “Stay in Love with God” by praying fervently, worshiping at home, and reading scripture.
Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints; extend hospitality to strangers. Romans 12: 12-13
We have a “sharing box” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
We will get through this challenging time by helping one another.
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. We hope you enjoyed some of the fall season already. Any special prayer requests can be shared with us during our prayer time at church. Have you thought of a good way to have a special time for giving thanks this month for Thanksgiving? The Good News Club for boys and girls is on Tuesday nights, from 6:30–7:45 p.m., for those in K-6th grade.
We are meeting at our church building again for our services. We have been studying in the Psalms. We will be emphasizing thanksgiving to the LORD. We have videos available on Facebook when we are able. Anyone who puts his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). We want you to seek the Lord Jesus before all else at this time. Most importantly, have your trust in Him for your salvation. He is the only one who can save you. Then serve Him in all you do.
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday 10 a.m. Daniel 8:1-14 – “Time of the Indignation – Part 1”
Monday 7 p.m. Women’s Bible Study at Sharon’s house
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Movie Night “Dismantled”
Saturday, Nov. 7. 8:30 a.m.: Men’s Breakfast at CCB.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd)
Pingree, ID 83262
(208) 317-2209
CDC guidelines will be enforced.
Fr. Gabriel Morales