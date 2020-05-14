BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
Near the Shell station
Phone: (208) 785-3247
Email: office@blackfootfellowship.org
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
We are now meeting outside, so there’s room to practice social distancing, and we ask that everyone bring their own chairs and beverages. The message will continue to be a live stream on our website and Facebook page every week at 10 a.m. You can connect with us on each of those, as well as the office email.
This week we will be having communion and ask that everyone bring their own piece of bread and sip of juice if they would like to participate. As things open back up, we are continuing to pray for our community, state, country and world.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org www.jlmumc.org
Sunday, May 17, 2020
No in-church services this week
Rev. Patti Money will be preaching
Live on Facebook 10:30 a.m.
Message: “Part of Your World”
Scripture: Acts 17:22-31
In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are not having any in-person services or meetings through June 15. This is so we can do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and especially its impact on our most vulnerable community members.
Pastor Patti will be offering Facebook Live worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on our Facebook page. “Like” our page to be alerted of “Live” events and other updates (search “Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist” on Facebook.)
We encourage everyone to:
- “Do No Harm” by practicing social distancing, practicing healthy hygiene, and saying home if you don’t feel well.
- “Do Good” by helping your neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
- “Stay in Love with God” by praying fervently, worshiping at home, and reading scripture.
Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints; extend hospitality to strangers. Romans 12:12-13
We have a sharing box in the front foyer of the church. If you have a little extra shelf-stable food, you can leave it here. If you need something, please take what you need. We will get through this challenging time together by helping each other.
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible.
On Sunday, we will be meeting at our Calvary Bible Church for our message in Ezra from God’s Word, the Bible. We will have videos available on Facebook if we are able. We wish you a great start in this month for Memorial Day, May 25, 2020. Remember those who serve and have served our country in military service and other special ways. Anyone who puts his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). Also, please continue to be careful at this time of year for all of the family and friends you have that could get sick. Most importantly, seek the Lord for those who are sick that they may receive healing from Him.
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Public Masses at St. Bernard Church began last week, May 8, and Sunday, May 9, and continue this weekend. See our website online for more information at stbernardsblackfoot.org under the tab “About” and scroll down for the “Pandemic Liturgy Procedures” first in Spanish, and then in English. (Better viewed on a laptop or other computer screen.) We wish to thank those healthy masked individuals who came to the Spanish masses at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and those who ventured to mass at St. Kateri at 8 a.m., English mass at 10 a.m., and Spanish masses at 12 and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Each person attending must continue the instructions for spacing, masking, and hand hygiene to avoid exposure to anyone who may be infected with COVID and lacking symptoms. It goes without saying that if you are sick, or at risk, stay home. The exception from Sunday mass attendance cover anyone who is sick or at risk. Two Sunday masses will continue to be livestreamed on Facebook, with great thanks to Father José and Deacon Jeff, as well as Pilar Torres and family. Remember to be prayerful and thoughtful of keeping Father, Deacon, and all the generous parish volunteers as free of the virus contagion as possible.
The reopening of our church, and new guidelines briefly highlighted here. Numbers of people able to attend each mass is limited. Arrive at the church early to be seated. Between each mass, the church will be sanitized. Please wear your own mask and use hand sanitizer often. Do not bring small children to masses at any time during this pandemic and social isolation. At home, prepare for the mass by using your own bathroom facilities, so you do not need a restroom during the mass. TIMES (with additional masses for the weekend) are: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the church, Sunday masses are in English at 8 a.m. at Ft. Hall, (also with same precautions) and at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, and in Spanish at noon and 1 p.m. The 1 p.m. mass will be held outdoors behind St. Bernard Church and the Education Center in the grassy area. Bring your own chairs and/or blankets for Mass behind the Ed Center. Eventually other outdoor masses may be celebrated.
EMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
1110 Parkway Drive
Blackfoot, Idaho
(208) 785-3304
All are welcome to worship and Holy Communion on Sunday, 11 a.m.
Jesus does not abandon his followers. Through the Holy Spirit, Jesus comes to abide with his disciples of every generation. As Pentecost draws near, we are reminded that the risen Christ dwells in us as the Spirit of truth. We receive this Spirit in baptism and pray that in our gathering around the Lord’s table the Spirit will transform us to be the body of the risen Christ in the world.
The texts for the sixth Sunday of Easter are Acts 17:22-31; Psalm 66:8-20; 1 Peter 3:13-22; John 14:15-21. Faith Unit will not meet on Saturday, May 16.
May God’s amazing grace and love be with you this week.
ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd.)
Pingree, ID 83262
(208) 317-2209
Masses and all other activities are cancelled until further notice.
Fr. Gabriel Morales
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
In a week that we celebrate our moms and consider the love and effect they have on our lives; it is good to consider the greatest love shown of all time. The love God has shown for mankind: John 3:16, “For God so loved the world he gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” God’s love for mankind is seen in the giving of His Son, Jesus. We learn from Titus 2:14 some of what this “giving” involved, “(Jesus) who gave Himself for us, that He might redeem us from all iniquity, and purify unto Himself a people for his own possession, zealous of good works.” (ASV) We see from this passage that we have been redeemed or bought back from the consequences of our iniquity or sin. Jesus’ sacrifice is the redemption price that was paid so we can be cleansed. So we can live as if we had never sinned. But this redemption is not without cost to mankind. Jesus redeemed us to be His “own possession” and “zealous for good works”. What great love was shown for us! Knowing this great love, is it not a small sacrifice for us to live our lives in manner that shows respect for that love.