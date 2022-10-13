AWANA Kids Club
AWANA is a weekly, non-denominational, Christian club ministry that presents the Gospel to children through a Bible-based curriculum. This club, ages K through sixth grade, will be held every Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Blackfoot Christian Fellowship. Registration is available online at www.blackfootfellowship.org or at our church office at 2550 Rose Road. Call 208-785-3247 or email to office@blackfootfellowship.org for more information.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton Street
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Calling all shoppers. crafters, and collectors ready to trade! St. Bernard’s Holiday Bazaar invites you to present or purchase your wares Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Nov. 4-6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the hall next to the church. The seller pays one price of $30 for a table for all three days and keeps all profits from sales. Limited tables to rent, please reserve yours now at our office, across the street from the church during regular office hours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Additional information is available by phone at (208) 785-1935. St. Bernard Religious Education (RE) classes for children are underway! Huge thanks to leaders, teachers, and parents for your faith and sacrifice this year in helping students. Please be mindful of the children crossing parking lots or streets midday as you drive near the church, hall, office, or Education Center. Prayers for the RE classes, teachers, and students all school year requested and appreciated.
St. Bernard and St. Kateri Mass Schedule: Saturday Vigil Mass, (Spanish) at 7 p.m., St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, (English) then an English Mass at 10 a.m. and a Spanish Mass at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses (bilingual) celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays in St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Adoration follows Friday Mass. First Saturday Masses celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Church.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: jasonleeumc@gmail.com
Sunday, October 16, 2022
In-Person Worship 10:30 a.m.
“Personal Spiritual Practices”
Scripture – 1 John 1:1-4 and Philippians 2
This week we hear from our own congregants about their faith journeys and what tools they have found helpful.
Starting September 11 through November 20 we will be taking an in-depth look at our roots, purpose, beliefs, and practices. Curious? Got questions? That is all part of our spiritual journey!
Masks are optional, use your own discretion.
ALL are welcome.
We are on a year-long journey of Reading the Bible in 1 Year. Each week has a set of readings from the Old Testament, Psalms, and the New Testament. We will post them in this space each week for the following week.
This week’s readings are for October 17 to October 23.
Week 38
- Isa 64-66; 2 Cor 2
- 2 Kings 21; 2 Chr 33; Ps 71; 2 Cor 3
- Nahum; Psalm 149; 2 Cor 4
- 2 Kings 22-23; Psalm 73; 2 Cor 5
- 2 Chr 34-35; 2 Cor 6
Join us Sundays at 10:30 am live in-person, with masks optional or online Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Facebook.
We encourage joining us for worship online if you are not feeling well. Let’s be part of the solution by doing no harm, doing all the good we can, and staying in love with God.
We have a “sharing pantry” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
ALL are WELCOME!
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 9:45 a.m.
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community: 10:30 a.m.
Join us this Sunday as special guest Mark Melton joins us. Mark is the youth pastor at The Rock Church in Pocatello, and has a heart not only for teens, but also for people who are still checking out what it means to become a Christ follower. Join us as Mark shares some thoughts this Sunday.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: 208-785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Pastor Mike Eld:,Luke 9:46-50; “Station & Affiliation in His Kingdom”
Tuesday, 7 p.m.: “AA” Meeting (here @CCB)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Praise and Prayer meeting
7 p.m. Mid-Week Bible Study: “Revive Us Now, Lord “
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.: Men’s Interactive Bible study
