BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
Meet with us for worship and Bible study on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
There are many suggestions in the Bible for dealing with temptation, but the most important tip is this: Run! Few speed records are broken when people run from temptation. They often crawl away from it hoping it catches up with them. Sometimes temptation comes through a door we deliberately leave open.
Suppose that you accidentally spilled kerosene all over your clothes and somebody nearby lit a match. Where would you go? As far away as you could and as fast as possible! That should be the attitude of a Christian toward temptation. Paul said, “Flee sexual immorality” and “flee from idolatry” (1 Corinthians 6:18; 10:14).
So run away from sin, and don’t leave a forwarding address. Don’t miss this: When you run from temptation, you head toward God. “Draw near to God and He will draw near to you” (James 4:8). When you know something is sinful, don’t engage or banter with the devil, because he is the master of rationalization — that’s how Eve fell! We’re all tempted, but the Lord has promised that we can be overcomers through the “exceeding great and precious promises” found in the Scriptures. Jesus will teach us how to overcome. The devil could not make Jesus sin, nor can he make us.
“But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Corinthians 15:57). Ask Him for overcoming power and joyfully dive into the pages of His Word!
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the word of God, the Bible. Be prepared for the fall season. We hope and pray for those who have had troubles because of the weather this week.
We are meeting at our church building again for our service. We have videos available on Facebook when we are able. Anyone who puts his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). We want you to seek the Lord Jesus before all else at this time. Most importantly, have your trust in Him for your salvation. He is the only one who can save you. Then serve Him in all you do.
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Most of the children in our parish now have returned to school in some way. It is always time for younger and older adults to return to school. As members of the Catholic Church we look to know God by faith, study, and prayer. Your faith and prayer are strong, but where do you go for instruction to study? How about joining a class online? Several Catholic based institutions offer studies; Bishop Barron’s Word on Fire, Scott Hahn at The St. Paul Center, for a start. Also, look at Christendom College’s new series of free online classes, called Principles.
Principles is “an answer to the challenging culture that Catholics find themselves in today, where many are afraid to live their faith to the fullest. Many do not know how to answer questions posed by those holding secular beliefs, whether because they never received a Catholic education, or their Catholic education was lukewarm at best. Principles classes exist to fix that, offering Catholics free classes, taught by Christendom professors, that they can take from the comfort of home.”
Christendom hopes to offer many more courses, here is a link to their first Principles course, https://www.christendom.edu/2020/08/18/principles-online-classes-providing-new-means-of-evangelization/ Locally, St. Bernard hosts a free in-person adult class for Catholics or non-Catholics wanting to know more about God and our faith. Our first class begins this Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 7-8 p.m. in St. Bernard Church, classes will continue to meet at this time and place for the next several weeks. A scripture study class may also be available soon.
Mass Schedule: Daily weekday Masses celebrated Tuesday through Friday at 8 a.m. in St. Bernard Church. Adoration of the Lord in the Holy Eucharist follows the Friday Mass until 12 p.m. Sunday Vigil Mass is Saturday evening at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Sunday Masses are 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Note: Look for live Mass on Sunday, and other announcements on our Facebook page at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Check our website at stbernardsblackfoot.org for recorded Masses.
EMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
All are welcome to worship and Holy Communion on Sunday at 11 a.m.
In today’s second reading Paul questions why we judge one another, since we all stand before the judgement of God. Yet we do sin against one another, and Jesus’ challenge that we forgive seventy seven times reveals God’s boundless mercy. When we hear the words of forgiveness in worship and sign ourselves with the cross, we are renewed in baptism to be signs of reconciliation in the world.
The texts for the 15th Sunday after Pentecost are Genesis 50:15-21, Psalm 103:8-13, Romans 14:1-12, and Matthew 18:21-35. Pastor Keith Matthews will lead worship this Sunday.
May God’s peace and love reign in your heart this week.
ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
Closed until the 19th of September.
Masses will resume Saturday, Sept. 19, at 5 p.m.
CDC guidelines will be enforced.
Fr. Gabriel Morales
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Sunday, September 6, 2020
No in-church services this week.
Scripture: Exodus 14:19-31 Proverbs 1:20-33; Psalm 19; Romans 14:1-12
Due to concerns about the coronavirus, we will not be having a “Day of the Corn” this year.
In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are not having any in-person services or meetings yet. This is so we can do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and especially its impact on our most vulnerable community members.
There are several online worship services available on Facebook on Sundays. We will list them so you can choose whichever service meets your schedule. Everyone is welcome to watch any or all of them at any time.
Pocatello 1st United Methodist Church – Michael Scarlett – 10 a.m.
Cathedral of the Rockies – Duane Anders – 9 a.m.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church – Nancy Amos – 10:30 a.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church – Ruth Marsh – 10 a.m.
Roseberg 1st United Methodist Church – Dave Thompson – 11 a.m. (former Jason Lee Pastor)
We encourage everyone to:
- “Do No Harm” by practicing social distancing, practicing healthy hygiene, and saying home if you don’t feel well.
- “Do Good” by helping your neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
- “Stay in Love with God” by praying fervently, worshiping at home, and reading scripture.
- Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints; extend hospitality to strangers. Romans 12: 12-13.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly schedule:
Sunday: 10 a.m.: Daniel: 3:1-18; “Bow Down or Burn Up”
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bible Study: 1 Corinthians: “Spiritual Gifts & Body Life”
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather to worship and connect with God: 10:30 a.m.
Our Children’s Ministry has REOPENED! Children will be excused following the time of worship in song. If your child would like to take part virtually, please contact Pastor Paul, and we can arrange for that to happen.
Ron Kelley will be sharing a special message this Sunday as we have finished up our lessons on Titus. Don’t miss out on what God wants to say to you this Sunday through Ron.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our website.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.