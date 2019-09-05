CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. There will be church services, but not Sunday School for the Sundays of Sept. 8, 15, 22. Come and hear John Craven this week during the service at 11 a.m.
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. You can come and hear these messages. We hope that school started well for everyone. Remember, “Jesus loves you.”
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship
The following is taken from Signs of the Times magazine, September 2019. www.signstimes.com
“God’s Angels Protect Us”
“One day a little boy named George asked his mother to let him take his sister out on the green grass. Annie had just begun to walk alone, so his mother said he could hake her on a walk, ‘but don’t let her fall.’
“As they were walking, a gentleman met them and said, ‘Is this your sister, Annie?’
“‘Yes, sir,’ George replied.
“‘Can she walk alone?’
“‘Yes, sir, on smooth ground.’
“‘And how did she get over all those stones?’
“‘Oh, mother told me to be careful not to let her fall, so I put my hands under her arms and lifted her up when she to a stone so she wouldn’t trip over it.’
“The gentleman said, ‘George, now you can better understand the Bible’s words that God will ‘give His angels charge over you. ... In their hands they shall bear you up, lest you dash your foot against a stone’ [Psalm 91: 11, 12 NKJV]. God’s angels lift His people over difficulties, just as you have lifted little Annie over those stones.”
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
ST. KATERI'S CHAPEL
If you have questions or concerns about the Catholic Church, there are two Sundays coming up for you! On the next two Mondays, Sept. 9 and Sept. 16, in the St. Bernard Church Office at 7 p.m., come and get answers that reflect our faith. Also, on Monday, Sept. 9, from 6 to 7 p.m., come to the last day to preregister your children for religious education classes at the Education Center behind the Church on Sexton. Contact St. Bernard’s office for more information about all classes and registration at 582 W Sexton, across from St. Bernard Church.
Sunday Vigil Mass is Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in the office; Fridays, with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Mass celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m.
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
Faith is a great Christian virtue. It is one that we must have if we are going to be pleasing to God. Hebrews 11:6 states: “without faith it is impossible to please Him”. With a teaching so decisive, we would want to know what this faith looks like. In the same verse it states that we must believe that God is. This seems easy enough. We look around at our great state and can see His work in creation. The mountains, the diversity of vegetation scattered throughout the desert up to the mountains. The great diversity of wildlife and their survival in even the severest climate. Then we look upward and see the great universe. It seems as man develops better telescopes, we find thousands upon thousands and even millions of stars, set out in order, not a chaotic pinball machine. Though being pleasing to God starts with faith, it does not end here. James 2:17 “faith, if it hath not works, is dead, being alone.” In James’ writing here we find that faith must accompany action. James even makes the argument that the devils believe, yet they are not acceptable to God, and that is James’ point. A pleasing faith in God produces change in a person that affects one’s heart and actions.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
Gather for doughuts and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to Worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
During our Sunday gatherings in September, we will be discussing Paul’s letter to the church in Rome and how it is applicable for our daily lives 2,000 years later. In a time when so much of our culture seems bent on divisiveness, Paul addresses similar issues — e.g. racism, politics, and feelings of barely surviving — and encourages unity and grace in the church. To help us understand this letter better, Pastor Jason Frakes of The Rock Church in Pocatello will be joining us on Sept. 29 to give his input as to what Paul was communicating.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
As you get back into the routine of school and other fall activities, please consider joining us for these Sunday gatherings.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.) Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
It’s time for our 7th year of the Awana Kids Club to start, beginning Sept. 11, on Wednesday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Awana is a weekly non-denominational, Christian club that presents the Gospel to children through a Bible-based curriculum, and we have a lot of fun too. We welcome kids age 3 (if potty trained) through the sixth grade. There is a cost involved. Find out more on our website.
At BCF we are all about helping people follow Jesus. Our Sunday services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It’s a come as you are, mild-contemporary service and a sound, Biblical message. All are welcome. We’d love to have you.
Kids 10 and under enjoy Children’s Church, with everything geared towards Christ, during the 11 a.m. service, except for the first Sunday of each month where they stay in the regular service for a family-friendly message, and Communion for those who have accepted Jesus Christ as their personal Savior. Nursery Care is available every week.
We also offer Youth Group, ladies Bible studies, as well as fellowship/Bible study groups at various times throughout the week. More information is available at our website.