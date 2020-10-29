BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
The following is an Amazing Facts daily devotional, from www.amazingfacts.org.
Most sincere Christians have asked this important and perplexing question at some time in their lives. I think we need to remember that when we ask God for something and it seems as though He is silent, He might still be answering us, though maybe not in the way we want or expect Him to answer.
If we ask God for direction, or to relieve some stressful situation, it might seem as though nothing is happening when, in fact, He could be asking us to keep trusting and to wait patiently.
God has three answers He can give to our prayers — yes, no, or wait. If an answer doesn’t come quickly, perhaps circumstances have not ripened to where God is prepared to act. Maybe other individuals are involved in our request and God is working on their hearts. The timing might not be just right. In this situation, keep praying, keep asking, keep believing, and keep trusting. If we are praying according to His will, God has promised to answer, but He will give us the answer we need at the right time. (See His promise in Psalm 32:8.)
Sometimes God has already given the answer in His Word. “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path” (Psalm 119:105). Search the scriptures, and you might discover some light for your specific situation.
Finally, when the Canaanite woman came to Jesus and begged Him to heal her demon-possessed daughter, at first He did not answer because He was testing her faith. With determination, she continued to plead for His help. Jesus then responded, “Great is your faith! Let it be to you as you desire” (Matthew 15:28). And He healed her daughter. In this story, we see the critical importance of perseverance and faith in our prayers.
Key Bible Texts
“And, behold, a woman of Canaan came out of the same coasts, and cried unto him, saying, Have mercy on me, O Lord, thou son of David; my daughter is grievously vexed with a devil.
“But he answered her not a word. And his disciples came and besought him, saying, Send her away; for she crieth after us.”
Matthew 15:22-23
ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd)
Pingree, ID 83262
(208) 317-2209
CDC guidelines will be enforced.
Fr. Gabriel Morales
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the word of God, the Bible. We hope you enjoyed some of the fall season already. Any special prayer requests can be shared with us during our prayer time at church. Have you thought of a good way to have a special time for giving thanks next month for Thanksgiving. The Good News Club for boys and girls is on Tuesday nights, from 6:30–7:45 p.m., for those in K-6th grade. Enjoy your Halloween time and stay warm.
We are meeting at our church building again for our services. We have been studying in the Psalms. We have videos available on Facebook when we are able. Anyone who puts his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). We want you to seek the Lord Jesus before all else at this time. Most importantly, have your trust in Him for your salvation. He is the only one who can save you. Then serve Him in all you do.
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
EMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
1110 Parkway Drive
Blackfoot, Idaho
All are welcome to worship and Holy Communion on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Micah declares God’s condemnation of those who abhor justice. Jesus warns against hypocrisy. Paul urges the Thessalonians to lead a life worthy of God. Called to be humble servants, we gather for worship, seeking justice and welcoming all people to share the banquet of life.
The texts for the 22nd Sunday after Pentecost and All Saint’s Sunday are Micah 3:5-12, Psalm 43, 1 Thessalonians 2:9-13, and Matthew 23:1-12.
Let us thank the Lord for those who came before us and shared the gospel of Jesus Christ.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org www.jlmumc.org
Sunday, November 1, 2020
No in-church services this week.
Scriptures: Ruth 1:1-18; 1 Thessalonians 2:1-13; Psalm 107:1-7, 33-37; Psalm 119:137-144; Psalm 146; Hebrews 9:11-14.
In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are not having any in-person services or meetings yet. This is so we can do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and especially its impact on our most vulnerable community members.
There are several online worship services available on Facebook on Sundays. We will list them so you can choose whichever service meets your schedule. Everyone is welcome to watch any or all of them at any time.
Pocatello 1st United Methodist Church – Michael Scarlett – 10 a.m.
Cathedral of the Rockies – Duane Anders – 9 a.m.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church – Nancy Amos – 10:30 a.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church – Ruth Marsh – 10 a.m.
Roseberg 1st United Methodist Church – Dave Thompson – 11 a.m. (former Jason Lee Pastor)
We encourage everyone to:
- “Do No Harm” by practicing social distancing, practicing healthy hygiene, and staying home if you don’t feel well.
- “Do Good” by helping your neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
- “Stay in Love with God” by praying fervently, worshiping at home, and reading scripture.
Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints; extend hospitality to strangers. Romans 12: 12-13
We have a “sharing box” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
We will get through this challenging time by helping one another.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Saturday, remember to set the clocks BACK
Sunday: 10 a.m., Daniel 7:15-28 – “Kings and Kingdoms”
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bible Study
Monday night, 7 p.m. Nov. 2, 2020, Pre-Election Prayer Night
Praying for the Elections!!
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather to worship and connect with God: 10:30 a.m.
Our Children’s Ministry has REOPENED! Children will be excused following the time of worship in song. If your child would like to take part virtually, please contact Pastor Paul, and we can arrange for that to happen.
The vision of Harvest Foursquare Church is to encounter God, build bommunity, and serve our city; all through the lens of our mission: to go and make disciples. We are currently breaking down what each of those goals look like, and how do we use them to fulfill our mission. This week we’re asking the question: Why is building community so important. Does a church community really matter in 2020? Join us to discover the answers to these questions, as well as how we’re building community this Sunday.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.