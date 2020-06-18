ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd)
Pingree, ID 83262
(208) 317-2209
All masses and other activities are canceled until Saturday, July 18. Mass will be held at 5 p.m.
Rosary: First Friday of every month.
Fr. Gabriel Morales
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 11 A.M. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. We wish all fathers a Happy Father’s Day this Sunday.
On Sunday, we will be meeting at our Calvary Bible Church for our message in Colossians from God’s Word, the Bible. We will have videos available on Facebook if we are able. We hope you have a great start to your summer. Anyone who puts his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). We want you to seek the Lord Jesus before all else at this time. Most importantly, Have your trust in Him for your salvation. He is the only one who can save you. Then serve Him in all you do.
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S. University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, June 21, 2020
No in-church services this week.
In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are not having any in-person services or meetings through June. This is so we can do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and especially its impact on our most vulnerable community members.
There are several online worship services available on Facebook on Sundays. We will list them so you can choose whichever service meets your schedule. Everyone is welcome to look at any or all of them at any time.
Pocatello 1st United Methodist Church – Michael Scarlett – 10 a.m.
Cathedral of the Rockies – Duane Anders – 9 a.m.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church – Nancy Amos – 10:30 a.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church – Ruth Marsh – 10 a.m.
Roseberg 1st United Methodist Church – Dave Thompson – 11 a.m.
(Former Jason Lee Pastor)
We encourage everyone to:
- “Do No Harm” by practicing social distancing, practicing healthy hygiene, and saying home if you don’t feel well.
- “Do Good” by helping your neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
- “Stay in Love with God” by praying fervently, worshiping at home, and reading scripture.
Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints; extend hospitality to strangers. Romans 12: 12-13
We have a sharing box in the front foyer of the church. If you have a little extra shelf-stable food, you can leave it here. If you need something, please take what you need. We will get through this challenging time together by helping each other.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Today, Friday, is the Feast of the Sacred Heart. With Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque we pray: “O Sacred Heart of Jesus, for whom it is impossible not to have compassion on the afflicted, have pity on us miserable sinners!” Daily Mass is now celebrated at 8 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and on Fridays with Adoration following the Mass on Fridays until 12 p.m. First Saturday Mass is also celebrated at 9 a.m. each month. Infection procedures are in place for all Masses at St. Bernard Church and St. Kateri Chapel. Huge thanks parish members for faithfully following these specific procedures to help everyone in the community. Thanks also to those supporting our parish with financial donations, and gifts of time and service.
Mass Schedule: Sunday Vigil Masses are Saturdays at 4:30 and 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Sunday Masses are at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church.
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
When we look at religions around us, we see many different churches and teachings. One would naturally ask if this is by God’s design or will of man. Jesus prayed in John 17:21 for all his disciples to be united with Him and the Father. We should take note that the primary focus of this unity was not between mankind, but mankind to God. When we are unified with God we will be unified with each other. Unity with God comes when we are unified to His will. We find in the inspired word instructions for Christ’s church: its organization, purpose, conditions for admittance, and doctrine. Paul stated in Galatians 1:8, “But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.” Paul condemns those who seek to change his teachings. We learn from Ephesians 4:3-6 God’s design is one church and one faith. From these passages we see that God wants mankind to be unified to Him. God has given us all the responsibility to rightly divide His word and fulfill His design in our lives and in the church, then we can be unified with God and our savior.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule – We will practice social distancing, and we are honoring the governor’s suggestions regarding re-opening of church services.
Sunday: 10 a.m.: Jeremiah 31:31-34 – The New Covenant – Part 2
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bible Study: 1 Corinthians: “Living for Christ in a Pagan World.”