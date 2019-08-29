CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible.
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. You can come and hear these messages. We hope that school started well for everyone. We know it is the time for the Eastern Idaho State Fair. You can still come to church Sunday morning. Remember, “Jesus loves you.”
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for doughnuts and coffee: 10:00 a.m.
Gather to Worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through 6th grade.
During our Sunday gatherings in August, we will be discussing Paul’s letter to the people of Rome and how it is applicable for our daily lives 2,000 years later. Yes, this old letter has application for our current cultural and political struggles, and is well worth learning from.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
Whether visiting one of our local campgrounds or taking a staycation during this wonderful summer weather, please come join us this Sunday.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.) Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a short driveway.
SHELLEY BAPTIST CHURCH
Pastor John Lovegrove
471 South Emerson
(208) 552-1102
In the Sunday morning service we are beginning the real account of the Great Tribulation beginning in Revelation chapter 6. It is my goal to make the study meaningful for God’s people living in the year 2019.
We are also attempting to get a speaker system connected to our nursery to make that available for mothers.
Morning Service and Sunday school at 10:00 a,m.
Evening service at 6:00 p.m.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Rd.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-3247
office@blackfootfellowship.org
Pastor Kevin is currently teaching a series called “Guard Your Heart,” starting with Proverbs 4:23 which says, “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.” It promises to be a series of great value for all ages.
At BCF we are all about helping people follow Jesus. Our Sunday services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It’s a come as you are, mild-contemporary service and a sound, Biblical message. All are welcome. We’d love to have you.
Awana Kids Club will be starting up on Sept. 11. It’s Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m., for kids 3 years of age through 6th grade. Registration will be open soon.
Kids 10 and under enjoy Children’s Church, with everything geared towards Christ, during the 11 a.m. service, except for the first Sunday of each month where they stay in the regular service for a family-friendly message, and Communion for those who have accepted Jesus Christ as their personal Savior. Nursery care is available every week.
We offer Youth Group, ladies Bible studies, as well as fellowship/Bible study groups at various times throughout the week. More information is available at our website
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
The writers of our New Testaments wrote each book with purpose, but there was one universal theme, read it. Paul instructed the Colossians in Colossians 4:16, “when this epistle hath been read among you, cause that it be read also in the church of the Laodiceans; and that ye also read the epistle from Laodicea.” Similarly, he instructed the Thessalonians, 1 Thessalonians 5:27, “I adjure you by the Lord that this epistle be read unto all the brethren.” When the apostles wrote they did by inspiration and by reading, the audience would learn important instructions of God. Notice what Paul told the Ephesians about his letter to them: Ephesian 3:4, “when you read you understand my knowledge of the mystery of the Messiah.” John wrote in his gospel: John 20:31 “these are written, that ye may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God; and that believing ye may have life in His name.” The writers of the Bible put important information in their writings and intended that these books be read and even distributed around to others so they could be read by others. By reading, we too can learn critical information from God’s mind.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following is from Amazing Facts, www.amazingfacts.org.
“Rescued From the Deep”
“Harrison Okene begged God for a miracle. In turbulent seas 20 miles from the coast of Lagos, the Nigerian cook’s tugboat flipped over in the middle of the night and then quickly sank 100 feet to the seafloor. In the watery chaos, 11 other seamen perished, but Okene found himself trapped in a large pocket of air within the capsized vessel. He survived by breathing that dwindling supply of oxygen. Providentially, just prior to this tragic event, God impressed Okene’s wife to send him a text message quoting Psalm 54: ‘Save me,O God, by Your name. ...Behold, God is my helper; the Lord is with those who uphold my life.’
“This became his prayer for three desperate days in the deep.
“72 hours later, Okene was nearly out of air and hope. But as he sat in his soggy chamber, the water began to glow with a green light. A Dutch salvage company had sent divers to the sunken ship; they were expecting to recover only lifeless bodies.
“Imagine the shock when Harrison’s hand reached down and grabbed one of the divers! The shaken diver shouted through his microphone to the rescue crew above, ‘There’s a survivor! He’s alive.’
“Aren’t you glad that God can still hear and answer the prayers of a despairing lonely soul calling from the dark depth?”