ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd)
Pingree, ID 83262
(208) 317-2209
CDC guidelines will be enforced.
Fr. Gabriel Morales
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us for worship and Bible study on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The world has been turned upside down. Are you wondering what will happen next?
Find out what the Bible tells us about the future by watching Revelation Now! Decoding the Bible’s Greatest Prophecies.
Beginning Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m., this life-changing series will clearly explain challenging Bible topics, such as: Armageddon, 666 & Revelation’s Beast, Israel in Prophecy, The Millennium, and much more.
Join on www.amazingfacts.org.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday: 10 A.M., Guest Pastor Paul Verhoeven: Luke 10:25-37…”Love Your Neighbor”
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bible Study, 1 Corinthians: 15:35-49: “Our Future Resurrection Bodies”
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather to Worship and Connect with God: 10:30 a.m.
Our Children’s Ministry has REOPENED! Children will be excused following the time of worship in song. If your child would like to take part virtually, please contact Pastor Paul, and we can arrange for that to happen.
The vision of Harvest Foursquare Church is to encounter God, build community, and serve our city; all through the lens of our mission: To go and make disciples. We are currently breaking down what each of those goals look like, and how do we use them to fulfill our mission. Join us this Sunday to learn what we mean when we say we want to Encounter God ... and what is it going to take to do so.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our website.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.