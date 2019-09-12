CALVARY CHAPEL
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Blackfoot
(208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule
Sunday: 10 a.m.: 1 Corinthians 12:6-11, “Manifestations of the Holy Spirit’
Ladies Bible Sudy: Mondays 7 p.m. at the home of Sharon Riddle.
Wednesday: 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday 7 p.m. Bible Study: Christianity vs. Religion, Week One
Release Time Classes : School year began 08-29-2019. Welcome students!
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. There will be church services, but not Sunday School for the Sundays of Sept. 15 and 22. Come and hear Norris Ganstrum this week during the service.
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. You can come and hear these messages. We hope that school started well for everyone. Remember, “Jesus loves you.”
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for doughnuts and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to Worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
During our Sunday gatherings in September, we will be discussing Paul’s letter to the church in Rome and how it is applicable for our daily lives 2,000 years later. In a time when so much of our culture seems bent on divisiveness, Paul addresses similar issues — e.g. racism, politics, and feelings of barely surviving — and encourages unity and grace in the church. To help us understand this letter better, Pastor Jason Frakes of The Rock Church in Pocatello will be joining us on Sept. 29 to give his input as to what Paul was communicating.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
As you get back into the routine of school and other fall activities, please consider joining us for these Sunday gatherings.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.) Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following is taken from Signs of the Times magazine, January 2014. www.signstimes.com
“The New T-shirts
“Omar Miranda’s wife asked him a question that got him thinking about the special clothes Christ gives us to wear.
“’Why aren’t you wearing the new stuff I just bought you?’ my wife asked as she threw several new Hanes T-shirts, still in their plastic packaging, at me.
“’My old ones feel better,’ I replied. ‘The new ones could be uncomfortable with the scratchy tags.’
“’The new ones don’t have tags,’ she said. ‘The ones you’re wearing are old and stained, and they have holes in them. Why would you keep wearing those old rags when I’ve bought you new clothes that are so much better?’
“At this point, I decided to take my wife’s advice, and she was right! The new ones were so much more comfortable. Then it hit me. God said, ‘Omar, what are you doing? I died to give you a new robe of righteousness that’s clean and spotless. Why do you keep wearing your old clothes of addictions and sinful behaviors?’
“So what about you? What’s keeping you from taking off your old self and putting on Christ’s new robe of righteousness? I promise that once you do, you’ll like how you look and feel.”
2 Corinthians 5:21 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.