St. Bernard Catholic Church
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
St. Kateri’s Chapel
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Last Sunday was “Divine Mercy Sunday.” Beginning with these masses, the faithful of the Boise Idaho Diocese (including all the state of Idaho) who are capable are to kneel after the “Lamb of God” prayer in all masses. Our Bishop, Most Reverend Peter Christensen, asks everyone to act in unity with this request to bring more reverence and honor for the Lord, the Real Presence, found in the Eucharist. Come celebrate First Saturday Mass tomorrow at St. Bernard’s at 9 a.m. Also Confirmation Practice for our Confirmandi, their parents, and sponsors, will be held this Sunday, May 5, at 3 p.m. at St. Anthony Church in Pocatello.
Sunday Vigil Masses are Saturdays at 7 p.m. at Saint Bernard Church; Sunday Masses continued Sundays at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Saint Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in St. Bernard’s Office; Fridays with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Masses celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m. at St. Bernard’s.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, May 5, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Message: “Resurrection from Addiction”
Scripture: Psalm 121
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, Help people GROW in Christ, and Help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children during worship. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services – Come as you are!!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 9–10 a.m. Confirmation Class
Sunday, 9–10 a.m. Small Group Study
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School – Holy Communion celebrated
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Sunday, 3-5:30 p.m. Table Talks 3.0
Monday, 10 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Wednesday, 10 a.m. Jesus A Study
Wednesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
Saturday, May 11 – 12 noon – UMW Guest Day Luncheon
The UMW Guest Day Luncheon will be Saturday, May 11, at noon. Please get a head count to Venita Fankhauser (208-785-4351) by May 8.
Dave Kirk, regional advisor for the International Student Exchange program in southeast Idaho, will present the program. He supervises 26 high school students from Rockland to Rexburg and will bring a few of the students with him.
All ladies of the church are invited and please bring a guest.
Blackfoot Church of Christ
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
Have you heard the proverb: “the road to hell paved with good intentions”? Though it is of secular origin, the sentiment is found in one of Jesus’ teachings. Matthew 7:21-22, “Not everyone that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven.22 Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works?” Here we see Jesus proclaim that not everybody that recognizes and calls him Lord will be in the kingdom. Not the one that prophesies. Not the one that cast out devils. Not the one that does wonderful works. The one that is in Jesus’ kingdom is the one that does the will of God. Many will proclaim: “I meant well”. Jesus says to do God’s will. His following statement really drives it home: Matthew 7:23, “then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity.” This is a power commentary for one who uses their own will determine what is good. Jesus commands those who do such, to depart from him. This is a powerful condemnation. Though one’s intentions might be good, it does not mean they are fulfilling God’s will, they can pave the road away from Jesus, eternal punishment, Hell.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship
The following is an excerpt from the book The Sonship of Christ (pp 114, 115) by Ty Gibson.
“Our problem is, we see verses and words when we ought to see the story that gives the verses and words their meaning. We see isolated lines of information when we ought to see characters and themes moving toward a cohesive end goal. We see detached pieces of data from which we construct theological arguments when we ought to see a big and beautiful story that interprets itself without us making stuff up and imposing it on the story.
“The truth of the Bible belongs only to those who read the whole book. Everyone else is destined for confusion and theological weirdness. Those who merely parse words and compile verses will inevitably miss the point of Scripture and formulate false doctrines that are out of sync with its grand plot line.”
Psalm 119:105 “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.”
Calvary Bible Church
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221.
208-847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for Church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St.
On Sundays, we study God’s word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s word. The weather is doing well and showing the spring season. We hope you will seek the Lord this spring. We have gone through the study of Jesus giving His life for us and then rising again. Come and hear as we study God’s Word and respond to Him by obeying His Word..
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for Salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
Harvest Foursquare Church
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Find us on Facebook.
Gather for donuts and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to Worship: 10:30 a.m.
Time for children through sixth grade.
Who is the Holy Spirit? Francis Chan calls him the “Forgotten God.” This month, while celebrating baptisms, mothers, and marriage, as well as remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country and our freedoms, we will be discovering who the Holy Spirit is, and why Jesus considered so important that the disciples couldn’t follow through on Jesus’ direction until the Holy Spirit arrived.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
May has many reasons to celebrate and remember. Join us this Sunday to worship God and celebrate together.
Directions: Take Hwy 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.) Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a short driveway.