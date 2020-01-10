ECKANKAR
Idaho Falls Activity Center, 1575 N. Skyline Drive, North Side Room
• ECK Light and Sound service, 10 a.m. last Sunday
Eagle Rock Baptist Church
1080 S. Bellin Road
208-529-4920
• Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.
• Worship, 11 a.m.
Eagle Rock Vineyard
525 S. Boulevard
208-521-5610
• Worship, 2 p.m. Sunday
Emmaus Road Church
1784 Science Center Drive
208-360-2457, beau.floyd@walkemmausroad.com
• Worship, 10 a.m. Sunday
Falls Baptist Church
6070 South 15th East
208-524-0900, fallsbaptistid.com
• Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.
• Worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday
• Prayer meeting, 6:30-7 p.m. Thursday
First Christian Church
1800 E. 12th St.
208-523-3241
• Coffee and Conversation, 9:45 a.m. Sunday
• Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
• Fellowship following services
First Evangelical Lutheran Church LCMC
455 W. Sunnyside Road
• Adult education, 9 a.m. Sunday
• Worship with Holy Communion, 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
• Youth and children education, 11:45 a.m.
First Mother
2869 East 671 North, Roberts
208-228-0357
• Call for service times
First Presbyterian Church
325 Elm St.
208-523-0501, fpcidahofalls.org
• Men’s Bible & Coffee, 8 a.m. first, third and fifth Friday
• Christian education, 9:30 a.m. Sunday
• Nursery, 9:30 a.m. Sunday
• Worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday
• Children’s church, 10:30 a.m. Sunday
• Fellowship, 11:30 a.m. Sunday
• R.O.M.E.O, 10 a.m. Tuesday
• Pastor Bible study, 1 p.m. Tuesday
• Holy Grounds with Pastor Phil, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Kool Beanz Cafè
• One-hour prayer group, 1 p.m. Thursday
• Westminster Choir practice, 7 p.m. Thursday
• Kairos, 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Gethsemane Baptist
2345 W. Broadway
208-529-3737
• Sunday school, 10 a.m.
• Worship, 11 a.m.
• Evening service, 6 p.m.
• Bible study and prayer, 7 p.m. Wednesday
• Nursery available
Grace Falls Church
1501 Northgate Mile
208-880-1676
• Services, 10 a.m. Sunday
• Men’s meeting, 5 p.m. second and fourth Sunday
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
145 Ninth St.
• Weekday Mass, 8:15 a.m. Monday-Friday
• Spanish Mass, 7 p.m. Saturday
• Mass, 8 a.m. Sunday
• Adoration, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday
• Confessions, 6-7 p.m. Thursday
Hope Lutheran Church
2071 E. 12th St.
208-529-8080, allabouthope.org
• Education hour, 9 a.m. Sunday
• Worship, 10 a.m. Sunday
• A biblical-based school program is offered through 6th grade
Iglesia Fuente De Restauracion Maranatha
170 Park Ave.
208-419-0881
• Services, 10 a.m. Sunday
• Prayer, 7 p.m. Tuesday
• Service, 7 p.m. Friday
Journey • A Church Community
505 N. Park Ave., Shelley
• Services, 10 a.m. Sunday
• Nursey and children’s programs available
• For further information, see website.
Mountainview Christian Center United Pentecostal Church
4475 N. Ammon Road, Ammon
• Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
• Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
• Facebook page includes events and Sunday school times
New Covenant Ministries
1571 N. Ammon Road
208-524-2912
• Sunday school, 11 a.m.
• Worship, noon
• Bible study, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
New Day Lutheran (ELCA) Reconciling in Christ
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave.
208-523-6333
• Fellowship, 10:15 a.m.
• Holy Communion, 11 a.m. Sunday
New Hope Apostolic Church
793 Cleveland St.
208-521-9932
• Service, 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday
• Friendship Groups meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesday, various area homes
•Choir practice, 7 p.m. Thursday
• Prayer, 8 p.m. Thursday
New Life Family Worship Center Church of God
1260 Lake Ave.
208-525-8794
• Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.
• Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
• Evangelistic service, 6 p.m. Sunday
• Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
• Prayer request line: 208-522-0498, leave a message
Potter’s House Christian Center
235 Lomax St.
435-512-0001, FrankArchuleta86@gmail.com
• Services, 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday
• Service, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Providence Downtown
420 Northgate Mile
facebook.com/Mercyinthemargins
• Services, 4 p.m. Sunday
Ririe Chapel
607 Main St.
208-419-1064
• Service, 11 a.m. Sunday
• Fellowship following service
• Sunday school, 11 a.m.
River of Life • A Church of the Alliance
525 S. Boulevard
208-522-3000, riveroflife.org
• Services, 10 a.m.
• Website has Bible study information
River Valley Apostolic House of Worship
260 Gladstone St.
208-524-7120
• Sunday school, 10:45 a.m.
• Worship, 10:45 a.m. Sunday
• Prayer meeting, 7 p.m. Monday
• Worship and Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Roberts Community Church
637 North 2872 East
208-228-6155
• Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.
• Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
• Bible studies available
Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service
605 N. Boulevard
208-522-7200
• Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.
• Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
• Bible study, 6 p.m. Wednesday
• Women’s ministries, 6 p.m. Thursday
Seventh-Day Adventist Church
800 Westhill Ave.
208-522-7938, idahofallssda.org, idahofallsspanish22.adventistchurchconnect.org.
• Sabbath school, 9:30 a.m. Saturday
• Worship, 10:45 a.m. Saturday
• Prayer and Bible study, 7 p.m.
Shelley Baptist Church
471 S. Emerson Ave.
208-552-1102
• Morning service, 10 a.m. Sunday
• Sunday school, 10 a.m.
• Bible study, prayer and fellowship, 6 p.m.
Shelley Community Methodist Church
190 S. Holmes Ave.
208-360-6604, 208-357-3633
• Praise worship, 8:45 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday.
• Worship, 9 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday
• Fellowship, 10 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday
• Communion, praise music and worship, 5 p.m. second Sunday
• Potluck or planned meal, 6 p.m. second Sunday
• Boy Scouts, 6:30 p.m. Monday
• Food bank, noon-2 p.m. Tuesday
• Ad Board meeting, 2:30 p.m. third Tuesday
• ESL classes, 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
Shiloh Foursquare Church
502 Second St.
208-523-3022, shiloh4square.org
• Service, 10 a.m.
• Prime Youth (7-12th grade), 6 p.m. Sunday
• Church Potluck immediately following service, first Sunday
• Women’s Bible study, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
• Adult Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
• Women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
• 55+ Lunch, 11:30 a.m., third Friday, call for location
• Children’s ministry and nursery available for Sunday service only
South Fork Outdoorsman Church
458 North 4000 East, Rigby
208-270-6293
6:30 p.m. Sunday
St. John Lutheran Church
290 Seventh St.
208-522-5650
Worship, 9:30 a.m. Sunday
• Coffee fellowship following service
• Sunday school and Bible study, 10:45 a.m. Sunday
• Adult Bible study, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
270 N. Placer Ave.
208-522-8465, stlukesepiscopalidaho.org
• Holy Eucharist II, 9 a.m. Sunday
• Children’s education, 9 a.m. Sunday
• Fellowship hour with New Day Lutheran Church, 10 a.m. Sunday
• Noonday prayer service and healing prayers, 1 p.m. Wednesday
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church
1730 St. Clair Road
208-522-9076, umcstpauls.org
• Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday
• Children’s worship, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday
• Traditional worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday
Trinity United Methodist Church
237 N. Water Ave.
208-522-7921, tumcif.org
• Continental breakfast, 8:45 a.m.
• Sunday school for teens and adults, 9 a.m.
• Worship, 10:15 a.m. Sunday
• Kids’ church, 10:15 a.m. Sunday
• Wesley Handbell Choir: Monday night practice; service music third Sunday; Community Concert first Sunday in December; 208-521-1288, trinitybellsif@gmail.com, 208-523-2630, taylor@srv.net
Unitarian Universalist Church
555 E St.
208-522-8269
• Worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday
• Sunday school and childcare available
Watersprings Church
4250 South 25th East
208-524-4747, watersprings.net
• Evening service, 7 p.m. Saturday
• Services, 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday
• Midweek service, 7 p.m. Wednesday
• AWANA, 6th-12th grade, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
• AWANA for age 3 to 5th grade, 6:45 p.m. Wednesday
• Broken Chains, faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program, 7 p.m. Tuesday
• Pure Word, faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program, 7 p.m. Thursday
• Cowboy Church, 6 p.m. last Sunday
• Children’s ministry available
• Revelation Radio, 88.7, 90.1 or 90.3, revelationradio.fm
Baha’i Faith of Idaho Falls
900 S. Emerson Avenue
208-522-0333, ifbahai.org
• Sunday Devotions, 10:30 a.m. first and third Sunday
Berean Baptist Church
2975 E. First St., Ammon
208-528-6356
• Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.
• Worship, 10:45 a.m. Sunday
• Men’s Bible study and prayer, 8 a.m. Monday, Villa Coffeehouse East
• Ladies’ Bible study and prayer, 1 p.m. Wednesday, 950 Syringa Drive
• Prayer meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday
• Care Group meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, call for location
Bethel Baptist Church
3866 East 400 North, Rigby
208-745-9266
• Sunday school 10 a.m.
• Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
• Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Bethel Lutheran Church
413 N. Main St., Firth
208-346-6271
• Worship, 9 a.m. Sunday
• Fellowship, 11 a.m. Sunday
The Bridge Church
2170 E. 12th St.
208-710-6686, bridgechurchidaho.com
• New Life Café, opens 10 a.m. Sunday
• Contemporary worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday
• AA meeting, 7:30 p.m. Monday
• Al-Anon meeting, 7:30 p.m. Monday
• Alateen meeting, 7:30 p.m. Monday
• Overcomers Outreach, faith-based 12-step recovery program, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Nursery, kid’s church and youth classes available
Calvary Baptist Church
785 First St.
208-522-3601
• Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.
• Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday.
• Hispanic Sunday school, 12:30 p.m. Sunday
• Hispanic worship, 1:30 p.m. Sunday
• D6:7 children and parents program, 6:45 p.m. Tuesday
• 7th-12th grade ministry, 6:45 p.m. Tuesday
Center for Spiritual Living • Idaho Falls
First Christian Church, 1800 12th St.
816-305-4789
• Services, 9 a.m. Sunday
Centro Evangelistico Cristo para Las Naciones
615 N. Water Ave.
208-716-0784
• Discipleship Training, 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
• Christian education and worship meetings, 11 a.m. Sunday
• Prayer and Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
• House of Peace study/fellowship groups in Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Roberts, and St. Anthony, 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday
Christ Community Church
5742 South Fifth West
208-524-5433
• Services, 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday
• Sunday school and nursery available.
Christ the King Catholic Church
1690 E. 17th St.
208-522-4366
• Confessions, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday
• Mass, 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday
• Spanish Mass, noon Sunday
Christian Motorcyclist Association
Dixie’s Diner, 2150 Channing Way
208-529-5477, cmausa.org
• Meeting, 7 p.m. fourth Monday
• Non-members are welcome.
Church of Christ
2650 Plommon Drive
208-522-6001, fallschurchofchrist.org
• Bible class 10 a.m. Sunday
• Worship 11 a.m. Sunday
• Small group study and fellowship meetings, various times Sunday, see website
• Bible classes and devotional, 7 p.m. Wednesday
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
• Find a church and meeting times at ComeUntoChrist.org.
• LDS Temple Visitors Center, 1000 Memorial Drive, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily, 208-523-4504
• Idaho Falls Regional Family History Center free classes, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 750 W. Elva St.; newsletter subscriptions, jim@tetonpress.com; class schedule at tinyurl.com/ifi-rfhc, 208-524-5291
Community Church of God in Christ
1275 Bingham Ave.
208-881-5722
• Prayer 7 p.m. Friday
• Sunday school, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
• Main service, 11 a.m.
• Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Community Presbyterian Church
111 West First North, Rigby
• Service, 10 a.m. Sunday
Cop Church
525 S. Boulevard
208-206-1215, CopChurchIF.org
• Service, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. second Tuesday
Cornerstone Assembly of God
5600 S. Holmes Ave.
208-523-0100
• Sunday school 9:15 a.m.
• Worship 10:30 a.m. Sunday
• Family worship and children’s church available.
• Royal Rangers and Girls Ministries, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Cornerstone Pentecostal Church
793 Cleveland St.
208-529-1066, cpif.com
• Service, 10:30 a.m. Sunday
• Midweek service, 6:45 p.m. Wednesday
• Food bank, 10:30 a.m. Thursday
Cross Bar Cowboy Church
123 Main St., Rigby
208-270-7532
• Service, 2 p.m. Sunday
CrossPoint Community Church
1900 Grandview Drive
208-522-8005, ifnaz.net
• Office hours: 9 a.m.-noon Monday and Friday, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday
• Worship café, 7 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday
• Sanctuary worship, 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday
• Sunday school classes and AdventureLand for children, 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday
• Youth service, 10:45 a.m. Sunday
Crown of Life Church
3856 East 300 North, Rigby
208-745-7191, gods-love-in-action.org
• Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
• Children’s Jesus ‘N’ Me Jammin’ Time during worship
• Adult Bible class, 10 a.m. Sunday
• Whippersnappers, 10 a.m. Sunday
• AWANA, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Adult Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday