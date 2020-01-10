ECKANKAR

Idaho Falls Activity Center, 1575 N. Skyline Drive, North Side Room

• ECK Light and Sound service, 10 a.m. last Sunday

Eagle Rock Baptist Church

1080 S. Bellin Road

208-529-4920

• Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.

• Worship, 11 a.m.

Eagle Rock Vineyard

525 S. Boulevard

208-521-5610

• Worship, 2 p.m. Sunday

Emmaus Road Church

1784 Science Center Drive

208-360-2457, beau.floyd@walkemmausroad.com

• Worship, 10 a.m. Sunday

Falls Baptist Church

6070 South 15th East

208-524-0900, fallsbaptistid.com

• Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.

• Worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday

• Prayer meeting, 6:30-7 p.m. Thursday

First Christian Church

1800 E. 12th St.

208-523-3241

• Coffee and Conversation, 9:45 a.m. Sunday

• Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday

• Fellowship following services

First Evangelical Lutheran Church LCMC

455 W. Sunnyside Road

• Adult education, 9 a.m. Sunday

• Worship with Holy Communion, 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

• Youth and children education, 11:45 a.m.

First Mother

2869 East 671 North, Roberts

208-228-0357

• Call for service times

First Presbyterian Church

325 Elm St.

208-523-0501, fpcidahofalls.org

• Men’s Bible & Coffee, 8 a.m. first, third and fifth Friday

• Christian education, 9:30 a.m. Sunday

• Nursery, 9:30 a.m. Sunday

• Worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday

• Children’s church, 10:30 a.m. Sunday

• Fellowship, 11:30 a.m. Sunday

• R.O.M.E.O, 10 a.m. Tuesday

• Pastor Bible study, 1 p.m. Tuesday

• Holy Grounds with Pastor Phil, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Kool Beanz Cafè

• One-hour prayer group, 1 p.m. Thursday

• Westminster Choir practice, 7 p.m. Thursday

• Kairos, 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Gethsemane Baptist

2345 W. Broadway

208-529-3737

• Sunday school, 10 a.m.

• Worship, 11 a.m.

• Evening service, 6 p.m.

• Bible study and prayer, 7 p.m. Wednesday

• Nursery available

Grace Falls Church

1501 Northgate Mile

208-880-1676

• Services, 10 a.m. Sunday

• Men’s meeting, 5 p.m. second and fourth Sunday

Holy Rosary Catholic Church

145 Ninth St.

• Weekday Mass, 8:15 a.m. Monday-Friday

• Spanish Mass, 7 p.m. Saturday

• Mass, 8 a.m. Sunday

• Adoration, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday

• Confessions, 6-7 p.m. Thursday

Hope Lutheran Church

2071 E. 12th St.

208-529-8080, allabouthope.org

• Education hour, 9 a.m. Sunday

• Worship, 10 a.m. Sunday

• A biblical-based school program is offered through 6th grade

Iglesia Fuente De Restauracion Maranatha

170 Park Ave.

208-419-0881

• Services, 10 a.m. Sunday

• Prayer, 7 p.m. Tuesday

• Service, 7 p.m. Friday

Journey • A Church Community

505 N. Park Ave., Shelley

journeyidaho.org

• Services, 10 a.m. Sunday

• Nursey and children’s programs available

• For further information, see website.

Mountainview Christian Center United Pentecostal Church

4475 N. Ammon Road, Ammon

• Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday

• Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday

• Facebook page includes events and Sunday school times

New Covenant Ministries

1571 N. Ammon Road

208-524-2912

• Sunday school, 11 a.m.

• Worship, noon

• Bible study, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

New Day Lutheran (ELCA) Reconciling in Christ

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave.

208-523-6333

• Fellowship, 10:15 a.m.

• Holy Communion, 11 a.m. Sunday

New Hope Apostolic Church

793 Cleveland St.

208-521-9932

• Service, 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday

• Friendship Groups meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesday, various area homes

•Choir practice, 7 p.m. Thursday

• Prayer, 8 p.m. Thursday

New Life Family Worship Center Church of God

1260 Lake Ave.

208-525-8794

• Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.

• Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday

• Evangelistic service, 6 p.m. Sunday

• Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday

• Prayer request line: 208-522-0498, leave a message

Potter’s House Christian Center

235 Lomax St.

435-512-0001, FrankArchuleta86@gmail.com

• Services, 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

• Service, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Providence Downtown

420 Northgate Mile

facebook.com/Mercyinthemargins

• Services, 4 p.m. Sunday

Ririe Chapel

607 Main St.

208-419-1064

• Service, 11 a.m. Sunday

• Fellowship following service

• Sunday school, 11 a.m.

River of Life • A Church of the Alliance

525 S. Boulevard

208-522-3000, riveroflife.org

• Services, 10 a.m.

• Website has Bible study information

River Valley Apostolic House of Worship

260 Gladstone St.

208-524-7120

• Sunday school, 10:45 a.m.

• Worship, 10:45 a.m. Sunday

• Prayer meeting, 7 p.m. Monday

• Worship and Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Roberts Community Church

637 North 2872 East

208-228-6155

• Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.

• Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday

• Bible studies available

Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service

605 N. Boulevard

208-522-7200

• Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.

• Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday

• Bible study, 6 p.m. Wednesday

• Women’s ministries, 6 p.m. Thursday

Seventh-Day Adventist Church

800 Westhill Ave.

208-522-7938, idahofallssda.org, idahofallsspanish22.adventistchurchconnect.org.

• Sabbath school, 9:30 a.m. Saturday

• Worship, 10:45 a.m. Saturday

• Prayer and Bible study, 7 p.m.

Shelley Baptist Church

471 S. Emerson Ave.

208-552-1102

• Morning service, 10 a.m. Sunday

• Sunday school, 10 a.m.

• Bible study, prayer and fellowship, 6 p.m.

Shelley Community Methodist Church

190 S. Holmes Ave.

208-360-6604, 208-357-3633

• Praise worship, 8:45 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday.

• Worship, 9 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday

• Fellowship, 10 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday

• Communion, praise music and worship, 5 p.m. second Sunday

• Potluck or planned meal, 6 p.m. second Sunday

• Boy Scouts, 6:30 p.m. Monday

• Food bank, noon-2 p.m. Tuesday

• Ad Board meeting, 2:30 p.m. third Tuesday

• ESL classes, 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

Shiloh Foursquare Church

502 Second St.

208-523-3022, shiloh4square.org

• Service, 10 a.m.

• Prime Youth (7-12th grade), 6 p.m. Sunday

• Church Potluck immediately following service, first Sunday

• Women’s Bible study, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday

• Adult Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday

• Women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

• 55+ Lunch, 11:30 a.m., third Friday, call for location

• Children’s ministry and nursery available for Sunday service only

South Fork Outdoorsman Church

458 North 4000 East, Rigby

208-270-6293

6:30 p.m. Sunday

St. John Lutheran Church

290 Seventh St.

208-522-5650

Worship, 9:30 a.m. Sunday

• Coffee fellowship following service

• Sunday school and Bible study, 10:45 a.m. Sunday

• Adult Bible study, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

270 N. Placer Ave.

208-522-8465, stlukesepiscopalidaho.org

• Holy Eucharist II, 9 a.m. Sunday

• Children’s education, 9 a.m. Sunday

• Fellowship hour with New Day Lutheran Church, 10 a.m. Sunday

• Noonday prayer service and healing prayers, 1 p.m. Wednesday

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church

1730 St. Clair Road

208-522-9076, umcstpauls.org

• Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday

• Children’s worship, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday

• Traditional worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday

Trinity United Methodist Church

237 N. Water Ave.

208-522-7921, tumcif.org

• Continental breakfast, 8:45 a.m.

• Sunday school for teens and adults, 9 a.m.

• Worship, 10:15 a.m. Sunday

• Kids’ church, 10:15 a.m. Sunday

• Wesley Handbell Choir: Monday night practice; service music third Sunday; Community Concert first Sunday in December; 208-521-1288, trinitybellsif@gmail.com, 208-523-2630, taylor@srv.net

Unitarian Universalist Church

555 E St.

208-522-8269

• Worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday

• Sunday school and childcare available

Watersprings Church

4250 South 25th East

208-524-4747, watersprings.net

• Evening service, 7 p.m. Saturday

• Services, 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday

• Midweek service, 7 p.m. Wednesday

• AWANA, 6th-12th grade, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

• AWANA for age 3 to 5th grade, 6:45 p.m. Wednesday

• Broken Chains, faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program, 7 p.m. Tuesday

• Pure Word, faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program, 7 p.m. Thursday

• Cowboy Church, 6 p.m. last Sunday

• Children’s ministry available

• Revelation Radio, 88.7, 90.1 or 90.3, revelationradio.fm

Baha’i Faith of Idaho Falls

900 S. Emerson Avenue

208-522-0333, ifbahai.org

• Sunday Devotions, 10:30 a.m. first and third Sunday

Berean Baptist Church

2975 E. First St., Ammon

208-528-6356

• Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.

• Worship, 10:45 a.m. Sunday

• Men’s Bible study and prayer, 8 a.m. Monday, Villa Coffeehouse East

• Ladies’ Bible study and prayer, 1 p.m. Wednesday, 950 Syringa Drive

• Prayer meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday

• Care Group meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, call for location

Bethel Baptist Church

3866 East 400 North, Rigby

208-745-9266

• Sunday school 10 a.m.

• Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday

• Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Bethel Lutheran Church

413 N. Main St., Firth

208-346-6271

• Worship, 9 a.m. Sunday

• Fellowship, 11 a.m. Sunday

The Bridge Church

2170 E. 12th St.

208-710-6686, bridgechurchidaho.com

• New Life Café, opens 10 a.m. Sunday

• Contemporary worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday

• AA meeting, 7:30 p.m. Monday

• Al-Anon meeting, 7:30 p.m. Monday

• Alateen meeting, 7:30 p.m. Monday

• Overcomers Outreach, faith-based 12-step recovery program, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

• Nursery, kid’s church and youth classes available

Calvary Baptist Church

785 First St.

208-522-3601

• Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.

• Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday.

• Hispanic Sunday school, 12:30 p.m. Sunday

• Hispanic worship, 1:30 p.m. Sunday

• D6:7 children and parents program, 6:45 p.m. Tuesday

• 7th-12th grade ministry, 6:45 p.m. Tuesday

Center for Spiritual Living • Idaho Falls

First Christian Church, 1800 12th St.

816-305-4789

• Services, 9 a.m. Sunday

Centro Evangelistico Cristo para Las Naciones

615 N. Water Ave.

208-716-0784

• Discipleship Training, 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

• Christian education and worship meetings, 11 a.m. Sunday

• Prayer and Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday

• House of Peace study/fellowship groups in Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Roberts, and St. Anthony, 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday

Christ Community Church

5742 South Fifth West

208-524-5433

• Services, 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday

• Sunday school and nursery available.

Christ the King Catholic Church

1690 E. 17th St.

208-522-4366

• Confessions, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday

• Mass, 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday

• Spanish Mass, noon Sunday

Christian Motorcyclist Association

Dixie’s Diner, 2150 Channing Way

208-529-5477, cmausa.org

• Meeting, 7 p.m. fourth Monday

• Non-members are welcome.

Church of Christ

2650 Plommon Drive

208-522-6001, fallschurchofchrist.org

• Bible class 10 a.m. Sunday

• Worship 11 a.m. Sunday

• Small group study and fellowship meetings, various times Sunday, see website

• Bible classes and devotional, 7 p.m. Wednesday

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

• Find a church and meeting times at ComeUntoChrist.org.

• LDS Temple Visitors Center, 1000 Memorial Drive, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily, 208-523-4504

• Idaho Falls Regional Family History Center free classes, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 750 W. Elva St.; newsletter subscriptions, jim@tetonpress.com; class schedule at tinyurl.com/ifi-rfhc, 208-524-5291

Community Church of God in Christ

1275 Bingham Ave.

208-881-5722

• Prayer 7 p.m. Friday

• Sunday school, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

• Main service, 11 a.m.

• Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Community Presbyterian Church

111 West First North, Rigby

• Service, 10 a.m. Sunday

Cop Church

525 S. Boulevard

208-206-1215, CopChurchIF.org

• Service, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. second Tuesday

Cornerstone Assembly of God

5600 S. Holmes Ave.

208-523-0100

• Sunday school 9:15 a.m.

• Worship 10:30 a.m. Sunday

• Family worship and children’s church available.

• Royal Rangers and Girls Ministries, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Cornerstone Pentecostal Church

793 Cleveland St.

208-529-1066, cpif.com

• Service, 10:30 a.m. Sunday

• Midweek service, 6:45 p.m. Wednesday

• Food bank, 10:30 a.m. Thursday

Cross Bar Cowboy Church

123 Main St., Rigby

208-270-7532

• Service, 2 p.m. Sunday

CrossPoint Community Church

1900 Grandview Drive

208-522-8005, ifnaz.net

• Office hours: 9 a.m.-noon Monday and Friday, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday

• Worship café, 7 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday

• Sanctuary worship, 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday

• Sunday school classes and AdventureLand for children, 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday

• Youth service, 10:45 a.m. Sunday

Crown of Life Church

3856 East 300 North, Rigby

208-745-7191, gods-love-in-action.org

• Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday

• Children’s Jesus ‘N’ Me Jammin’ Time during worship

• Adult Bible class, 10 a.m. Sunday

• Whippersnappers, 10 a.m. Sunday

• AWANA, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

• Adult Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday