CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Pastor Mike Eld, Luke 6:1-11 “Lord of the Sabbath”
Tuesday, 7 p.m.: “AA” Meeting (here @CCB)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Praise and Prayer time
7 p.m. Mid-week Bible Study “Ezekiel”
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.: Men’s Interactive Bible Study
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 9:45 a.m.
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community (in person and online): 10:30 a.m.
According to the Apostle Paul, our goal as disciples of Jesus is to become like Him in every way possible. As we look towards Easter, we are going to discover all we can about who Jesus is and what He did so that we can become like Him. Join us this Sunday as we continue to learn what that looks like with another guest speaker, as well as a guest worship team from Rise Church in Idaho Falls.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton Street
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
During Lent we pray more, fast more, and give more of ourselves to others. We resolve and hope every year to improve and discipline ourselves to make this year’s Lent a “good one.” In fact, reality shows us that our resolutions fail, doing “more” is difficult. There seem to be too many more stones and weeds on the way to Easter. However, when we look again to Christ, we know he fell three times carrying his cross. Each time he rose again. We can too. Lent is a process of continuing in hope, looking to Christ, and rising again to follow him. This upcoming week is a Lenten Reconciliation Service Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m. in St. Bernard Church. Area priests will be available to hear individual confessions. All Catholics, whether actively attending our parish or not, come and bring your sins to the Sacrament of Confession. Forget your shame, trust in the Lord in his ordained priest, to help lift your burdens. Begin again to let his love and mercy support you on your journey.
Masses are celebrated Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. in Spanish at St. Bernard Church for Sunday Vigils. Masses on Sunday, in English, at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and an English Mass at 10 a.m. followed by 1 pm Masses in Spanish at St. Bernard Church.
Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays in St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Adoration follows Friday Mass. First Saturday Masses celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Church.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S. University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: jasonleeumc@gmail.com
Sunday, April 3, 2022
In-Person Worship 10:30 a.m.
Pastor Christy Dirren
“Stumbling Blocks into Stepping Stones”
Week 5 of Lent invites us to look at the burdens we choose to carry. Yep, the ones we choose. Join us as we unpack that in the light of Isaiah 43:1-7;16-21. Masks are optional.
Scripture: Isaiah 43:1-7; 16-21
ALL are welcome.
We are embarking on a year-long journey of Reading the Bible in one year. Each week has a set of readings from the Old Testament, Psalms, and the New Testament. We will post them in this space each week for the following week. There will also be weekly Bible Study groups, in-person and online.
This week’s readings are for April 4 to April 10.
Week 10
- Numbers 8-11; Colossians 1
-Num 12-14; Psalm 28; Col 2
- Num 15-18; Psalm 113; Col 3
- Num 19-21; Col 4
- Num 22-25; Luke 1
Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. live in-person, with masks optional or online Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Facebook.
We encourage joining us for worship online if you are not feeling well. Let’s be part of the solution by doing no harm, doing all the good we can, and staying in love with God.
ALL are WELCOME!
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The 9 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
Series: The Gospel of John — 4.3.22
Sermon Title: Blind Faith
Scripture: John 9
Big Idea: Jesus heals a blind man on the Sabbath, launching an interrogation of the healed man. “Who healed you” they demanded. Sometimes the answer you get isn’t the answer you want. This is the case for the interrogators. The answer to their question is Jesus. Another miraculous sign validates Jesus’ claims about himself; He is the Light of the World. Overwhelming evidence is right in front of the Pharisees, yet they refuse to believe.
How do you respond when confronted with an uncomfortable truth? Join us Sunday as we examine the fifth miraculous sign in the Gospel of John.
GriefShare, a weekly grief support group for anyone who has lost a loved one, is this Sunday at 2 p.m. at Blackfoot Christian Fellowship, 2550 Rose Road, Blackfoot. This is a 13-week course that includes helpful videos and time to share and reflect on your loss in a safe and respectful environment. For more information or to sign up please call Kate Olivarez at 719-641-0982.
AWANA Kids Club
AWANA is a weekly, non-denominational, Christian club ministry that presents the Gospel to children through a Bible-based curriculum. This free club, ages K through sixth grade, will be held every Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Blackfoot Christian Fellowship. Registration is available online at www.blackfootfellowship.org or at our church office at 2550 Rose Road. Call (208) 785-3247 or email to office@blackfootfellowship.org for more information.