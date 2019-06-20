ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
A correction: Please save the date for St. Bernard and St. Kateri’s Kermes or Carnival, Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Jensen Grove, not August 17. This is a huge party for the Blackfoot community, with delicious food, music, and entertainment and no entrance fee. St. Bernard and St. Kateri’s families present this party with donations, we need you! Committees and volunteers are forming now! Please sign up at St. Bernard’s office, directly across the street from St. Bernard’s Church in Blackfoot. Try visiting and bookmarking our website at stbernardsblackfoot.org for Mass times, ministry schedules, and Religious Education, and other news.
Mass Schedule: Sunday Vigil Masses are Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses continued Sundays at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in St. Bernard’s Office; Fridays with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Masses of each month celebrated at 9 a.m.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org www.jlmumc.org
Sunday, June 23, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Scripture: 1 Kings 19:1-15; Galatians 3:23-29; Luke 8:26-39
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services. Come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. Knit Wits – Dorothy Hunter’s home (343 E. 475 N., Firth). Call (208) 521-3784 for directions.
Friday, 6 p.m. to midnight – Relay for Life – Blackfoot High School track area
Relay for Life is today from 6 p.m. to midnight. Our church’s team, called Angels Among Us, will be there proud and strong! If you would like to join us, just bring your lawn chair and come to the Blackfoot High School football field. You wouldn’t have to walk the track, unless you want to — just sit and visit. It’ll be fun! You can contact Shirley Brumfield, team captain, at (208) 317-7617 or (208) 785-3300 if you have any questions.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship
The following is taken from Signs of the Times magazine dated September 2008. www.signstimes.com.
“The Bee Sting”
A young man was once asked if he had accepted Jesus as his Savior. “Oh, yes,” he replied, “I did that when the bee stung my mother.”
“What do you mean?” the questioner asked.
The young man explained that one day, a large bee came buzzing around his head. He tried to swat it away, but it kept coming closer. At last he ran to his mother and hid himself under her long white apron. She put her arms around him and comforted him.
“Unfortunately, the bee stung her on one of her bare arms,” the young man said. “But then she showed me the bee, which had lost its stinger in her arm. ‘Look it has stung me instead of you,’ she said. ‘It cannot hurt you now.’”
Then she explained how Jesus received the sting of death instead of us, and if we believe that He has taken our place, the law having punished Him in our stead, it’s impossible for it to punish us.
The young man said, “It was when the bee stung my mother that I accepted Jesus as my Savior.”
Isaiah 53:5 (NKJV) But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities: The chastisement for our peace was upon Him, And by His stripes we are healed.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for donuts and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to Worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
During the beautiful month of June, we will continue to discover more about the Holy Spirit. What does it mean when the Bible says they were baptized in the Holy Spirit? What are the gifts of the Spirit, and what — or who — are they for? Then there’s Father’s Day, a guest speaker, and we jump into July.
Also, don’t miss our Free Movie Night tonight at 7 p.m. Snacks will be sold, and the money used to put a float in the parade in August.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
School is out! If you are visiting from out of town on vacation, you are more than welcome to join us as we worship God and experience His presence in our lives.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.) Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a short driveway.