HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Dark Room Faith for Teens: 9 a.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 10 a.m. (note time change)
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community: 10:30 a.m.
As we kick off the New Year, we will join churches throughout history and around the world for almost 2,000 years. Come join us as we celebrate communion (or the eucharist, depending on your tradition) and learn again why people take part in the practice of baptism. Then we’ll actually have an opportunity for those who desire it to be baptized. Thankfully the baptism will be indoors and not at the river like in the Bible.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
ST. BERNARD CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
This Sunday, during the season of Christmas, we honor the solemnity of Mary, Mother of God. The Catechism of the Catholic Church, (CCC 495) identifies the role of Mary as Elizabeth did when meeting Mary in her pregnancy, “the mother of my Lord.” “Mary is truly “Mother of God” since she is the mother of the eternal Son of God made man, who is God himself.” (CCC 509) We admire Mary for her vital role. We trust that she is close to her son.
Sunday Vigil Mass at St. Bernard Parish celebrated in Spanish Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in English at Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then in English at 10 a.m. and in Spanish at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses offered: 8 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays at St. Bernard Church, Adoration follows Mass at 8 a.m. in the church, First Saturday Mass celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. The 9 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
Remember the Sabbath — 1.1.23
Scripture: Exodus 20:1-17
Summary: In Mere Christianity, CS Lewis quotes Dr. Samuel Johnson as saying people need to be reminded more often than they need to be instructed. He says every teacher’s real job is to keep bringing us back to the principles we would rather neglect. It’s like bringing a horse back to the fence that it has refused to jump or bringing the child back to the parts of the lesson that he wants to avoid.
As 2023 begins, we would do well to remember a command of the Lord that we often neglect. The commandment begins like this: Remember the Sabbath day to keep it holy (Exodus 20:8). Why does God say to remember it, and what happens if we ignore it?
Join us Sunday, January 1, 2023, as we begin the new year, remembering the Lord’s goodness through the command to Sabbath.
AWANA Kids Club
AWANA is a weekly, non-denominational, Christian club ministry that presents the Gospel to children through a Bible-based curriculum. This club, ages K through sixth grade, will be held every Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Blackfoot Christian Fellowship. Registration is available online at www.blackfootfellowship.org or at our church office at 2550 Rose Road. Call 208-785-3247 or email to office@blackfootfellowship.org for more information.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.