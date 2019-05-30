ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
St. Kateri’s Chapel
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
This Sunday, June 2, we celebrate The Feast of the Ascension of Christ in the Sunday Vigil and Sunday masses. The readings for Sunday focus on the Ascension and come from Acts 1:1-11, Eph 1:17-23, or Heb 9:24-28 and 10:19-23; the Gospel is from Lk 24:46-53. Tomorrow, Saturday, June 1, our parish welcomes 38 children to their First Communion in a Mass scheduled for 11 and at St. Bernard Church. We pray this first will be the first of many in your lifetimes! The Lord longs for your holiness. Also, tomorrow we begin the month with a first Saturday mass at 9 a.m.
Mass Schedule: Sunday Vigil Masses are Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses continued Sundays at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in St. Bernard’s office; Fridays with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Masses of each month celebrated at 9 a.m.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler 102 N. 350 W. Blackfoot, ID 83221 208-785-5798 Find us on Facebook.
Gather for donuts and coffee: 10 a.m. Gather to Worship: 10:30 a.m. Teaching time for children through sixth grade. During the beautiful month of June, we will continue to discover more about the Holy Spirit. What does it mean when the Bible says they were baptized in the Holy Spirit? What are the gifts of the Spirit, and what — or who — are they for? Also, don’t miss our Free Movie Night June 21 at 7 p.m. Snacks will be sold, and the money used to put a float in the parade in August. Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site. School is out. If you are visiting from out of town on vacation, you are more than welcome to join us as we worship God and experience His presence in our lives. Directions: Take Hwy 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.) Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a short driveway.
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave 208 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
We all recognize that there are many different doctrines between churches, and one should wonder why there are so many and which ones are right. The Apostle John was also concerned about this when he wrote instructions in 1 John 4:1, “Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world.” When he speaks of the spirits, he is warning against one who might show signs in an attempt to speak by the authority of God. Though it might seem odd, the Apostles encouraged and complemented those who would challenge teachings. Paul commended the Bereans in Acts 17:11, “…they received the word with all readiness of mind, and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so.” It is not a vice to question a teaching. In addition, Peter actually instructs us to prove our beliefs; 2 Peter 1:10, “give diligence to make your calling and election sure: for if ye do these things, ye shall never fall”. A Christian devotes their life to living according to the doctrines they have learned. We should verify it is the true doctrine of the Bible, because man has a history of misinterpreting true doctrine.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following is taken from an Amazing Facts daily devotional, www.amazingfacts.org.
“AN AMAZING FACT: The largest tongue in the world is found in the blue whale. Its tongue is the size of an elephant and weighs 5,400 pounds.
“You might think that your tongue is a small organ and not extremely important, but without it you could not eat, talk, spit, swallow, or even kiss! Scientists have even determined that the tongue is, pound for pound, the strongest muscle in your body even though it is the only muscle that is attached at only one end...
“… According to the World Record Academy, Fran Capo is the world’s fastest talking female. She was clocked at 603 words in 54 seconds. That comes to 11 words a second! She first broke the world record on the Larry King Live show in 1986 when she spoke 585 words per minute. Before you think I’m biased about women talking, let me add that Steve Woodmore from England was clocked at 637 words per minute!
“Solomon has something to say about lots of words. Our text this evening reminds us that people who talk a lot can be inclined to say things they regret. When our tongues move faster than our brains, we’re in for trouble. The Bible often warns us to watch what we say.
“James writes, ‘Look also at ships: although they are so large and are driven by fierce winds, they are turned by a very small rudder wherever the pilot desires. Even so the tongue is a little member and boasts great things. See how great a forest a little fire kindles! And the tongue is a fire, a world of iniquity. The tongue is so set among our members that it defiles the whole body, and sets on fire the course of nature; and it is set on fire by hell.’ (James 3:4–6)...”