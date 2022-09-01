JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: jasonleeumc@gmail.com
Sunday, September 4, 2022
In-Person Worship 10:30 a.m.
Masks are optional, use your own discretion.
ALL are welcome
We are on a year-long journey of Reading the Bible in 1 Year. Each week has a set of readings from the Old Testament, Psalms, and the New Testament.
We will post them in this space each week for the following week.
This week’s readings are for Sept. 5 to Sept. 11.
Week 32
- Hosea 1-3; Matt 16
- Hosea 4-6; Psalm 58; Matt 17
- Hosea 7-10; Matt 18
- Hosea 11-13; Matt 19
- Hosea 14; 2 Chr 26-27; Ps 61; Matt 20
Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. live in-person, with masks optional or online Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Facebook.
We encourage joining us for worship online if you are not feeling well. Let’s be part of the solution by doing no harm, doing all the good we can, and staying in love with God.
We have a “sharing pantry” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
ALL are WELCOME!
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 9:45 a.m.
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community: 10:30 a.m.
The Church in Rome was made up of slaves and free people, men and women, Jew and non-Jews, Roman citizens and those who weren’t. This is the church the Apostle Paul wrote his letter to, addressing the many types of cultural conflict that this plurality of members had created. This conflict centered around many cultural beliefs and behaviors. Sound familiar? How is Abraham, the “Father of the Jewish Race,” relevant to this discussion? Join us to discover why the Apostle Paul bring this man of faith up.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 10 a.m. on the lawn, weather permitting. Inside otherwise. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
Series: The Gospel of John — 9–4–22
Sermon Title: On the First Day of the Week
Scripture: John 20:1-18
Big Idea: When we left off, Jesus was placed in a borrowed tomb in a garden; all hope seemed lost. However, John gives us a clue that something is happening. He writes, “They placed Jesus there because of the Jewish day of preparation …” Preparation for what? The simple answer is preparation for the Passover Sabbath, but there is something deeper happening here.
Now it’s the first day of the week, and Mary Magdalene came to the tomb early. While she had been preparing spices for burial, God was preparing to change the power death has over humanity and the position of rebellious people.
Join us Sunday as we look into the tomb with Peter and John and hear Jesus’ words to Mary that redefine our relationship with death, with God, and with others.