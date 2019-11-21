ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Our Lady of Guadalupe Car and Great Gifts Raffle is underway! The top prize is a newer model Hyundai Sonata! Other larger prizes include a new kayak and a new BBQ unit. Buy your tickets at St. Bernard office or following weekend Masses. Tickets are $20 each, or six tickets for $100, buy yours soon as they go fast! Did you donate to our parish this past year? If so, you are invited to a “Night of Thanks” featuring a DJ dance and a light meal, Saturday, Nov. 30 from 6 p.m. to midnight at St. Bernard’s hall.
Sunday Vigil Mass Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory (small chapel) in the office; Fridays, with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Mass celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather for doughnuts and coffee: 10 a. m.
Gather to Worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
The Book of Romans — Paul’s letter to the church in Rome — is tremendously important for our lives today because it covered such important issues, and not just about God. In a time when so much of our culture seems bent on divisiveness, Paul addresses similar issues — e.g. racism, politics, and feelings of barely surviving — and encourages unity and grace in the church through God’s power and love. We finish learning from this profound letter this month with some ways that we can put Paul’s theories and philosophies into daily practice.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
On Nov. 24, Pastor Ned Fiacco will be joining us. Pastor Ned is the founding pastor of Harvest Foursquare Church, and God has given him an encouraging word for us as we get close to our 25th year.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.). Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule
Sunday: 10 a.m. Our guest worship leader and speaker:
Paul Verhoeven
His message will be: “Dealing With Phobias” Psalm 46
Monday Women’s Bible Study: we have completed our study of Romans.
We will resume our meetings in January 2020.
Thank you to all who participated in “Operation Christmas Child”
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave.
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
There was a great conflict among early Christians over keeping the Law of Moses. We find that the first Jewish converts, required Gentile converts to follow the Old Covenant. In particular, the ordinance of circumcision. In Acts 15 we find the Apostles unite to state that the keeping of the ordinance of circumcision is not commanded of converts, Acts 15:24, “Forasmuch as we have heard, that certain which went out from us have troubled you with words, subverting your souls, saying, Ye must be circumcised, and keep the law: to whom we gave no such commandment:” Peter states the following about this issue earlier in Acts 15:10, “Now therefore why tempt ye God, to put a yoke upon the neck of the disciples, which neither our fathers nor we were able to bear?” Paul addresses the better part of his letter to the churches of Galatia dealing with this exact subject which is summarized in Gal 5:6, “For in Jesus Christ neither circumcision avails anything, nor uncircumcision; but faith which worketh by love.” We find that the Apostles did not include the Old Covenant ordinance of circumcision in the New Covenant. We find that Jesus fulfilled the Old Covenant, giving us this new covenant. One that is better for us, one that an even greater burden is removed. That greater burden is the consequences for our sin.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, November 24, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
“Christ Our King”
Scripture: Colossians 1:11-20
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children aged preschool to eighth grade. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services — come as you are!!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday, 10 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Tuesday, 10 a.m. Jesus, A Study
Tuesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Community Dinner Table
Thursday, 1-2:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Dinner served by CDT board and friends. Everyone welcome! If you need a meal delivered to your home, please call (208) 785-2583 or (208) 680-2585 before Nov. 25.
Saturday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. in the Sanctuary — Soprano Dianne Burt and her family will perform a benefit concert for the Community Dinner Table. No charge for the concert, but coats, warm hats and gloves, canned food, or monetary donations to benefit CDT will be gratefully accepted. What a wonderful way to celebrate the season!
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship
The following is from Signs of the Times magazine, www.signstimes.com
“The Pianist”
“A little girl and her mother lived together in a small-town hotel. Each afternoon the child would practice on the piano in the hotel lobby for at least two hours. The other guests who had gathered there seemed much annoyed by her discordant notes.
“One day, a guest heard several people complaining about the irritating monotony of the child’s simple exercises. Without a word, the visitor — himself and accomplished pianist — made his way to the piano and sat down on the bench beside the girl. He began to play the piano with her, weaving around and through her humdrum exercises some great and unusual harmonies. Soon the surprised guests began making their way to the lobby to listen to the beautiful music.
“The little girl’s feeble efforts had been made glorious by the great musician.
“Some people may criticize our service for God. However, the Master of human life can work around our feeble efforts, weaving His purposes in and around them, so that the final effect of our lives is glorious indeed.”
Romans 7:22-25 For I delight in the law of God according to the inward man. But I see another law in my members, warring against the law of my mind, and bringing me into captivity to the law of sin which is in my members. O wretched man that I am! Who will deliver me from this body of death? I thank God — through Jesus Christ our Lord!
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. We hope you have a Happy Thanksgiving and are thankful from your heart. Remember to give God “thanks.”
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. You can come and hear these messages. For Sunday School, we are studying the names and titles of God. During church we will be looking in a special way at thanksgiving in the Bible. Encourage others to give thanks to God. Remember, “Jesus loves you.”
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
Near the Shell station
Phone: (208) 785-3247
Email: office@blackfootfellowship.org
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
The Shoe That Grows Fundraiser was a great success. Nearly 100 Operation Christmas Child boxes had shoes added to them and 88 pairs were sent with a missionary to Mexico.
At BCF we are all about helping people follow Jesus. Our Sunday services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It’s a come as you are, mild-contemporary service and a sound, Biblical message. All are welcome. We’d love to have you.
Kids 10 and under enjoy Children’s Church, with everything geared towards Christ, during the 11 a.m. service, except for the first Sunday of each month where they stay in the regular service for a family-friendly message.
Awana, for kids age 3 (if potty trained) through the sixth grade is on Wednesday nights from 6:30-8 p.m. There is a cost involved. Join anytime. Find out more on our website.
We also offer Youth Group, Ladies Bible Studies, as well as Fellowship/Bible Study Groups at various times throughout the week. More information is available at our website.