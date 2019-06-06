BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship
The following is taken from Signs of the Times magazine dated June 2019. www.signstimes.com.
“A woman who felt God couldn’t accept her took her young son to a revival meeting. After the service, the preacher handed her a card with a Bible verse: ‘Very truly I tell you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life and will not be judged but has crossed over from death to life’ (John 5:24).
“The woman went home rejoicing because she knew God accepted her just as she was. But in the morning, she felt as gloomy as ever. When her son asked what was wrong, she burst into tears. ‘It’s all gone! I thought I was saved, but I feel just as bad as ever.’
“The lad said, ‘Mother, your verse hasn’t changed,’ and he read the card: ‘Very truly I tell you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life and will not be judged but has crossed over from death to life.’
“The woman took her little preacher in her arms and thanked God that the precious verse was still the same.”
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler 102 N. 350 W. Blackfoot, ID 83221 (208) 785-5798 Link_fgktteryLink_akkpbyafFind us on Facebook, too. Gather for donuts and coffee: 10 a.m. Gather to worship: 10:30 a.m. Teaching time for children through 6th grade. During the beautiful month of June, we will continue to discover more about the Holy Spirit. What does it mean when the Bible says they were baptized in the Holy Spirit? What are the gifts of the Spirit, and what — or who — are they for? Then there’s Father’s Day, a guest speaker, and we jump into July. Also, don’t miss our Free Movie Night — June 21 at 7 p.m. Snacks will be sold, and the money used to put a float in the parade in August. Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site. School is out! If you are visiting from out of town on vacation, you are more than welcome to join us as we worship God and experience His presence in our lives. Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.). Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a short driveway.
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave.
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
As Jesus’ apostles went about their work witnessing of Jesus to mankind, they did so with authority. We find the Holy Spirit gave them powers to show that they spoke by the authority of God. Paul made this claim in 2 Corinthians 12:12, “Truly the signs of an apostle were wrought among you in all patience, in signs, and wonders, and mighty deeds.” The signs of an apostle were proof that Paul was a messenger of God. A spokesman, a prophet! Jesus presented the same proof, Act 2:22, “… Jesus of Nazareth, a man approved of God among you by miracles and wonders and signs, which God did by him in the midst of you …” We find that God did not leave mankind to wonder if a spokesman was speaking for Him. God gave them miraculous works for proof. Moses taught the Children of Israel how to deal with messengers, Deuteronomy 18:21, “How shall we know the word which the LORD hath not spoken?” He gave the answer in Deuteronomy 18:22, “if the thing follow not, nor come to pass, thou shalt not be afraid of him.” We see even under the law of Moses, God presented proofs that a prophet spoke by his authority. The proofs provided by Jesus’ apostles confirm their message was from God.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
This Sunday we celebrate Pentecost and the reception of the Holy Spirit. Pentecost traditionally completes the Easter season. Following the Ascension of the LORD, the disciples waited for the gifts of the Holy Spirit. It is important to study and understand who the Holy Spirit is and what the Holy Spirit does. We can look to scripture and the Catechism of the Catholic Church. Read an unmistakable witness for the Holy Spirit’s divinity found in Hebrews 3:7-10, and 10:15-17.
Mass Schedule: Sunday vigil masses are Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses continued Sundays at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in St. Bernard’s office; Fridays with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Masses of each month celebrated at 9 a.m.