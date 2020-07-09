ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd.)
Pingree, ID 83262
(208) 317-2209
All masses and other activities are canceled until Saturday, July 18. Mass will be held at 5 p.m.
Rosary: First Friday of every month.
Fr. Gabriel Morales
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. We will be having an outside Kids’ Bible Club; July 13-17 (Monday–Friday) from 1-2:30 p.m. at Calvary Bible Church.
On Sunday, we will be meeting at our Calvary Bible Church for our message in Colossians from God’s Word, the Bible. We will have videos available on Facebook if we are able. Anyone who puts his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). We want you to seek the Lord Jesus before all else at this time. Most importantly, have your trust in Him for your salvation. He is the only one who can save you. Then serve Him in all you do.
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us for Worship and Bible study on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather to worship and connect with God: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children is cancelled for the time being due to COVID-19.
Many would say that our culture is drifting away from its moral roots. Whether you believe that drift is glacier slow or whitewater fast, the question arises: How do we live in such a culture. In the Bible there’s a letter from Paul to Titus that addresses that question. Titus found himself in a culture that was so immoral, the Greek word for lying was based on the island’s name. Join us to discover how Titus and the churches he led were encouraged to lead and live in such a culture so that their lives mattered.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our website.
We have returned to worship God in community. We are gathering together, even while we’re social distancing, wearing masks (or not), and washing our hands ... a lot. Please join us if you wish, but please stay home if you have even a hint of being sick. We are still “gathering” online on Facebook and YouTube, though sermon times will vary between 11:00 and 11:30 am.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
At St. Bernard Church and St. Kateri Chapel, we are working hard to clean and sanitize our church and chapel. We call on all parishioners and guests to keep social distancing, wear masks, and often wash or sanitize hands and avoid touching faces. Naturally, if someone feels sick or has been exposed to COVID, we ask them to stay home.
One may view the Mass on Facebook livestream during the usual Sunday Mass times. Mass also may be viewed at any time the following week on our website, stbernardsblackfoot.org. Truly, we miss Communion with the Lord, and our unity in community. We long for the easy availability of classes, activities, and the Sacraments. Still, we continue our spiritual lives at home, and this period of separation from Mass and other church offerings motivates us to a richer, fuller relationship with Jesus.
Our efforts to keep regular devotion in our prayers and study every day and patiently giving loving service to those closest to us helps us to carry on through this time. So, let us use our longing and desires for the church and sacraments and seek our Lord, who is still ever willing to help us with our burdens.
Mass Schedule: Daily weekday Masses are celebrated Tuesday through Friday at 8 a.m. in St. Bernard Church. Adoration of the Lord in the Holy Eucharist follows the Friday Mass until 12 p.m. Sunday Vigil Mass is Saturday evening at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Sunday Masses are 8 a.m in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Note that any Sunday Mass may be celebrated outdoors behind the church.