BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following is an excerpt from the book “Family Seasons” (pp. 29,30) by Claudio and Pam Consuegra.
“The ants are a people not strong, yet they prepare their good in the summer (Proverbs 30:25).
“Solomon wisely calls out attention to the tiny ant and its amazing combination of strength, industry, and teamwork. We marvel at its ability to carry bits of leaves that are much bigger and heavier than its own body. During picnics, ants are a nuisance, but they do not mean to be – they are just looking for food. Instinctively, they know that summer will soon be over and they must prepare for winter. Ants toil today because they understand the needs of tomorrow.
“Like the ant, we are called to work during the spring and summer of life because winter invariably arrives. That winter could be a financial setback, a disaster, a terminal illness, the loss of a job, or a tragic death. Whatever it may be, now in the season to prepare for it.”
“Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. Be not wise in thine own eyes: fear the Lord, and depart from evil (Proverbs 3:5-7).”
Blackfoot Christian Fellowship
2550 Rose Road
Near the Shell station
Phone: 785-3247
Email: office@blackfootfellowship.org
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
At BCF, we strive to help people follow Jesus. Our Sunday services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It’s a come as you are, mild-contemporary service and a sound, Biblical message.
We will be offering a Good Friday Service at 6 p.m. on April 19 and our Easter Services will be at 9 and 11 a.m. on April 21 with breakfast between services.
Kids 10 and under enjoy Children’s Church during the 11 a.m. service, with everything geared towards Christ during the entire adult service, except for the first Sunday of each month where they stay in with the adults for a family-friendly message. Nursery care is available every week.
There will be NO Children’s Church on Easter.
We offer Awana Kid’s Club, Youth Group, Ladies Bible Studies, as well as Fellowship/Bible study groups at various times throughout the week. More information is available at our website.
Blackfoot Church of Christ
370 N. Shilling Ave — 208 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
This weekend many will celebrate the Easter holiday. The holiday causes some to consider the death of our savior, but do we realize the significance of this death. It is the greatest doctrine of the bible, it is that of redemption. Paul states in 1 Corinthians 6:20, “For ye are bought with a price”. Scripture states that this price was very expensive, 1 Timothy 2:6, that Jesus “gave his live as a ransom for all.” This means Jesus paid the ransom price to save us from the punishment of sin, he bought us back, he redeemed us. Knowing that redemption carries such great expense, we must give heed to the one who paid the price. Paul sums it up very well in 1 Corinthians 6:20, “therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s.” Paul states the obvious. If one died so we can live, then we should live our lives with respect to the one who paid the price. We are not our own. Jesus gave his life on the cross to redeem us. He paid the ransom for us. We should not reject our ransom by living as we desire to live.
St. Bernard Catholic Church
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
and St. Kateri’s Chapel,
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Christians began the Holy Triduum or Holy Three Days yesterday with the celebration of Holy Thursday Mass. Our Lenten season is now officially over and, as the Fathers of the Second Vatican Council wrote, “Christ redeemed us all and gave perfect glory to God principally through his paschal mystery: dying he destroyed our death and rising he restored our life. The Easter Triduum of the passion and resurrection of Christ is the culmination of the entire liturgical year.” (General Norms for the Liturgical Year and the Calendar, # 18) This evening, St. Bernard’s Good Friday Service has two times, 6:30 p.m. in English and 8 p.m. in Spanish reenacting Christ’s arrest, trial, crucifixion, death, and burial through scriptural readings. The Holy Saturday Vigil Mass begins with a sundown fire outside St. Bernard church at 8:30 p.m. “Easter is not simply one feast among others, but the “Feast of feasts,” the “Solemnity of solemnities,” just as the Eucharist is the “Sacrament of sacraments” (the Great Sacrament). St. Athanasius calls Easter “the Great Sunday” and the Eastern Churches call Holy Week “the Great Week.” (Catechism of the Catholic Church, #1168, 1169) Easter Mass celebrations of Christ’s Resurrection follow the regular Sunday Mass schedule below.
Sunday vigil Masses are Saturdays at 7 p.m. at Saint Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Saint Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in the office; Fridays with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Willows.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org www.jlmumc.org
Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour and Egg Hunt
Message: “He is Risen”
Scripture: John 11:25-26; 20:1-18
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children during worship. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services – Come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 9–10 a.m. Confirmation Class
Sunday, 9–10 a.m. Small Group Study
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School – Holy Communion celebrated
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday, 10:00 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Wednesday, 10 a.m. Jesus A Study
Wednesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
On Easter Sunday, April 21, we invite everyone to come celebrate the miracle of the resurrection with us! After worship we will have an egg hunt for the children.
Calvary Bible Church
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. We have the Good News Club for children on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. when school is in session (K-6th grade) for two more weeks. Easter breakfast this Sunday before the service.
At Calvary Bible Church, we are ones who read and study God’s Word, the Bible. We have been looking at the Easter story from the Bible since Easter is quickly arriving. Have you stopped to read the Easter story from the Bible? We will be looking at Jesus’ resurrection this Sunday. Jesus gave His life so we could have life. He loved us so much.
Join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for Salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
Harvest Foursquare Church
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Find us on Facebook.
Gather for Donuts and Coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to Worship: 10:30 a.m.
Time for children through sixth grade.
Easter! Probably a word you’ll see a lot on this page this month. What is Easter about? Is there more than candy, pastel colors, and Peter Cottontail specials? Does Easter have meaning to our lives beyond April 21? Please join us during the month of April — or one of the other churches — and discover how Easter changes everything!
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
Join us this Sunday to worship God and learn how bunnies and spring time actually points to the point of Easter.
Directions: Take Hwy 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.) Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a short driveway.
