HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Dark Room Faith for Teens: 9 a.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 10 a.m. (note time change)
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community: 10:30 a.m.
The Advent Season is all about preparing our hearts and minds to celebrate Christmas. As part of our preparation this year, we’ll be discussing those iconic characters in your traditional Christmas play, the Wise Men. While the gifts they brought may have been important to Mary and Joseph, why would they be important to us? This week we discover the important symbolism of the gold. Join us to learn more than just the obvious value.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
CALVARY CHAPEL
BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: 208-785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Pastor Mike Eld, Children’s Christmas program
Monday, 9 a.m.: “Bible Basics” for youth
Tuesday, 7 p.m.: “AA” Meeting (here @CCB)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Praise and Prayer meeting
7 p.m. Mid-Week Bible Study: “The Time of the Signs“
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.: Men’s Interactive Bible study (in Romans)
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: jasonleeumc@gmail.com
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Adult Sunday School 9-9:45 a.m.
Choir 10 a.m.
In-Person Worship 10:30 a.m.
“Joy”
Scripture: Isaiah 7:13-15
Matthew 1:1-17 & 18-24
Join your friends and family of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church as we journey through Advent 2022. Discover the grace-filled simplicity of God’s love as we lead up to the birth of Jesus Christ.
Masks are optional, use your own discretion.
ALL are welcome.
We are on a year-long journey of Reading the Bible in 1 Year. Each week has a set of readings from the Old Testament, Psalms, and the New Testament. We will post them in this space each week for the following week.
This week’s readings are for December 19 to December 25.
Week 47
- Ezra 1-2; John 21
- Ezra 3-4; Psalm 92; 1 John 1
- Haggai; Zechariah 1; Ps 138; 1 John 2
- Zech 2-5; Psalm 93; 1 John 3
- Zech 6-8; 1 John 4
Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. live in-person, with masks optional or online Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Facebook.
We encourage joining us for worship online if you are not feeling well. Let’s be part of the solution by doing no harm, doing all the good we can, and staying in love with God.
SPECIAL SERVICES
Blue Christmas — Wednesday, December 21 at 7 p.m.
For those who find that Christmas is NOT the most wonderful time of year. A time of being real and a time of hope.
Christmas Eve – Saturday, December 24 at 4 p.m.
A celebration for all! – Impromptu-interactive Christmas play with carols and candlelight closing with “Silent Night.”
Christmas Day – Sunday, December 25 at 4 p.m.
A casual worship experience with carols, communion, cookies, and community.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. The 9 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
Greater than the Angels — 12.18.22
Scripture: Hebrews 1:1-4
Summary: How often do you think about angels? Maybe a bit more at Christmas than other times because of the story and the carols we sing. As we continue our study in Hebrews, the author goes out of his way to show how Jesus is greater than the angels. Why does he use so much ink on this comparison? What truths are revealed about Christ and, therefore, about Christmas?
Join us Sunday as we learn a little about angels in the Bible, and while they are magnificent and powerful, just how much Jesus is better!
