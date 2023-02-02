CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: 208-785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Pastor Mike Eld, Luke 12:49-59; “Learn to discern the time”
Monday, 10 a.m. : Women’s Bible Study; also at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, 7 p.m.: “AA” Meeting (here @ CCB)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Praise and Prayer meeting
7 p.m: Mid-Week Bible Study
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.: Men’s Breakfast: Men’s Interactive Bible study (in Romans)
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPELSheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
First Saturday Mass celebrated tomorrow at 9 a.m. This Mass associated with a private devotion of prayer, fasting, repentance, and Mass attendance inspired by the 1917 visions of Mary by three young children in Fatima, Portugal. Tomorrow’s weekend also adds two traditions along with the spiritual richness of scripture and the Eucharistic miracle in Mass. Candles for home prayer and devotion will be blessed in remembrance of the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord (Feb. 2), sometimes called “Candlemas.” People attending the weekend Masses may also choose to have their throats blessed against sickness as a traditional prayer in memory of St. Blaise, honored Feb. 3.
Saturday Vigil Mass celebrated at 7 p.m. in Spanish at St. Bernard Church. Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in English at Fort Hall in St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard’s. Mass celebrated in Spanish Sunday, at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses or communion services offered at 8 a.m. Tuesdays through Friday. First Saturday Mass celebrated beginning each month at 9 a.m.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCHPastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Dark Room Faith for Teens: 9 a.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 10 a.m.
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community: 10:30 a.m.
The letter Paul wrote to the Roman Christians is tremendously deep, divided up into at least three sections. This Sunday we continue looking into the beginning of the third section by delving into the depths of chapter 9. God wants to use you no matter your past or present, just like He used people in the Bible. What might that look like?
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH168 S University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: jasonleeumc@gmail.com
Sunday, February 5, 2023
In-Person Worship 10:30 a.m.
Amazing Grace ...
it’s more than the world’s most popular hymn. Join us for a series about God’s grace and how it is freely given to all January 15–February 19.
Scripture: Isaiah 26:10
Focus: graCe — Courage
Masks are optional, use your own discretion.
ALL are welcome.
Join us this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. live in-person, with masks optional or online Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Facebook.
We encourage joining us for worship online if you are not feeling well. Let’s be part of the solution by doing no harm, doing all the good we can, and staying in love with God.
“Do No Harm” by practicing social distancing, practicing healthy hygiene, and staying home if you don’t feel well.
“Do Good” by helping your neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
“Stay in Love with God” by praying fervently, worshipping regularly, and reading scripture.
“35 For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, 36 I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.’ Matthew 25:35-36
We have a “sharing pantry” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m.
The 9 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
AWANA Kids Club
AWANA is a weekly, non-denominational, Christian club ministry that presents the Gospel to children through a Bible-based curriculum. This club, ages K through sixth grade, will be held every Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Blackfoot Christian Fellowship. Registration is available online at www.blackfootfellowship.org or at our church office at 2550 Rose Road. Call 208-785-3247 or email to office@blackfootfellowship.org for more information.
