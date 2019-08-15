ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Come on over to Jensen Grove this Sunday, Aug. 18, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Kermes/Festival is on! It’s free admittance! Come with your family and friends; stay a while for fine Mexican foods for sale from many booths for lunch and dinner, with fine entertainment. Purchase your raffle tickets for one of several great prizes including a Chrysler Sebring donated by 21st Century Auto Sales at the Kermes or at St. Bernard Catholic Church office today or during most of the Kermes. You do not have to be present to win.
Sunday Vigil Mass is Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in the office; Fridays with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Mass celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org www.jlmumc.org
Sunday, August 18
10:30 a.m. Worship
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Drawn In: Living the Creative Life with God
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services – come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. Knit Wits – Dorothy Hunter’s home (343 E. 475 N., Firth, call 208-521-3784 for directions)
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible.
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. You can come and hear these messages. We hope your summer is going well. Be careful in the heat. Get ready for school and the Eastern Idaho State Fair on time. Remember, “Jesus loves you.”
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
One of the great concepts found in the Bible is that of refuge. We all long for a place of security, hope, and comfort from time to time. Refuge is found in many places: recreation, family, or other physical things, some even find it in things that can damage or destroy lives. In the bible we read of the ultimate place of refuge, our God. David found refuge with him. 2 Sam 22:3, “The God of my rock; in him will I trust: he is my shield, and the horn of my salvation, my high tower, and my refuge, my savior; you save me from violence.” David made many mistakes in his life and endured many trials and conflicts, yet he always returned to the place of true refuge, Jehovah God. True refuge is only found in Jehovah God. The physical places we go for refuge are temporary and superficial. We can have the same comfort and relief as David, if we seek God with all our heart as he did. Finding refuge with God is as permanent and secure as we let it be, because God’s refuge is provided to those who seek him. When in trail or in good times, let us always look to God for our refuge.
EMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
1110 Parkway Dr.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-3304
Pastor Bob Stone
WHO “U” CALLING IMMIGRANT?????
There’s been a lot in the press recently about immigrants. And regretfully, most of the rhetoric we hear is negative. Now with all “touchy subjects,” I‘m not advocating a particular “political view or stance” but am hoping we can take a step back and consider how we understand and integrate the word “immigrant.” Now if you took the time to look up the word, you’d discover it defined as “a person who comes to live permanently in a foreign country.” For most of us, that’s exactly how we would understand the word immigrant. A person of foreign beginnings who crosses our border to live in this great land we call home! I’ve been thinking lately, that definition isn’t wrong, but maybe we need to expand our thinking in a biblical sense as to “crossing borders” and “foreign lands.”
We have the perfect lessons this week to help us “realign” our thinking with both as we’re re-introduced to immigrants and foreign lands through a man named Abram and a book named Hebrews. Abram is the perfect example of “immigrant”. Called by God to a foreign land, he left “home” and all that entails, to venture forth with the promise of a new beginning. Maybe “new beginning” doesn’t quite cover the “vastness” of the promise as the Lord promised Abram his heirs would be as numerous as the stars! Quite the promise for a childless immigrant of humble beginnings. And Abram believed God and God reckoned it to him as righteousness.
Well, we know the “rest of the story” and how that worked out as foundational beginnings for three of the major world religions today.
To a little visited book named Hebrews that reminds us today of a few salient facts. “All died in the faith without having received the promise, but from a distance they saw and were greeted, as they desired a better country, a heavenly one”. For us getting a little older and longer in tooth, it’s high time we consider the desired “better country.” Isn’t that the promise of Jesus? “I will prepare a place for you and where I am ... you will be also.” Its’ the gift of faith. Certainty in the things I don’t see now, but will ... then.
And certainty in the person who makes those promises. Once again we’re “crossing borders” to find that “better country” to call .... home.
The word Immigrant is one we should carefully consider as aren’t we all “immigrants.” Don’t we all seek a “better country” to live in? Don’t we all “travel about” between jobs which inevitably bring new homes and communities and circles of friends? Don’t we all “travel” though the stages of life? You’re young and growing with family. You become independent and begin your own line of “stars in the sky.” You “travel” through numerous work opportunities and eventually retire and begin “traveling” through the strange land of retirement. Don’t we all plan on “ending well” and being remembered as someone who was kind, considerate, and giving? A person who makes and made a difference?
Puts a whole new slant on “crossing borders” and living in new lands! Each and every one one of us is an “immigrant” in someway and maybe that insightful thought might make us more empathetic to the “immigrants” of today. Those traveling and seeking only ... a better country to call their own. Lots of food for thought there. But as for me, think I’ll follow the lead of Abram and the author of Hebrews. I take God at His word and believe the promise and the one making the promise. No doubts, no fear and no worries. And why is that? For I am an “immigrant” traveling through a “foreign land” always looking towards and seeking .... “a better country.”
Puts a whole new slant on a “word” that has gotten far too much negative press! Maybe in our own small way, we too can begin to make the small difference needed to make this the “better country” it’s always been! May the Lord of all “immigrants” richly bless you and yours in your early fall travels. — Pastor Bob
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for doughnuts and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to Worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
During our Sunday gatherings in August, we will be discussing Paul’s letter to the people of Rome and how it is applicable for our daily lives 2,000 years later. Yes, this old letter has application for our current cultural and political struggles, and is well worth learning from.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
Whether visiting one of our local campgrounds or taking a staycation during this wonderful summer weather, please come join us this Sunday.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.) Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a short driveway.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 W Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221,
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following is from Amazing Facts, www.amazingfacts.org.
“Rescued from the Deep”
“Harrison Okene begged God for a miracle. In turbulent seas 20 miles from the coast of Logos, the Nigerian cook’s tugboat flipped over in the middle of the night and then quickly sank 100 feet to the seafloor. In the watery chaos, 11 other seamen perished, but Okene found himself trapped in a large pocket of air within the capsized vessel. He survived by breathing that dwindling supply of oxygen. Providentially, just prior to this tragic event, God impressed Okene’s wife to send him a text message quoting Psalm 54: ‘Save me, O God, by Your name. … Behold, God is my helper; the Lord is with those who uphold my life.’
“This became his prayer for three desperate days in the deep.
“Seventy-two hours later, Okene was nearly out of air and hope. But as he sat in his soggy chamber, the water began to glow with a green light. A Dutch salvage company had sent divers to the sunken ship; they were expecting to recover only lifeless bodies.
“Imagine the shock when Harrison’s hand reached down and grabbed one of the divers! The shaken diver shouted through his microphone to the rescue crew above, ‘There’s a survivor! He’s alive.’
“Aren’t you glad that God can still hear and answer the prayers of a despairing lonely soul calling from the dark depths?”
Psalm 146:5-6 Blessed is he whose help is the God of Jacob, whose hope is in the LORD his God, who made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that is in them, who keeps faith forever.