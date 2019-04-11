Blackfoot Church of Christ
370 N. Shilling Ave
Ross Ward, Evangelist
Have you heard of the circumcision of Christ? This teaching is found in Colossians 2, where Paul is using the Old Testament doctrine of circumcision to describe Christian transformation. Paul states in Colossians 2:11-12, “ye are circumcised with the circumcision made without hands, in putting off the body of the sins of the flesh by the circumcision of Christ.” The analogy Paul makes is that the conversion of a Christian is like circumcision. Christians put off the burden of sin. His analogy continues by stating how this spiritual circumcision happens, when they were buried with him in baptism. This is consistent with other passages that describe Christian baptism. Paul’s analogy continues by referencing being risen with Jesus. This is parallel to his teachings in Romans 6:4, where one arising out of the water of baptism is parallel to Jesus rising from the grave, Jesus rose a new man. Paul also makes clear who does this circumcision: It is “through the faith of the operation of God.” God does this because of the faith of the believer. Man performs the act of faith, God does the work: the circumcision made without hands, the circumcision of Christ – Baptism in water for the remission of sins.
Blackfoot Christian Fellowship
2550 Rose Road
Near the Shell station
At BCF we strive to help people follow Jesus. Our Sunday Services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It’s a come as you are, mild-contemporary service and a sound, Biblical message.
We will be offering a Good Friday Service at 6 p.m. on April 19 and our Easter Services will be at 9 and 11:00 a.m. on April 21 with breakfast between services.
Kids 10 and under enjoy Children’s Church during the 11 a.m. service, with everything geared towards Christ, during the entire adult service, except for the first Sunday of each month where they stay in with the adults for a family-friendly message. Nursery care is available every week.
We offer Awana Kid’s Club, Youth Group, Ladies Bible Studies, as well as Fellowship/Bible Study Groups at various times throughout the week. More information is available at our website.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
Sunday, April 14, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Message: “Give It A Rest”
Scripture: Mark 2:21-28, Matthew 21:1-11
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children during worship. Free child care is available. During Lent, Holy Communion will be celebrated every Sunday. Everyone is welcome to attend services. Come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 9–10 a.m. Confirmation Class
Sunday, 9–10 a.m. Small Group Study
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School – Holy Communion celebrated
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday, 10 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Wednesday, 10 a.m. Jesus A Study
Wednesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
Thursday, 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday Service
On Easter Sunday, April 21, we invite everyone to come celebrate the miracle of the resurrection with us! After worship we will have an egg hunt for the children.
Bible Discovery Center
340 W Sexton
Blackfoot ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following story is from Signs of the Times magazine, December 2015.
”God Never Gives Up”
“Years ago, a woman in Boston was on the second floor of a police station, and as she started to walk down the stairs she tripped and fell. She was taken to the nearest hospital, but unfortunately, she grew weaker and weaker. One day she told the nurse her story. She had been to the police station to see if she could get any information about her son who had run away from his home in Southern California. She had traveled through many large cities looking for him, especially in hospitals and police stations, but to no avail. She closed by saying, ‘Nurse, someday he may come to this hospital. If he does, tell him there were two who never gave him up.’
“The nurse said, ‘Who are the two, and if I see him I’ll tell him.’
“In a choked voice the woman said, ‘Tell him that the two are his mother and God.’”
Jesus will never give up on the ones for whom he gave His life. We may give up on Him, but He will never give up on us. Luke 19:10 assures us that “the Son of man is come to seek and to save that which was lost.”