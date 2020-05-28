BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following is from Signs of the Times magazine, www.signstimes.com.
“Dust Balls”
“According to the lead story in a recent Jamaica Gleaner, an electric power outage spread from the capital of Kingston to several inland parishes. The cause was what is called a “flashover,” which occurs when dust collects on the distribution lines during periods of little or no rainfall. Then, when there is a light rain or just a drizzle, ‘dust balls’ form on the distribution lines and create interference in the electrical system. A government spokesperson on the island attributed the problem to poor maintenance.
“Just as faulty maintenance can wreak havoc on electric power lines, so also can poor maintenance create disastrous results for our spiritual lives. In order to live the dynamic life to which Christ has called us, we need a clear power line to heave that is kept free from dust buildup.
“The most common place where this buildup is evident is on our Bibles. We allow the hectic pace of our lives to interfere with picking up the book and keeping it well-handled and dust free. A well-worn Bible is a sign of good soul maintenance.”
Jeremiah 29:13 NKJV “And you will seek Me and find Me, when you search for Me with all your heart.”
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible.
On Sunday, we will be meeting at our Calvary Bible Church for our message in Ezra from God’s Word, the Bible. We will have videos available on Facebook if we are able. We hope you have a great start to your summer. Anyone who puts his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). Also, please continue to be careful at this time of year for all of the family and friends you have that could get sick. Most importantly, seek the Lord for those who are sick that they may receive healing from Him.
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, May 31, 2020
Pentecost Sunday
No in-church services this week.
Rev. Patti Money will be preaching.
Live on Facebook 10:30 a.m.
Message: “The Church Has Left the Building”
Scripture: Acts 2:1-21
In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are not having any in-person services or meetings through June 15. This is so we can do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and especially its impact on our most vulnerable community members.
Pastor Patti will be offering Facebook Live worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on our Facebook page. “Like” our page to be alerted of “Live” events and other updates (search “Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist” on Facebook or go to http://www.facebook.com/jasonleeumc).
We encourage everyone to:
- “Do No Harm” by practicing social distancing, practicing healthy hygiene, and staying home if you don’t feel well.
- “Do Good” by helping your neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
- “Stay in Love with God” by praying fervently, worshiping at home, and reading scripture.
Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints; extend hospitality to strangers. Romans 12: 12-13
We have a sharing box in the front foyer of the church. If you have a little extra shelf-stable food, you can leave it here. If you need something, please take what you need. We will get through this challenging time together by helping each other.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Happy birthday to the Catholic Church! With the institution of the Holy Priesthood at the Last Supper, and following Christ’s Passion, Resurrection, and Ascension, Mary, the Mother of God, the Apostles, and other disciples waited prayerfully. Just before Pentecost, following the Descent of the Holy Spirit, Peter fully assumed leadership of the church with a speech that converted 3,000 people (Acts 2). This Sunday, we celebrate the Holy Feast of Pentecost, which also marks the end of the Easter Season. The first Christians, who were historically referred to as Catholics by the end of the first century (St. Ignatius, in his Letter to the Smyrnaeans, circa 110 AD), began living in community and “meeting together in the temple area and to breaking bread in their homes.”
Masses and the Sacrament of Confession available in Blackfoot. Please call our parish office for more information at (208) 785-1935, or visit stbernardsblackfoot.org, for our safety procedures. You may also visit St. Bernard’s Catholic Church on Facebook. The times for public Masses with safety procedures are as follows: Saturday Spanish vigil Masses at St. Bernard Church, 4:30 and 7 p.m.; Sunday English Masses at St. Kateri at 8 a.m., and St. Bernard, at 10 a.m.; Sunday Spanish Mass at 1 p.m., outdoors, behind the Education Center behind St. Bernard Church.
EMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
1110 Parkway Drive
Blackfoot, Idaho
(208) 785-3304
All are welcome to worship and Holy Communion on Sunday, 11 a.m.
Pentecost derives its name from the Jewish festival celebrating the harvest and the giving of the law on Mount Sinai 50 days after Passover. Fifty days after Easter, we celebrate the Holy Spirit as God’s presence within and among us. In Acts the Spirit arrives in rushing wind and flame, bringing God’s presence to all people. Paul reminds us that though we each have different capacities, we are unified in the Spirit that equips us with these gifts. Jesus breathes the Holy Spirit on his disciples, empowering them to forgive sin. We celebrate that we too are given the breath of the Holy Spirit and sent out to proclaim God’s redeeming love to all the world.
The texts for the Day of Pentecost Sunday are Acts 2:1-21; Psalm 104:23-35b; 1 Corinthians 12:3b-13; John 20:19-23. Please wear red to worship in celebration of Pentecost.
May your prayers be lifted up this week through the Holy Spirit.
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
One of the great doctrines of the Gospel is that of freedom. Jesus spoke of this freedom to believers in Jn 8:31-32, “If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; and ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” This passage gives great comfort to believers. Freedom is something we all long for and Jesus states his word will make us free. It is important to understand that this freedom came at a great cost. Jesus gave his life on the cross so mankind can be free. He redeemed us. He paid the ransom for us, as Paul writes in 1 Tim 2:6.
Paul shows the great debt we owe. Jesus paid the ransom, a debt we cannot pay! But, Jesus also states how we can lose our freedom and be a slave. Jn 8:34 Jesus states “whosoever commits sin is the slave of sin.” Sin is truly dangerous and damaging. We must ask what slave or prisoner would reject a ransom offered for freedom. We reject the ransom Jesus paid by returning to the slavery of sin. Jesus has paid the ransom for freedom, we are obliged to do our part and live our lives worthy of that ransom.{/div}