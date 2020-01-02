CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. We hope you had a great start to the year of 2020. Be ready for any snow we get as the new year starts. We will be studying 1 Peter in the New Testament again as this year gets started.
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. You can come and hear these messages. For Sunday School, we are studying the names and titles of God. One of the big reminders of God’s Word (the Bible) is that anyone who put his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). Remember, “Jesus loves you.”
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule
Sunday: 10 a.m. John 19:17-24: “The King on a cross”
Ladies Bible Study: Monday, has ended. We will resume January 6
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bible Study: Christianity vs. Religion
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship
The following is a daily devotional from www.amazingfacts.org.
“An Amazing Fact: When it came to measuring things in ancient times, the body ruled. At first an inch was the width of a man’s thumb. A hand was approximately five inches across. A span was the length of an outstretched hand. And a foot was the length of a foot, or about 11 inches. Today a foot is 12 inches.
“There is a science to measuring things. Metrology literally means “the study of measurement.” It is broken into three fields: science, industry, and law. Calibration is a process in which metrology is applied to equipment and processes to ensure conformity with a standard of measurement. Without precise measurement, commerce would be a mess. Nine out of 10 people who work with measurements are employed in commercial applications.
“Defined measurements sometimes were determined by kings. King Edward II of England ruled that one inch equaled three grains of barley placed end to end lengthwise. King Henry I of England fixed the yard as the distance from his nose to the thumb of his out-stretched arm. Lest you think such early measurements were silly, consider that dividing things into units occurred in ancient times and still impacts us today. The Romans used units of 12, and today we have 12 inches in a foot and 12 months in a year.
“Jesus once said, ‘Give and it will be given to you: good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over will be put into your bosom. For with the same measure that you use, it will be measured back to you’ (Luke 6:38). You might wonder at how some foods are measured. Have you ever purchased and opened a cereal box only to find that it was half full? It’s disappointing, isn’t it — but don’t judge too quickly, as the contents have merely settled.
“God encourages us to be generous in how we ‘measure’ things. Don’t judge others too quickly. Believe the best of them. That’s just how the Lord treats us, giving us more than we ask for. It’s like the baker’s dozen.
“For he shall have judgment without mercy, that hath shewed no mercy; and mercy rejoiceth against judgment.” James 2:13
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather for doughnuts, fruit, and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to Worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
Happy New Year! 2020 is upon us, and with a new year comes all sorts of resolutions and ideas for making our lives, and the lives of family and friends, better. I want to invite you to check out what it might look like to attend a church this month. If you’ve never been, check out several. Discover why and how people gather to worship a God they can’t see, or to hear somebody expound on letters, stories, and other writing genres from more than 2000 years ago.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
This Sunday (Jan. 5), to kick off 2020, we’ll have a special guest — Pastor Ben Ramos of Shiloh Foursquare Church in Idaho Falls. Join us as we hear what God has to say through Pastor Ben.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.) Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, January 5, 2020
10:30 a.m. Worship
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
“Follow That Star”
Scripture: Matthew 2:1-12
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children aged preschool to eighth grade. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services — come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship – Sunday School
Holy Communion will be celebrated
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Tuesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Community Dinner Table