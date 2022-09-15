There will be a community worship service and potluck Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jensen Grove amphitheater, hosted by Emanuel Lutheran Church, Harvest Foursquare Church, and Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church. The potluck will immediately follow the worship service. Emanuel Lutheran will be providing service ware and side dishes, Harvest Foursquare will provide desserts and sides, and Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist will provide main dishes. All are welcome and anyone else is invited to bring whatever they’d like. Everyone needs to bring their own beverages and chairs/blankets. Music will be provided by the Cowboy Church band.
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Pastor Mike Eld, Luke 9:23-26; “The Throne and the Cross”
Tuesday, 7 p.m.: “AA” Meeting (here @CCB)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Praise and Prayer time
7 p.m Movie night @ Calvary
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.: Men’s Interactive Bible Study — Romans
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. The 9 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
Series: The Gospel of John — 9–18–22
Title: Life after Ruin
Scripture: John 21
Summary: Previously, Jesus appeared to the disciples on two occasions and spoke specifically to Mary and Thomas. Now, Jesus shows up on a beach and talks with Peter, the same Peter who denied Jesus three times. Gently Jesus causes Peter to confront his sin so that he’ll understand God’s grace. While Peter was sinning, Jesus died for him, now Peter can experience peace.
Join us Sunday as we watch Jesus, God’s grace and truth, in action as Jesus sets Peter free from his past so he can experience peace with God.