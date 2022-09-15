COMMUNITY WORSHIP

There will be a community worship service and potluck Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jensen Grove amphitheater, hosted by Emanuel Lutheran Church, Harvest Foursquare Church, and Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church. The potluck will immediately follow the worship service. Emanuel Lutheran will be providing service ware and side dishes, Harvest Foursquare will provide desserts and sides, and Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist will provide main dishes. All are welcome and anyone else is invited to bring whatever they’d like. Everyone needs to bring their own beverages and chairs/blankets. Music will be provided by the Cowboy Church band.

Recommended for you