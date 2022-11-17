JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: jasonleeumc@gmail.com
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Adult Sunday School 9-9:45 a.m.
Choir 10 a.m.
In-Person Worship 10:30 a.m.
“Sacraments: Communion & Baptism…As Jesus said and did”
Scripture: Matthew 3:13-17
Matthew 26:26-30
ALL are welcome.
Sept. 11 through Nov. 20 we will be taking an in-depth look at our roots, purpose, beliefs, and practices. Curious? Got questions? That is all part of our spiritual journey!
Masks are optional, use your own discretion.
ALL are welcome.
We are on a year-long journey of Reading the Bible in 1 Year. Each week has a set of readings from the Old Testament, Psalms, and the New Testament. We will post them in this space each week for the following week. This week’s readings are for Nov. 21 to Nov. 27.
Week 43
- Ezekiel 1-3; John 1
- Ezek 4-6; Psalm 82; John 2
- Ezek 7-9; John 3
- Ezek 10-12; Psalm 83; John 4
- Ezek 13-15; Psalm 136; John 5
Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. live in-person, with masks optional or online Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Facebook. We encourage joining us for worship online if you are not feeling well. Let’s be part of the solution by doing no harm, doing all the good we can, and staying in love with God.
We have a “sharing pantry” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton Street
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Happy Thanksgiving! This year St. Bernard’s is hosting its first Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings for anyone who needs a delicious meal and some company for the holiday. Dinner served Thursday, Nov. 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. at St. Bernard Hall, east of St. Bernard Church and down the side ramp.
Speaking of giving thanks, how about sharing ourselves and our “plenty” to ease the burdens of others? Drop off a new toy to St. Bernard Christmas Toy Drive. Toys distributed to stressed families in the parish and Blackfoot Community. Brr! It is cold outside, donate new or clean, gently used coats, gloves, hats, or scarves at St. Bernard office or at the church. Thank you for sharing! Looking ahead to Advent and early December holy days? Advent begins Sunday, Nov. 27, and Thursday, Dec. 8, is a Holy Day of Obligation for the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary with Mass at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Honor the Virgin Mary as Our Lady of Guadalupe on Monday, Dec. 12. Advent is a wonderful and busy time to prepare for Christmas!
St. Bernard and St. Kateri Mass Schedule: Saturday Vigil Mass in Spanish at 7 p.m., St. Bernard Church; English Mass at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and an English Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard. Spanish Mass at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily bilingual Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays in St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Adoration follows Friday Mass. First Saturday bilingual Masses celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Dark Room Faith for Teens: 9 a.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 10 a.m. (note time change)
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community: 10:30 a.m.
The Apostle Paul wrote a letter to the Roman Christians in order to bring unity among this wide sampling of Christ-followers from different cultures, social strata, and religious backgrounds, all coming together under the banner of Jesus’ grace. In chapter 6-8, Paul addresses some of the arguments against God’s grace that are still being argued today. Join us as we discuss how Jesus is enough, even when – especially when – we try and choose what right and wrong is without Him.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. The 9 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
Stories of the Kingdom — 11.20.22
Sermon Title: Entering the Kingdom/Two Ways of Life
Scripture: Matthew 7:13-27
Summary: Realtors have a saying about, “Location, Location, Location.”
In this passage there is a narrow gate and a broad gate. As we examine this story of the kingdom, we’ll learn what Jesus says about what location we will choose to live.
Join us Sunday as we walk through Jesus’ explanation of the narrow gate and the two ways of life.
