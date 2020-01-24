CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. We hope you stay safe on the roads during our snowy, and windy, winter months. When school is in session, we have our Good News Club for children from preschool age to the sixth grade on Tuesdays from 6:30–7:30 p.m.
On Sundays, we have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word, the Bible. We are studying 1 Peter in the New Testament during our church services. You can come and hear these messages. For Sunday School, we are studying the names and titles of God. One of the big reminders of God’s Word (the Bible) is that anyone who put his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). Remember, “Jesus loves you.”
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
Near the Shell station
Phone: (208) 785-3247
Email: office@blackfootfellowship.org
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
We now offer GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group each Sunday from 5-7 p.m. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.” Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or would like more information.
At BCF we are all about helping people follow Jesus. Our Sunday services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It’s a come as you are, mild-contemporary service and a sound, Biblical message. All are welcome. We’d love to have you.
Kids 10 and under can enjoy Children’s Church, with everything geared towards Christ, during the 11 a.m. service, except for the first Sunday of each month where they stay in the regular service for a family-friendly message.
Awana, for kids age 3 (if potty trained) through the sixth grade is on Wednesday nights from 6:30-8 p.m. There is a cost involved. Join anytime.
We also offer Youth Group, Ladies Bible Studies, as well as fellowship/Bible study groups at various times throughout the week. More information is available at our website.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, January 26, 2020
10:30 a.m. Worship
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
“A Matter of Identity?”
Scripture: Psalm 27; 1 Corinthians 1:10-18
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children aged preschool to eighth grade. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services – come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship – Sunday School
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday, 10 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Tuesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Community Dinner Table
Thursday, 7:00 p.m. Choir Practice
ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S
(Sheep Trail Road)
Pingree, ID 83221
(208) 317-2209
Saturday Mass — 5 p.m.
Rosary: First Friday of every month.
Fr. Gabriel Morales
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221.
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us for worship and study on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship
Also, please join us for a special event. “FINAL EMPIRE – Religious Liberty’s Last Stand,” a free event starting Jan. 23 with Shawn Boonstra, Voice of Prophecy, at Bible Discovery Center continuing nightly through Sunday at 7 p.m. with the presentation Saturday at 10:30 a.m. only.
The United States is the wealthiest, most powerful nation that has ever existed. Its rise was no accident. It was formed out of hundreds of specific events that started 3,000 years before the adoption of the U.S. Constitution. But today, is the strength of this nation eroding? Did the Bible see it coming? Will America be history’s final empire?
History tells us that when Christopher Columbus set sail, he already knew the World was not flat. So, what was he really doing on his quest? We’ll look at the evidence that points to Columbus’ true goals, his deep convictions, and a journey that he believed was driven by the hand of God.
John 8:32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather for doughnuts, fruit, and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
PRAYER! We often talk about doing it; we occasionally practice it around the dinner table or at our children’s bedside. But what are we actually doing? Does it matter? Join us in January as we discuss why prayer is tremendously important — its impact on us, on our relationship with God, and how prayer moves mountains and defeats the work of the enemy.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
I want to invite you to check out what it might look like to attend a church this month. If you’ve never been, check out several. Discover why and how people gather to worship a God they can’t see, or to hear somebody expound on letters, stories, and other writing genres from more than 2,000 years ago. Oh, and like I said, why pray.
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave.
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
Jesus gives great encouragement to Paul in Acts 18:10, where Jesus states: “For I am with thee, and no man shall set on thee to hurt thee: for I have much people in this city.” There are a couple of observations I’d like to make from this verse. It seems obvious that Paul was down. It is apparent that Jesus’ encouragement here was important to Paul. It is also an important thing for us to know about, since the Holy Spirit made sure it was recorded for us. Another observation is that God used men to propagate His message of salvation to mankind. God does not do this work, Jesus does not do this work, the Holy Spirit does not do this work; at least they do not do it directly. The work of bringing the message of salvation and the doctrine of Jesus Christ is put in the hands of men. We have this example and many others in the New Testament that show this. As we consider these lessons, let’s encourage everyone in the faith, including ministers, and let’s do our part to help others learn about the saving message of Jesus. Would you like to learn about Jesus and His gospel? Come join in our Bible studies.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule
Welcome back: Pastor Mike and Celeste!
Sunday: 10 a.m. John 19:31-42; “Undercover Christians, No More”
Ladies Bible Sudy: Monday, 7 p.m., at the home of Sharon Riddle
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bible Study: Christianity vs. Religion
Youth Pastor Noah Lewis is starting a new Youth Group in February!
ST. BERNARD’S CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Our “Valentine’s Day” raffle tickets are selling now, prizes include a nice car, as well as other great prizes! Also take your sweetheart or a good friend to the Valentines’ Night of Romance with a special dinner, DJ, and Mexican dance band from Jerome, at 6 p.m. until the dancing is done! Tickets for the raffle and the dinner dance sold at our office on Sexton St. across from the church, or from a parishioner after Mass. Funds raised used to update our church! St. Bernard’s will sponsor the Blackfoot Community Dinner at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, Jan. 28. Contact St. Bernard’s office if you can help, with a donation of time, money, or food, (208) 785-1935. Thanks so much for your support.
Sunday Vigil Mass at St. Bernard Parish is celebrated Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses offered: 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in the office; Fridays with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Willows. “First Saturday” Mass celebrated beginning each month at 9 a.m.