ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Our giant Kermes/Carnival is coming! Father José thanks all families and individuals who have volunteered to supply a booth, food donations, or serve in any role. Many more volunteers needed as we are hosting families, friends, and the whole community of Blackfoot! We are also selling raffle tickets for a first prize of a newer Chrysler Sebring donated by 21st Century Auto Sales! Please support the Kermes/Carnival with a monetary donation by buying raffle tickets! Purchase yours now following Masses or at the St. Bernard Office. Tickets cost $20 each, buy five tickets, the sixth one is free!
Sunday Vigil Mass is Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. (Spanish) at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in the office; Fridays with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Mass celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
Near the Shell station
Phone: (208) 785-3247
Email: office@blackfootfellowship.org
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
At BCF we are all about helping people follow Jesus. Our Sunday services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It’s a come as you are, mild-contemporary service and a sound, Biblical message. All are welcome. We’d love to have you.
It’s time to sign up for Vacation Bible School. This year our VBS will be August 1-3, from 6-8 p.m. with a family meal provided at 5 p.m. This will give more adults the opportunity to join in. It’s FREE. Sign up on our website, on Facebook, or stop in at the church.
There will be no Children’s Church for the month of July. Nursery care is available every week.
We offer Awana Kid’s Club (during the school year), Youth Group, ladies Bible studies, as well as fellowship/Bible study groups at various times throughout the week. More information is available at our website.
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave.
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
Have you ever wanted to read somebody’s mind, to know what they were thinking? Sometimes we can tell by facial expressions or other body language, but usually we truly do not know unless they tell us. This is the same as with God. Paul told the Corinthians, 1 Corinthians 2:9-10, “But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him. But God hath revealed them unto us by His Spirit: for the Spirit searches all things, yea, the deep things of God.” Paul contrasts man’s inability to know God or even another man’s thoughts, with the Holy Spirit’s ability to know even “the deep things of God’s mind.” So, we see that the Holy Spirit was the mechanism that allowed the apostles to know the will of God. It is also important to notice that only select apostles and prophets in the New Testament were endowed with this “gift” of the Spirit. This is the reason why apostles, like Paul, wrote letters to churches, so they could “know the mind of God.” Now let’s open our Bible and read God’s mind.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org www.jlmumc.org
Sunday, July 28, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Living the Creative Life with God “Listen”
Scripture: Acts 16:6-15
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, Help people GROW in Christ, and Help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services – come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday – Friday, 11:30 am to 12:45 pm – Summer Sack Lunch Program
Free lunch each weekday for children age 1-18
Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. Knit Wits – Dorothy Hunter’s home (343 E. 475 N., Firth, call 208-521-3784 for directions)
The annual United Methodist Women Rummage Sale will have a second sale date this Saturday, July 28, from 8 am to noon in the church basement. Many nice clothes, camping equipment, books, kitchen items, bedding, sports equipment, purses, etc.
The Summer Sack Lunch Program will serve July 29 through August 9. We will serve a free lunch for children age 1-18 at the church. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. each weekday. Adult meals are $2 each.
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the word of God, the Bible.
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. We have been studying in 1 Kings about the life of Elijah. You can come and hear these messages. We hope your summer is going well. Be careful in the heat. Remember, “Jesus loves you.”
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for donuts and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to Worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through 6th grade.
“One of the primary laws of human life is that you become like what you worship;” ~ N.T. Wright. During the month of July we will be learning about worship in our Sunday gatherings: Who do we worship, why, and how? These are important questions because we are created to worship something or someone.
Also, we will be having a special guest speaker and worship leader from Washington state. Pastors Sal and Rhonda Dimare of the Wenatchee Valley Praise Center will be joining us on Sunday, July 28. You don’t want to miss this terrific, pastoral couple.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
Whether visiting one of our local campgrounds or taking a staycation during this wonderful summer weather, please come join us this Sunday.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.) Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a short driveway.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship
The following is an excerpt from the book, “Crafting Authentic Love,” by Kay Kuzma. www.lightbearers.org
“The key to learning how to love is to understand the principle of the love cup: When you’re full of love, you tend to treat others lovingly. You fill your loved ones by showering them with what I consider to be the five most important characteristics of love: Care, Respect, Acceptance, Forgiveness, and Trust. The first letter of each of those characteristics, the acronym, spells the word CRAFT. It’s an easy way to remember what love is all about. At the end of each day, to evaluate just how well you passed on God’s heritage of love, just ask yourself: Was I Caring? Respecting? Accepting? Forgiving? Trusting?”
1 Peter 4:8: “Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins.” John 15:12: “My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you.” 1 Corinthians 13:13: “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”