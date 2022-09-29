HARVEST
FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Dark Room Faith for Teens: 9 a.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 10 a.m. (note time change)
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community: 10:30 a.m.
After a few Sundays hearing God’s heart from other pastors, we’re jumping back into our study of Paul’s Letter to the Church of Rome. The Apostle Paul wrote this letter in order to bring unity amongst the Roman Christians; a wide sampling of a variety of different cultures, social strata, and religious backgrounds, all coming together under the banner of Jesus’ grace. Join us this Sunday as we discover how our faith, God’s grace, and our hope in His glory can take us through the various difficulties, trials, and sufferings of this life. Jesus is Enough!
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.
CALVARY CHAPEL
BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: 208-785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Pastor Mike Eld, Luke 9:27-36: “A Sneak Preview of the Kingdom”
Tuesday, 7 p.m.: “AA” Meeting (here @CCB)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Praise and Prayer meeting
7 p.m Mid-Week Bible Study: “Revive Us Now, Lord “
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.: Men’s Breakfast (here)
Character sketch: — Solomon
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: jasonleeumc@gmail.com
Sunday, October 2, 2022
In-Person Worship 10:30 a.m.
“It’s all about the grace”
Ephesians 2:4-9 and Romans 8:31-39
Join us for a message and experience based upon God’s relentless and generous grace, God’s prevenient, justifying, and sanctifying grace.
Starting September 11 through November 20, we will be taking an in-depth look at our roots, purpose, beliefs, and practices. Curious? Got questions? That is all part of our spiritual journey!
Masks are optional, use your own discretion.
ALL are welcome
We are on a year-long journey of Reading the Bible in 1 Year. Each week has a set of readings from the Old Testament, Psalms, and the New Testament. We will post them in this space each week for the following week.
This week’s readings are for October 3 to October 9.
Week 36
- 2 Chr 29-31; 1 Cor 8
- 2 Kings 18-19; 2 Chr 32; Ps 67; 1 Cor 9
- Isa 36-37; Psalm 123; 1 Cor 10
- 2 Kings 20; Isa 38-40; Ps 68; 1 Cor 11
- Isa 41-44; 1 Cor 12
Join us Sundays at 10:30 am live in-person, with masks optional or online Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Facebook.
We encourage joining us for worship online if you are not feeling well. Let’s be part of the solution by doing no harm, doing all the good we can, and staying in love with God.
We have a “sharing pantry” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
ALL are WELCOME!
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. The 9 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
10-2–2022
Sermon Title: The Father Heart of God
Scripture: Galatians 3:23-4:7, Romans 8:14-17, Ephesians 1:3-6
Summary: Many people have grown up without a father, or they’ve had bad fathers in their lives. Even the best earthly fathers make mistakes, hurt us, and let us down. That can make relating to God as a Father a challenge.
Sunday we will explore passages that show the amazing love that God the Father gives us as his children, and hopefully we will understand better what it means to be a son or daughter of God.
AWANA Kids Club
AWANA is a weekly, non-denominational, Christian club ministry that presents the Gospel to children through a Bible-based curriculum. This free club, ages K through sixth grade, will be held every Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. starting Oct. 5 at Blackfoot Christian Fellowship. Registration is available online at www.blackfootfellowship.org or at our church office at 2550 Rose Road. Call 208-785-3247 or email to office@blackfootfellowship.org for more information.
