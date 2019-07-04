ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Do you remember our gigantic yard sale last summer? It is coming up again this month, on Saturday, July 20! St. Bernard and St. Kateri’s Kermes, or Carnival, is set for Sunday, August 18, at Jensen Grove. This huge party is for the whole Blackfoot community! Please sign up for a booth, service, or donation at St. Bernard’s office, directly across the street from St. Bernard’s Church in Blackfoot. Try visiting and bookmarking our website at stbernardsblackfoot.org for Mass times, ministry schedules, religious education, and other news.
Mass Schedule: Sunday Vigil Masses are Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses continued Sundays at 8 am in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in St. Bernard’s Office; Fridays with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Masses of each month celebrated at 9 a.m.
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
Blackfoot Church of Christ
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
There are many blessings that we enjoy. It is easy to place much emphasis on our life here and forget that this life is temporary. In 2 Peter 3:10, Peter writing about the end of the world, “the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up.” The Apostle provides some important instructions for us. First, there is more to life than what we see. As we work, we can easily spend all our efforts amassing wealth. Peter reminds us that all that we have and see will be destroyed. Second, knowing that what we have and all that we see will be destroyed, why put so much effort into it? We certainly gain some value and use during our life here, but is that all that we should consider? Third, is Peter’s answer to this very question: “Seeing then that all these things shall be dissolved, what manner of persons ought ye to be in all holy conversation and godliness.” Knowing these things, we should focus on the eternal, the outcome will be glorious.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following is an excerpt from the book “Hope Beyond Tomorrow” (p. 11) by Mark Finley, www.itiswritten.com.
“The One who knows us best loves us most and is soon coming to take us home with Him. We can look forward to a future that is bright with the promises of God — a forever future with Him. We are not specks of cosmic dust in the universe. We were created for fellowship with the God that made us. We have a place to belong. One day we will see Him face to face and be immersed in His love. He has promised never to forsake us. Daily He longs to be our companion. The friendship we enjoy with Him today is just a slight foretaste of the deeper fellowship and greater joy we will experience with Him throughout all eternity. Although today we cannot see Him and communicate with Him face to face, the promise of His return reassures us that one day we will see Him and live with Him eternally.”
John 14:1-3 Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221.
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible.
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. We have studied in 1 Kings in the life of Elijah. You can come and hear this message. We hope and pray you had a good and memorable Fourth of July. We still believe that our nation should be “one nation under God.”
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.