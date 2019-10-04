BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
One of the many attributes of Jesus that we can relate to is that of needing the support of others. The night he was betrayed, Jesus goes to the Garden of Gethsemane with His disciples. In Mark 14:34 Jesus says, “My soul is exceeding sorrowful unto death: tarry ye here, and watch.” In this narrative we see Jesus, at a time of great distress, desiring the support of his disciples. The humanity of Jesus is a very important doctrine of the New Testament. Hebrews 4:15, “For we do not have a high priest who is unable to sympathize with our weaknesses, but one who in every respect has been tempted as we are, yet without sin.” (ISV) Jesus was tried and tested as a human, therefore he can truly sympathize with our own trials. The next verse should give us great comfort: Hebrews 4:16, “Let us then with confidence draw near to the throne of grace, that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need.” (ISV) It is a great blessing to have a savior like Jesus. He can sympathize with mankind and will advocate for those who love him and seek him with a pure heart.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Tomorrow is First Saturday and Mass starts at 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, is Respect Life Sunday, and nationwide Catholics will celebrate Respect Life Month with the theme of “Christ Our Hope: In Every Season of Life.” May we defend and respect human life from natural conception to natural death. You are invited to attend adult Catholic faith instruction classes on a new evening! The adult Catholic instruction class (RCIA) will now meet Tuesdays from 6:30-8 p.m. in St. Bernard’s office. Religious Education is underway, there is a meeting for all parents with students in sacramental classes, this Sunday, Oct 6, at 11:30 a.m. in the church.
Sunday Vigil Mass is Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Ft. Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Saint Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in the office; Fridays, with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Mass celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule
Sunday: 10 a.m. John 16:16-22; “Joy that No One Can Take Away”
Ladies Bible Sudy: Mondays at 7 p.m. at the home of Sharon Riddle.
Wednesday: 6:30 p.m. Praise and Prayer meeting.
Wednesday 7 p.m. Bible Study: Week 4 Christianity vs. Religion,
“Legalism & Liberalism”
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, October 6, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour and Ice Cream Social
“Camp Sunday”
Scripture: Matthew 5:1-12
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children aged preschool to eighth grade. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services — come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School – Holy Communion celebrated
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship hour and ice cream social
Monday, 10 a.m. Women’s Bible Study – First Monday of month at XII Stones Cafe
Tuesday, 10 a.m. Jesus, A Study
Tuesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
Thursday, 12 p.m. UMW Monthly meeting and luncheon
Thursday, 7 p.m. Choir practice
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship
The following is from Signs of the Times magazine, www.signstimes.com
“Help Yourself by Helping Others”
“Two men were riding in a sled behind two highly spirited horses one winter day when they became lost. The temperature was below zero (Fahrenheit), and although both men were well wrapped in heavy coats, they were freezing, and they knew that unless they soon found shelter they would die. Suddenly they came upon another man struggling in the snow by the side of the road. One of the men told his companion that they should stop and help the man in distress, but his companion said that if they stopped and got out of the sled they themselves would freeze to death, and they probably wouldn’t be able to help the other man anyway.
“However, the first man got out and went to the struggling man’s aid. He helped him stand and steadied him as he led him to the sled. Then he turned to his companion and remarked that he had not only saved a life but had become warm himself. However, his companion didn’t answer. The extreme cold had taken his life.
“Yes, there is warmth in helping others.”
Luke 10:36-37 So which of these three do you think was neighbor to him who fell among the thieves?” And he said, “He who showed mercy on him.” Then Jesus said to him, “Go and do likewise.”
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. October 8 starts our Children’s Good News Club each Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m.
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. You can come and hear these messages. For Sunday School, we are studying the names of God and in church we are studying 1 Peter in the New Testament. Remember, “Jesus loves you.”
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for Salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.