CALVARY CHAPEL
BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: 208-785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Pastor Mike Eld, Luke 11:14-28; “Choose Your Kingdom Wisely”
Monday, 9 a.m.: “Bible Basics” for youth
Tuesday, 7 p.m.: “AA” Meeting (here @CCB)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Praise and Prayer meeting
7 p.m. Mid-Week Bible Study: “The Time of the Signs“
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.: Men’s Interactive Bible study (in Romans)
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Dark Room Faith for Teens: 9 a.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 10 a.m. (note time change)
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community: 10:30 a.m.
The Advent Season is all about preparing our hearts and minds to celebrate Christmas. As part of our preparation this year, we’ll be discussing those iconic characters in your traditional Christmas play, the Wise Men. While the gifts they brought may have been important to Mary and Joseph, why would they be important to us? This week we discover the importance of myrrh. Join us to learn more about this interesting substance.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: jasonleeumc@gmail.com
Sunday, December 11, 2022
Adult Sunday School 9-9:45 a.m.
Choir 10 a.m.
In-Person Worship 10:30 a.m.
“Peace”
Scripture: Isaiah 35:1-10
James 5:7-12
Join your friends and family of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church as we journey through Advent 2022. Discover the grace-filled simplicity of God’s love as we lead up to the birth of Jesus Christ.
Masks are optional, use your own discretion.
ALL are welcome.
We are on a year-long journey of Reading the Bible in 1 Year. Each week has a set of readings from the Old Testament, Psalms, and the New Testament. We will post them in this space each week for the following week.
This week’s readings are for December 12 to December 18.
Week 46
- Ezekiel 46-48; John 16
- Daniel 1-3; Psalm 88; John 17
- Dan 4-6; John 18
- Dan 7-9; Psalm 91; John 19
- Dan 10-12; John 20
Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. live in-person, with masks optional or online Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Facebook.
We encourage joining us for worship online if you are not feeling well. Let’s be part of the solution by doing no harm, doing all the good we can, and staying in love with God.
We have a “sharing pantry” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Some people think of Mary, the mother of Jesus, momentarily around Christmas time. However, Catholics around the world honor Mary throughout the year. In the Roman Catholic calendar structured on Christ and his life and mission, Mary is honored with several spiritual feasts. Catholics believe the Virgin Mary to be Immaculate, without the effects of sin, yet human and requiring a savior. Mary’s humble and loving example points us to Christ. She is honored for her role in supporting her son and his work on earth. Catholics do not worship her as a deity. We pray for her to intercede for us with her Son, Jesus. Yesterday we honored Mary with two Masses for her Immaculate birth. We remember her miraculous visit to Juan Diego in Mexico on Monday, Dec. 12, with songs, prayers, and Masses to honor her as Our Lady of Guadalupe. Then, during the Christmas season we ponder her life and relationship to Christ in Masses the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God.
Sunday Vigil Mass celebrated at St. Bernard Parish Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses offered Tuesdays through Fridays at 8 a.m. Adoration follows Mass on Fridays. First Saturday Mass celebrated beginning each month at 9 a.m.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. The 9 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
The Son Is … — 12.11.22
Scripture: Hebrews 1:1-4
Summary: They say dynamite comes in small packages. Jesus came as a baby, and yet at the same time, he is the God of the universe who spoke all things into existence and who sustains it all by the power of his word. As we move through our Hebrews passage, we read in verse 3 the phrase: The Son is … This is followed by an incredible description of the Son, full of rich imagery and deep meaning for the original audience. As we walk through these descriptors on Sunday, I pray that when you look at the manger scene, you’ll be awed by God’s plan to reveal his grace and truth to a wicked world that began through a baby boy.
Will you come and worship and learn with us about the glory and nature, and power of the Son?
AWANA Kids Club
AWANA is a weekly, non-denominational, Christian club ministry that presents the Gospel to children through a Bible-based curriculum. This club, ages K through sixth grade, will be held every Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Blackfoot Christian Fellowship. Registration is available online at www.blackfootfellowship.org or at our church office at 2550 Rose Road. Call 208-785-3247 or email to office@blackfootfellowship.org for more information.
