ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd)
Pingree, ID 83262
(208) 317-2209
Mass every Saturday, at 5 p.m.
Thanksgiving Mass, Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m.
CDC guidelines will be enforced.
Fr. Gabriel Morales
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH1248 Camas St.Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. We hope you enjoyed some of the fall season already. Be careful in the cold weather. Any special prayer requests can be shared with us during our prayer time at church. Have you thought of a good way to have a special time for giving thanks this week for Thanksgiving? The Good News Club for boys and girls is on Tuesday nights when school is in session, from 6:30–7:45 p.m., for those in K-sixth grade.
We will be having our services online for the next two Sundays due to a COVID outbreak in one of our families. We have been studying in the Psalms. This week, we will be emphasizing thanksgiving to the LORD. We have videos available on Facebook when we are able. Anyone who puts his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). We want you to seek the Lord Jesus before all else at this time. Most importantly, have your trust in Him for your salvation. He is the only one who can save you. Then serve Him in all you do.
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following is from Signs of the Times magazine, www.signstimes.com.
The story has been told of a doctor who lived in a Scottish village long ago. The doctor was noted for his piety. After his death, his financial records were examined. Several accounts were found that had the words written across them in red ink, “Forgiven — too poor to pay.”
His wife, who was of a different character, insisted that “these accounts must be paid,” and she sued to get the money.
After examining the doctor’s records, the judge asked, “Is this your husband’s handwriting in red ink?”
She replied that it was.
“Then,” said the judge, “there is not a tribunal in the land that can obtain the money where he has written ‘forgiven.’”
When the time comes for heaven’s book to be opened, Satan will challenge God’s decision in your case. When that happens, it will be of eternal importance for you to have given your life to the Great Physician so that He can respond to Satan’s challenge with words that have been dipped in His own blood, “Forgiven, too poor to pay.”
Isaiah 53:5 But He was wounded for our transgressions,
He was bruised for our iniquities;
The chastisement for our peace was upon Him,
And by His stripes we are healed.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org www.jlmumc.org
Sunday, November 22, 2020
No in-church services this week.
Scriptures: Ezekiel 34:11-16, 20-24; 2 Samuel 23:1-7; Jeremiah 23:1-6; Psalm 100; Psalm 132:1-12; Psalm 126
In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are not having any in-person services or meetings yet. This is so we can do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and especially its impact on our most vulnerable community members.
There are several online worship services available on Facebook on Sundays. We will list them so you can choose whichever service meets your schedule. Everyone is welcome to watch any or all of them at any time.
Pocatello 1st United Methodist Church – Michael Scarlett – 10 a.m.
Cathedral of the Rockies – Duane Anders – 9 a.m.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church – Nancy Amos – 10:30 a.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church – Ruth Marsh – 10 a.m.
Roseberg 1st United Methodist Church – Dave Thompson – 11 a.m. (former Jason Lee Pastor)
We encourage everyone to:
- “Do No Harm” by practicing social distancing, practicing healthy hygiene, and saying home if you don’t feel well.
- “Do Good” by helping your neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
- “Stay in Love with God” by praying fervently, worshipping at home, and reading scripture.
Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints; extend hospitality to strangers. Romans 12:12-13
We have a “sharing box” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
Have a joyous Thanksgiving and be as safe as you can. We may need to do things a little differently this year, but we will get through this challenging time by helping one another.
EMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
1110 Parkway Drive
Blackfoot, Idaho
All are invited to worship & Holy Communion on Sundays at 11 a.m.
Please wear a mask to worship.
On this final Sunday of the church year our gospel is Jesus’ great story of judgment. In the end, the faithful are those who served Christ by ministering to the poor, hungry, naked, sick, or estranged. In the first reading God is the shepherd who seeks the lost, weak, and injured and feeds them with justice. We gather this day to celebrate the reign of Christ and His victory over death, yet we await the consummation of all things yet to come. Acknowledging Christ as our merciful ruler, we go forth that His reign may be known in our loving words and deeds.
The texts for Christ the King Sunday are Ezekiel 3:11-16, 20-24, Psalm 95:1-7a, Ephesians 1:15-23, and Matthew 25:31-46.
We are God’s people; let us come to Him in thanksgiving and song.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday 10 a.m. Daniel 9:1-19 – “Prayer that Prevails”
Monday 7 p.m. Women’s Bible Study at Sharon’s house
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bible Study
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather to worship and connect with God: 10:30 a.m.
Our Children’s Ministry has REOPENED! Children will be excused following the time of worship in song.
If your child would like to take part virtually, please contact Pastor Paul, and we can arrange for that to happen.
Janice Jelke is a former middle school teacher, and currently working on her Masters Degree in Theology. This week she will sharing her story from religion to a vibrant relationship with God through Jesus. Please join us, not only to hear her story, but to discover how God wants to transform your world, and use you to transform the world of others. He really is an amazing, transforming God.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our website.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
Russell M. Nelson, prophet and president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will share a special video message with the world on November 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. MST.
This 11-minute video will focus on ways we can find hope and healing through Jesus Christ during this time of significant global fracture and instability. It will be published on President Nelson’s social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) and on the Church’s main YouTube channel in 31 languages. The video will be available immediately afterward to watch on demand and to download on Newsroom.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Church’s Gospel Media.